Riverdale, GA

thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb events postponed, rescheduled due to inclement weather

After battering Florida’s west coast, Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm, but the predicted wind and rain from the powerful storm as it moved north caused events throughout DeKalb County to be postponed, rescheduled or canceled. Here is some of the information on those changes that was...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
claytoncountyga.gov

Commissioner Gail Hambrick and Clayton County Parks & Recreation present Fall Festival

Put on your costumes and join Commissioner Gail Hambrick for 2022 Fall Festival, Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, games, North Clayton HS Marching Band, a special appearance by Smokey The Bear and much more. Parking and shuttle service available at North Clayton Middle School located at 5517 W Fayetteville Rd, College Park, GA 30349. The event will be held at Flat Shoals Park, 1915 Flat Shoals Road, Riverdale, GA 30296. Vendor applications are available at www.claytonparks.com, deadline October 14, 2022. #Claytonconnected.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
claytoncountyga.gov

Clayton County Library System, Morrow Branch Fire Fighter Story Time

City of Morrow Fire Department will be joining Morrow Branch Library for a very special story time and fire safety demonstration. Depending on truck availability there will be a fire truck for us to explore! The Story Time will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., 6225 Maddox Road, Morrow, GA 32060. For more information, 770-347-0170. #Claytonconnected.
MORROW, GA
claytoncountyga.gov

IEDC Recognized the Clayton County Office of Economic Development for Excellence in the Field

The Clayton County Office of Economic Development was selected as a Silver Award Recipient by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). The award was presented at the September 20, 2022, Annual IEDC Conference in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The video – Economic Development Showcase won in the Multimedia/Video Production category. #ClaytonconnectedEcon.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Several offices in Riverdale medical plaza burn in fire

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A medical plaza in Riverdale caught on fire Wednesday, according to the Riverdale Police Department. It happened at 150 Medical Way; there are several doctor's offices in the area, and it's about half a mile from the Southern Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported, but officials said the building appears to be a total loss.
RIVERDALE, GA
claytoncountyga.gov

Clayton County Library System: Understanding Medicare

Join the Clayton County Library System for a Virtual Understanding Medicare Workshop presented by Medicare Specialist Shirley Lloyd on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To attend, click here:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82026972597?pwd=WDlyVC85RVVVU2JaQW5NblFjNnpPdz09 #Claytonconnected.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Conyers OK's alcohol sales at senior living communities

CONYERS — The sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption is now allowed at senior living communities in the city of Conyers. The Conyers City Council approved an ordinance amendment in September that allows senior living facilities to apply for a license to sell alcoholic beverages to residents and invited guests. Alcohol sales to the general public would not be permitted.
CONYERS, GA
secretatlanta.co

10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month

With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Report: Atlanta Public Schools senior administrators put on leave during internal review

Atlanta Public Schools has placed three senior administrators on paid leave following the reversal in the hiring of a principal for a new Midtown elementary school set to open next fall, according to a report by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The district told the AJC on Sept. 28 that Chief of Schools Anita Williams, Associate Superintendent […] The post Report: Atlanta Public Schools senior administrators put on leave during internal review appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Church’s historic status is another wrinkle in Star Bar redevelopment

With outrage still boiling over the Star Community Bar’s possible demolition, a little-discussed wrinkle is the historic status of a former church that is part of the larger plan. Dating to at least 1951, according to DeKalb County property records, the church at 1240 Euclid Ave. is listed as...
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

