thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb events postponed, rescheduled due to inclement weather
After battering Florida’s west coast, Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm, but the predicted wind and rain from the powerful storm as it moved north caused events throughout DeKalb County to be postponed, rescheduled or canceled. Here is some of the information on those changes that was...
claytoncountyga.gov
Commissioner Gail Hambrick and Clayton County Parks & Recreation present Fall Festival
Put on your costumes and join Commissioner Gail Hambrick for 2022 Fall Festival, Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, games, North Clayton HS Marching Band, a special appearance by Smokey The Bear and much more. Parking and shuttle service available at North Clayton Middle School located at 5517 W Fayetteville Rd, College Park, GA 30349. The event will be held at Flat Shoals Park, 1915 Flat Shoals Road, Riverdale, GA 30296. Vendor applications are available at www.claytonparks.com, deadline October 14, 2022. #Claytonconnected.
Clayton County switching to virtual learning Friday because of storm
Clayton County students will switch to virtual learning Friday as a precaution against forecasted inclement weather beca...
claytoncountyga.gov
Clayton County Library System, Morrow Branch Fire Fighter Story Time
City of Morrow Fire Department will be joining Morrow Branch Library for a very special story time and fire safety demonstration. Depending on truck availability there will be a fire truck for us to explore! The Story Time will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., 6225 Maddox Road, Morrow, GA 32060. For more information, 770-347-0170. #Claytonconnected.
claytoncountyga.gov
IEDC Recognized the Clayton County Office of Economic Development for Excellence in the Field
The Clayton County Office of Economic Development was selected as a Silver Award Recipient by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). The award was presented at the September 20, 2022, Annual IEDC Conference in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The video – Economic Development Showcase won in the Multimedia/Video Production category. #ClaytonconnectedEcon.
claytoncountyga.gov
Clayton County Library System Presents: Opioid Addiction Educational Workshop
Join the Clayton County Library System for a Virtual Opioid Addiction Workshop on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at noon via Zoom. To attend, click here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82026972597?pwd=WDlyVC85RVVVU2JaQW5NblFjNnpPdz09 #Claytonconnected.
Several offices in Riverdale medical plaza burn in fire
RIVERDALE, Ga. — A medical plaza in Riverdale caught on fire Wednesday, according to the Riverdale Police Department. It happened at 150 Medical Way; there are several doctor's offices in the area, and it's about half a mile from the Southern Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported, but officials said the building appears to be a total loss.
claytoncountyga.gov
Clayton County Library System: Understanding Medicare
Join the Clayton County Library System for a Virtual Understanding Medicare Workshop presented by Medicare Specialist Shirley Lloyd on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To attend, click here:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82026972597?pwd=WDlyVC85RVVVU2JaQW5NblFjNnpPdz09 #Claytonconnected.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Conyers OK's alcohol sales at senior living communities
CONYERS — The sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption is now allowed at senior living communities in the city of Conyers. The Conyers City Council approved an ordinance amendment in September that allows senior living facilities to apply for a license to sell alcoholic beverages to residents and invited guests. Alcohol sales to the general public would not be permitted.
secretatlanta.co
10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month
With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
Here’s how Waffle House restaurants are used to determine severity of storms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Waffle House restaurants have their own storm center inside their headquarters in Norcross -- and its fully staffed as the nation prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. The restaurant chain is known for keeping their restaurants open when everything else is shut down. It...
Wreck shuts down all lanes along Bouldercrest Road in Ellenwood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A two-vehicle wreck has shut down all lanes along Bouldercrest Road in Ellenwood putting traffic at a standstill. DeKalb County firefighter crews said the crash happened by Loveless Drive. The area is near Cedar Grove United Methodist Church. At least three people are hurt but...
Hurricane Ian prompts Atlanta Public Schools to cancel some events
Atlanta Public Schools announced it will cancel or postpone sporting events and other activities on Friday and Saturday because of Hurricane Ian.
BREAKING: Georgia judge’s incentives ruling threatens Rivian EV plant
A Morgan County judge shot down a central component of the $1.5 billion incentive package offered to electric vehicle startup Rivian on Thursday, a ruling that threatens the future of one of Georgia’s biggest economic development projects.
Atlanta Medical Center ER will close in 2 weeks, Wellstar announces
ATLANTA — The emergency department at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center will now close weeks before the full hospital shuts down. It will start diverting emergency patents even before that, the hospital announced Thursday. Patients who received treatment at AMC told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the hospital is a...
CBS 46
Community reacts to temporary moratorium placed on Atlanta Medical Center’s redevelopment
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Community leaders are reacting to the temporary moratorium placed on Atlanta Medical Center’s redevelopment. “I was equally happy and equally disappointed,” Devin Barrington-Ward said. Barrington-Ward is the managing director of the Black Futurists Group in Atlanta. The sudden closure of AMC in Old Fourth...
Report: Atlanta Public Schools senior administrators put on leave during internal review
Atlanta Public Schools has placed three senior administrators on paid leave following the reversal in the hiring of a principal for a new Midtown elementary school set to open next fall, according to a report by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The district told the AJC on Sept. 28 that Chief of Schools Anita Williams, Associate Superintendent […] The post Report: Atlanta Public Schools senior administrators put on leave during internal review appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
saportareport.com
Church’s historic status is another wrinkle in Star Bar redevelopment
With outrage still boiling over the Star Community Bar’s possible demolition, a little-discussed wrinkle is the historic status of a former church that is part of the larger plan. Dating to at least 1951, according to DeKalb County property records, the church at 1240 Euclid Ave. is listed as...
Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office hosting food distribution Oct. 11
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will host the National Faith and Blue Food Distribution Oct. 11 — a free event at w...
Albany Herald
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
