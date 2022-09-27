Read full article on original website
The psychedelic escape from depression
Clinical trials suggest that psilocybin — the active ingredient in magic mushrooms — can provide durable remission from an increasingly common mental health condition. Michael Eisenstein is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You have full access to this article via your institution. In January 2023, Oregon...
Changes in inflammatory biomarkers in the nasal mucosal secretion after septoplasty
Deviated nasal septum (DNS) is suggested to be associated with nonspecific inflammation of the nasal mucosa. The authors hypothesized septoplasty may reduce nasal mucosal inflammation, therefore the authors aimed to measure various inflammatory biomarkers in the nasal secretion following septoplasty. Prospectively, 17 patients undergoing elective septoplasty were included. Symptomatic changes after septoplasty were evaluated with Sino-nasal Outcome Test (SNOT-22) and Nasal obstruction symptom evaluation (NOSE) scores. Using acoustic rhinometry, changes of the nasal airway volume were measured. Nasal secretion was collected within 2Â weeks and 3Â months before and after septoplasty, respectively. The inflammatory biomarker high-mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) and vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP), and inflammatory cytokines including tumor necrosis factor Î± (TNF Î±), interferon Î³ (IFN-Î³), interleukin-4 (IL-4), eotaxin-1, and regulated upon activation, normal T cell expressed and presumably secreted (RANTES) were quantified in the nasal secretion by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays or multiplex bead array assays. The patients' mean age was 30.5"‰Â±"‰6.8 (ranging from 19 to 43), consisting of 15 male and 2 female patients. The median SNOT-22 and NOSE scores changed from 54 to 14 and 78 to 15, respectively, both showing a significant decrease. In acoustic rhinometry, nasal cavity volume of convex side significantly increased after septoplasty, whereas significant discrepancy of nasal airway volume between concave and convex sides became insignificant. No significant difference was noted both before and after septoplasty between the concave and convex sides in all seven biomarkers. The HMGB1, RANTES, IL-4, and TNF-Î± concentrations following septoplasty showed significant decrease in 34 nasal cavities of 17 patients (all p"‰<"‰0.05). However, when the 17 concave and 17 convex sides were analyzed separately, the significant reduction in four biomarkers were only significant in the concave sides (all p"‰<"‰0.05), but not significantly reduced in convex sides. Septoplasty may have benefited not only in normalizing the nasal airflow and symptom improvement, but also in nonspecific inflammation attenuation in the nasal airway.
Alternative ANKHD1 transcript promotes proliferation and inhibits migration in uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma
Alternative splicing (AS) is common in gene expression, and abnormal splicing often results in several cancers. Overall survival-associated splicing events (OS-SEs) have been used to predict prognosis in cancer. The aim of this study was to investigate the presence and function of OS-SEs in uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma (UCEC). Based on TCGA and TCGASpliceSeq databases, gene expression and the AS data of UCEC samples were retrieved. An alternate terminator of ANKHD1 transcripts named ANKHD1-BP3 was found to be significantly related to metastasis and OS in UCEC and significantly associated with HSPB1. The upregulated expression of HSPB1 induced downregulation of ANKHD1-BP3 and promoted tumor metastasis. These findings indicate that HSPB1, a splicing factor, regulates the expression of ANKHD1-BP3 to promote metastasis in UCEC.
National study calls into question COVID-diabetes link in young people
New research, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept), found that testing positive for SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—is associated with an increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in people aged younger than 35 years, but this is restricted to the first month after infection, and is more likely explained by increased testing around the time of diabetes diagnosis and COVID-19 precipitating diabetes in those already developing it.
Probiotics suppress nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and carcinogenesis progression in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a hepatic characteristic of metabolic syndrome, received significant attention in clinical settings. The multiple-hit theory is one of the proposed mechanisms of NAFLD, and gut dysbiosis is considered a hit. Thus, controlling gut microbiota is a potential target in the management of NAFLD, and probiotics can be used as a treatment agent for NAFLD. The current study aimed to investigate the efficacy of probiotics against nonalcoholic steatohepatitis in a hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mouse model that mimics the characteristics of human NAFLD. Probiotics were administered to male knockout mice for 8 or 40Â weeks. Next, we assessed hepatic inflammation, fibrosis, carcinogenesis, and oxidative stress. Probiotics were found to reduce serum transaminase levels, NAFLD activity score, and the gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, they decreased liver fibrosis grade, which was examined via Sirius red staining, gene expression of fibrotic markers, and hydroxyproline. Furthermore, probiotics suppressed the number of liver tumors, particular in HCC. Probiotics reduced oxidative stresses, including glutathione levels, and anti-oxidative stress marker, which may be an underlying mechanism for their beneficial effects. In conclusion, probiotics treatment had beneficial effects against NAFLD and carcinogenesis in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice.
Role of modified nasopharyngeal oxygen therapy in apnoeic oxygenation under general anaesthesia: a single-centre, randomized controlled clinical study
Apnoeic oxygenation is not only important for patients who cannot be intubated/ventilated, but also can be routinely employed when planning to secure the airway.We aimed to compare safe apnoea times between patients receiving modified nasopharyngeal oxygen therapy and those receiving high-flow nasal oxygen therapy (HFNO) following the induction of general anaesthesia.This was a single-centre, randomized controlled clinical study. Eighty-four female patients undergoing elective laparoscopic gynaecological surgery under general anaesthesia were randomly assigned to the high-flow nasal oxygen therapy group (Group HFNO) or the modified nasopharyngeal oxygen therapy group (Group Naso). A Kaplan"“Meier survival curve was used to describe the apnoeic oxygenation time.The safe apnoea time of the patients in the Group Naso was higher than that of the patients in the Group HFNO (20 (19.3 to 20.0) vs. 16.5 (12.9 to 20) minutes, P"‰<"‰0.05). The incidence of SpO2"‰<"‰95% in the Group Naso was lower than that in the Group HFNO; hazard ratio 0.3 (95% confidence interval 0.2 to 0.6, P"‰<"‰0.0001). Modified nasopharyngeal oxygen therapy which uses far less oxygen than HFNO is a convenient and effective method of apnoeic oxygenation in normal female patients.
Epilepsy Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-2032), Asserts DelveInsight | Key Companies – Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, UCB Biopharma, Zynerba Pharma,
DelveInsight’s “Epilepsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Epilepsy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Epilepsy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The Epilepsy market is expected to...
DNA methylation signatures of Alzheimer's disease neuropathology in the cortex are primarily driven by variation in non-neuronal cell-types
Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a chronic neurodegenerative disease characterized by the progressive accumulation of amyloid-beta and neurofibrillary tangles of tau in the neocortex. We profiled DNA methylation in two regions of the cortex from 631 donors, performing an epigenome-wide association study of multiple measures of AD neuropathology. We meta-analyzed our results with those from previous studies of DNA methylation in AD cortex (total n"‰="‰2013 donors), identifying 334 cortical differentially methylated positions (DMPs) associated with AD pathology including methylomic variation at loci not previously implicated in dementia. We subsequently profiled DNA methylation in NeuN+ (neuronal-enriched), SOX10+ (oligodendrocyte-enriched) and NeuN"“/SOX10"“ (microglia- and astrocyte-enriched) nuclei, finding that the majority of DMPs identified in 'bulk' cortex tissue reflect DNA methylation differences occurring in non-neuronal cells. Our study highlights the power of utilizing multiple measures of neuropathology to identify epigenetic signatures of AD and the importance of characterizing disease-associated variation in purified cell-types.
Cross-ancestry meta-analysis of opioid use disorder uncovers novel loci with predominant effects in brain regions associated with addiction
Despite an estimated heritability of ~50%, genome-wide association studies of opioid use disorder (OUD) have revealed few genome-wide significant loci. We conducted a cross-ancestry meta-analysis of OUD in the Million Veteran Program (N"‰="‰425,944). In addition to known exonic variants in OPRM1 and FURIN, we identified intronic variants in RABEPK, FBXW4, NCAM1 and KCNN1. A meta-analysis including other datasets identified a locus in TSNARE1. In total, we identified 14 loci for OUD, 12 of which are novel. Significant genetic correlations were identified for 127 traits, including psychiatric disorders and other substance use-related traits. The only significantly enriched cell-type group was CNS, with gene expression enrichment in brain regions previously associated with substance use disorders. These findings increase our understanding of the biological basis of OUD and provide further evidence that it is a brain disease, which may help to reduce stigma and inform efforts to address the opioid epidemic.
Perspectives on the cost of goods for hPSC banks for manufacture of cell therapies
This report summarizes key issues contributing to the cost of preparing human pluripotent stem cell lines for use in cell therapy manufacturing based on discussion between stem cell banking experts from ten countries at a workshop session on 'cost of goods' for human pluripotent stem cell banking organized by the International Stem Cell Banking Initiative (ISCBI) held at the Korea National Institutes of Health in Korea (25th September 2019). In this report, we also build on the workshop discussion and highlight and discuss the full range of costs and unexpected challenges on resources for the delivery of stocks of hPSCs suitable for use as starting materials in the manufacture of stem cell-based medicines. The experiences of global leaders from different national resource centers highlight issues to consider in cost management and the possibilities for reducing costs while moving into the clinical application stage.
Vegetable and fruit intake and colorectal cancer risk by smoking status in adults: The Japan Public Health Center-based Prospective Study
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Cigarette smoke contains many oxidants and free radicals which may affect the association between vegetable and fruit intake and colorectal cancer (CRC) risk. However, this relationship remains unclear. Objective. This study aimed to investigate the associations between vegetable and fruit intake and...
Paediatric orbital lymphoma; a case series and review of the literature
To describe a series of paediatric orbital lymphoma patients in a single tertiary referral centre. A retrospective case-note search in the Oxford Eye Hospital of all patients under the age of 18 years with orbital lymphoma between 2010 and 2020. Demographic and clinical data were obtained, and a literature review was conducted.
PD-1 combination therapy with IL-2 modifies CD8 T cell exhaustion program
Combination therapy with PD-1 blockade and IL-2 is highly effective during chronic lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus infection1. Here we examine the underlying basis for this synergy. We show that PD-1Â +Â IL-2 combination therapy, in contrast to PD-1 monotherapy, substantially changes the differentiation program of the PD-1+TCF1+ stem-like CD8+Â T cells and results in the generation of transcriptionally and epigenetically distinct effector CD8+Â T cells that resemble highly functional effector CD8+Â T cells seen after an acute viral infection. The generation of these qualitatively superior CD8+ T cells that mediate viral control underlies the synergy between PD-1 and IL-2. Our results show that the PD-1+TCF1+ stem-like CD8+ T cells, also referred to as precursors of exhausted CD8+ T cells, are not fate-locked into the exhaustion program and their differentiation trajectory can be changed by IL-2 signals. These virus-specific effector CD8+ T cells emerging from the stem-like CD8+ T cells after combination therapy expressed increased levels of the high-affinity IL-2 trimeric (CD25"“CD122"“CD132) receptor. This was not seen after PD-1 blockade alone. Finally, we show that CD25 engagement with IL-2 has an important role in the observed synergy between IL-2 cytokine and PD-1 blockade. Either blocking CD25 with an antibody or using a mutated version of IL-2 that does not bind to CD25 but still binds to CD122 and CD132 almost completely abrogated the synergistic effects observed after PD-1Â +Â IL-2 combination therapy. There is considerable interest in PD-1Â +Â IL-2 combination therapy for patients with cancer2,3, and our fundamental studies defining the underlying mechanisms of how IL-2 synergizes with PD-1 blockade should inform these human translational studies.
In hypertensive individuals, sleep time and sleep efficiency did not affect the number of angina episodes: a cross-sectional study
Previous studies have reported adverse effects of short and long sleep duration on cardiovascular health. However, how sleep time and sleep efficiency affect angina have not been studied in hypertensive individuals. This study aimed to assess the relationship of sleep with angina. Using a cross-sectional design, data from 1563 hypertensive individuals were collected from the parent Sleep Heart Health Study (SHHS). Age, alcohol use, average diastolic blood pressure (ADBP), average systolic blood pressure (ASBP), cigarette use, sleep time, sleep efficiency, percent time in stage N3 of sleep, and body mass index (BMI) were used as covariates. Multiple linear regression, the Chi-Square test, and Pearson's correlation coefficient were used for data analysis. Unadjusted sleep efficiency, sleep time, ADBP, and age were significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) predictors of the number of angina episodes (Anginan). When the covariates were adjusted, only ADBP and ASBP were significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) predictors of Anginan. Sleep efficiency, BMI, ADBP, sleep time, and age had a significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) correlation with Anginan. In hypertensive individuals, sleep time and sleep efficiency did not affect Anginan when adjusted for covariates. ADBP and ASBP were found to be significant predictors of Anginan when the covariates were adjusted.
Vaccinated Individuals With Myasthenia Gravis With COVID-19 Infection are More at Health Risk
Adults with myasthenia gravis who contracted COVID-19 were at twice the risk of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death based on data from a recent population-based study. According to a recent population-based study using administrative health data in Ontario, Canada, adult participants with myasthenia gravis (MG) and who also contracted COVID-19 were twice the risk of hospitalization of matched controls.1 The patients with MG and infected with COVID-19 were also more at risk of ICU admission and death in comparison.
Validation of the application of gel beads-based single-cell genome sequencing platform to soil and seawater
Single-cell genomics is applied to environmental samples as a method to solve the problems of current metagenomics. However, in the fluorescence-activated cell sorting-based cell isolation and subsequent whole genome amplification, the sorting efficiency and the sequence quality are greatly affected by the type of target environment, limiting its adaptability. Here, we developed an improved single-cell genomics platform, named SAG-gel, which utilizes gel beads for single-cell isolation, lysis, and whole genome amplification. To validate the versatility of SAG-gel, single-cell genome sequencing was performed with model bacteria and microbial samples collected from eight environmental sites, including soil and seawater. Gel beads enabled multiple lysis treatments. The genome coverage with model bacteria was improved by 9.1"“25%. A total of 734 single amplified genomes were collected from the diverse environmental samples, and almost full-length 16S rRNA genes were recovered from 57.8% of them. We also revealed two marine Rhodobacter strains harboring nearly identical 16S rRNA genes but having different genome contents. In addition, searching for viral sequences elucidated the virus-host linkage over the sampling sites, revealing the geographic distribution and diverse host range of viruses.
Author Correction: Nonclassicality detection from few Fock-state probabilities
Correction to: npj Quantum Information https://doi.org/10.1038/s41534-022-00538-y, published online 18 March 2022. In the Acknowledgements section of this article few sentences were included errorneously "We also gratefully acknowledge support by national funding from MEYS and European Union's Horizon 2020 (2014"“2020) research and innovation framework programme under grant agreement No. 731473 (project 8C20002 ShoQC). Project ShoQC has received funding from the QuantERA ERA-NET Cofund in Quantum Technologies implemented within the European Unions Horizon 2020 Programme. R.F. and L.L. acknowledge grant No. GA19-14988S of the Czech Science Foundation. R.F. also acknowledges support from the MEYS of Czech Republic by the project LTAUSA19099." that should have been removed. The original article has been corrected.
Author Correction: A high birefringence liquid crystal for lenses with large aperture
The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author A. PakuÅ‚a which was incorrectly given asÂ A.Pakua. The original Article has been corrected. Institute of Applied Physics, Military University of Technology, Kaliskiego 2, 00-908, Warsaw, Poland. N. Bennis,Â A. PakuÅ‚aÂ &Â...
Author Correction: P-block single-metal-site tin/nitrogen-doped carbon fuel cell cathode catalyst for oxygen reduction reaction
Department of Chemistry, The Electrochemical Energy, Catalysis and Material Science Laboratory, Chemical Engineering Division, Technical University Berlin, Berlin, Germany. Fang Luo,Â Ju Wen,Â Fabio DionigiÂ &Â Peter Strasser. ICGM, Univ. Montpellier, CNRS, ENSCM, Montpellier, France. Aaron Roy,Â Moulay Tahar Sougrati,Â Ismail Can Oguz,Â Tzonka MinevaÂ &Â...
Increased household transmission and immune escape of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron compared to Delta variants
Understanding the epidemic growth of the novel SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant is critical for public health. We compared the ten-day secondary attack rate (SAR) of the Omicron and Delta variants in households using Norwegian contact tracing data, December 2021 - January 2022. Omicron SAR was higher than Delta, with a relative risk (RR) of 1.41 (95% CI 1.27-1.56). We observed increased susceptibility to Omicron infection in household contacts compared to Delta, independent of contacts' vaccination status. Among three-dose vaccinated contacts, the mean SAR was lower for both variants. We found increased Omicron transmissibility from primary cases to contacts in all vaccination groups, except 1-dose vaccinated, compared to Delta. Omicron SAR of three-dose vaccinated primary cases was high, 46% vs 11 % for Delta. In conclusion, three-dose vaccinated primary cases with Omicron infection can efficiently spread in households, while three-dose vaccinated contacts have a lower risk of being infected by Delta and Omicron.
