Carr Warns Georgians of Price Gouging and Scams in Wake of Tropical Storm Ian
ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr is warning consumers to be on the lookout for price gouging and scams in response to Tropical Storm Ian. “Unfortunately, con artists will try to take advantage of those impacted by a weather-related disaster or individuals looking to donate to their neighbors in need,” said Carr. “As we continue to pray for the families and communities in the path of Tropical Storm Ian, we want to remind consumers of the important steps they can take to protect themselves from price gouging and scams. We know this is a difficult and scary time for many, and anyone who is artificially increasing costs on the backs of hardworking Georgians will be held accountable.”
Motor Carrier Compliance Division Graduates Eighth Motor Carrier School
(FORSYTH) – The Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) held graduation ceremonies for its 8th Motor Carrier Officer (MCO) School Friday, September 30, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth. Colonel Christopher Wright, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety (DPS),...
About the Office of Health Strategy and Coordination
The Office of Health Strategy and Coordination (OHSC) was established in the Georgia Code (Title 31 Chapter 53) by House Bill 186 during the 2019 Legislative Session. OHSC is an office within the Office of the Governor and is administratively attached to the Office of Planning and Budget (OPB). The...
Medicaid and State Health Benefit Plan
As part of OHSC's role in coordinating the healthcare delivery system in the State, OHSC reviews existing policies, pilot programs, rules, regulations, and contracts, specifically those related to the State's Medicaid program, PeachCare for Kids, and the State Health Benefit Plan. Recommendations to the Department of Community Health on Medicaid...
