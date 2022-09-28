ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, OH

Portsmouth Daily Times

Glocktoberfest set for Sunday

PORTSMOUTH — It’s fall once again, which means pumpkin spice and Glocktoberfest. The event is a celebration of the Glockner Family of Dealerships, their employees, and the community. Festivities will commence at noon with an employee appreciation hour and tour of the new Glockner administrative headquarters located on...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Ironton Tribune

Waterloo Wonders Day canceled

Because of the expected rain on Saturday, the organizers have canceled Waterloo Wonders Day. It will not be rescheduled this year.
WATERLOO, OH
Ironton Tribune

Win by default

ASHLAND, Ky. — Saturday came and went and YouTuber Chille DeCastro, as promised, did not show up for a cage match between him and Ironton Police officer Sgt. Chad Gue. But that didn’t stop YouTubers from raising thousands of dollars for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

75th Majorette and Band contest held in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Chilly conditions prevailed over the 75th edition of the Kanawha County Schools Majorette and Band competition at Laidley Field Tuesday. Riverside, South Charleston, George Washington, Herbert Hoover, Sissonville, Nitro, St. Albans and Capital high school bands competed in the inter-county contest that has now been taking place for three-quarters of a century. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Autumn Attractions: Kenova’s Pumpkin House

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Kenova’s Pumpkin House is among the most popular tourist spots in the Tri-State area of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. Each fall, the Pumpkin House is put on display as part of the Ceredo-Kenova (C-K) AutumnFest. The tradition began in 1978 when Ric Griffith decorated his porch with four carved pumpkins, […]
KENOVA, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe filmmaker sells out movie premiere

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Chillicothe is known for its historic landmarks and iconic attractions. Now, the producers, actors, and Chillicothe locals, Daniel Griesheimer, Dylan Hughes, and Eric Zanni are looking forward to bringing some of Chillicothe’s beautiful scenery to the big screen in the world premiere of, How I Got Here.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Ironton Tribune

Counseling Center has grand opening

For the past year, residents of Ironton have seen construction going on across from the Lawrence County Courthouse and, on Friday, the results could be seen as the Counseling Center hosted a grand opening for its Lawrence County facility. The drug and alcohol addiction recovery facility is the sixth for...
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Gaining momentum (WITH GALLERY)

River Run sees more runners take part in second year. For its second year, the number of participants in the Ironton River Run increased by 25 percent. “We had more than 80 today,” Amanda Cleary, co-founder of nonprofit Third and Center, the group organizing the 5K race, said. “And we have so many young people this year.”
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Lawrence County Trick or Treat times

Schedule of Trick or Treat times and locations in Lawrence County:. • The businesses of Ironton will hold Trick or Treat from 5:30–7 p.m. • Coal Grove will hold Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m. If it rains, it will be rescheduled for the same time on Oct. 29. Oct....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Twin brother of drowning victim speaks about tragic incident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friends and family are mourning the loss of a boy who drowned Saturday in the Ohio River in Guyandotte. Monday evening, loved ones and community members gathered outside the home of 12-year-old Christian Weaver for a candlelight vigil and balloon release. Those who knew the Huntington...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

DHBS invitational set for Saturday

COAL GROVE — Nine schools from across the region will compete on Saturday in Coal Grove. The Dawson-Bryant High School Marching Band Invitational is set to return to campus. High schools from around the Tri-State will take the field, followed by a performance from the host school under director Aaron Statler. The event starts at 5 p.m. and admission is $5.
COAL GROVE, OH
wymt.com

Ashland man stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After hitting western Cuba Tuesday morning, Hurricane Ian began a direct and destructive path toward Florida. The storm was expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before reaching land in the U.S., packing 130-mile-per-hour winds. Anyone in the storm’s path had two choices: they either...
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Name of 12-year-old drowning victim released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family confirms the name of a boy who drowned during the weekend in the Ohio River as Christian Weaver, a 12–year-old seventh-grader at Huntington East Middle School. The family says his grandfather passed away the day before (Friday) from health issues. Weaver’s grandmother says Christian...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia child’s body found in the Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The body of a 12-year-old boy from West Virginia has been found in the Ohio River, authorities said. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the boy’s body was found Saturday night, several hours after he had been reported missing. Articles of clothing were found in the river near a boat ramp […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man killed by falling tree in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency personnel from Pike and Ross Counties responded to the 400 block of Whiskey Hollow Road on reports of a tree that had fallen on top of a man. According to initial reports, a man was in the woods cutting down timber when a tree fell, crushing the individual. The 9-1-1 caller, at the time, could not advise dispatchers if the man was breathing or not.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Two men hospitalized after kidnapping, assault in Wheelersbug

WHEELERSBURG — Three Wheelersburg residents are under arrest for kidnapping and beating two men so severely they were hospitalized. One of the men has been sent to a trauma center in Columbus. According to a report from Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, one of...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
Ironton Tribune

Dragons second at D2 sectional; 4 local golfers advance to district

PORTSMOUTH — It was 1-out-of-5 teams and 4-out-of-5 for local golfers at the Class AA sectional tournament. One team — the Fairland Dragons – and four individuals took all but one qualifying spots in next week’s district tournament. Gallipolis won the sectional title with a team...
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

4 arrested in Athens, Ohio drug bust

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested after deputies executed search warrants in Athens, Ohio on Tuesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies along with investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and agents from the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority found evidence of narcotics at a home on 10000 […]
ATHENS, OH

