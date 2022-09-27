Read full article on original website
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
entrepreneursbreak.com
Staff Augmentation VS Managed Services: Which Model To Choose?
What should a business do if it cannot maintain a constant in-house team or lacks specific skills in its internal team? More and more companies around the globe are choosing IT outsourcing as a go-to solution for their business needs. This allows them to find new talents from any part of the world, expand their delivery capacity, reduce costs and optimize development processes. You can outsource both within your own country and overseas, but recently the nearshore software development model has been gaining popularity.
Want to Elevate Your Business Ecosystem? Embrace APIs and Open Systems.
It's time for your tech to play nicely with others. Here's why business leaders need to harness the value of open systems.
ModMed® Reveals Latest Digital Tools Aimed at Modernizing the Ophthalmology Patient Experience
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- According to a new study1 commissioned by ModMed®, many factors contribute to making an impression on a patient, the first of which is often when a patient reads an online review. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005920/en/ ModMed® Reveals Latest Digital Tools Aimed at Modernizing the Ophthalmology Patient Experience (Graphic: Business Wire)
Opinion: Independent Medical Practice Demurs Amidst Emerging Innovative Models of Care.
Innovative Care Delivery Model Needs A Logistic And Infrastructural Update. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. Amidst imminent transitions across the medical care continuum and along with evolving Merrit-based physician reimbursement model, so is the model of care delivery system. As a consequence of that transition, independent medical clinics and physicians' performance, quality of care, and efficiency are coming more than ever under scrutiny.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Evolving Care Spaces with Clinical Device Management: What is the CIO Responsible For?
Evolving Care Spaces with Clinical Device Management: What is the CIO Responsible For?. September 28, 2022: Managing medical devices within a hospital can be extremely challenging. Expand to care at home and you’ve got an even bigger problem. Health systems can have more than 20,000 medical devices on a network. And with a 12-15 year useful life, it’s not uncommon to have to think about managing security over a very long period of time. What are the frontline solutions to address the sheer magnitude of this issue? Theresa Meadows, SVP & CIO at Cook Children’s and Greg Murphy, CEO of Ordr share their expertise, experience and knowledge of medical device security. How do you keep up with updates? How do you ensure devices are running at the correct level or even just in good functioning order? When is it time to upgrade? What makes one solution stand out from the rest?
Bon Secours Mercy Health Goes Live on PerfectServe to Transform Nursing Workflows
– PerfectServe®, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of a project at Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health that utilizes its Clinical Collaboration solution to transform clinical workflows for nurses. – Bon Secours Mercy Health is a long-time PerfectServe customer...
ThetaRay SONAR AML Solution with New Software Version Gives Financial Institutions More Powerful Tools Against Financial Crime
NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced the release of a new software version on its flagship SONAR advanced SaaS anti-money laundering (AML) platform. The update includes major capability upgrades for fintechs and banks to detect and prevent financial crime through faster investigations and the discovery of new typologies in an increasingly complex financial world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005476/en/ Network Visualization Module delivers breakthrough experience (Photo: Business Wire)
3DPrint.com
Quickparts Expands Manufacturing Capabilities with Xcentric Mold & Engineering Acquisition
The 3D printing industry is continuing a trend of consolidation amid broader economic turbulence. The latest news on that front is the acquisition of Xcentric Mold & Engineering by Quickparts, formerly a large portion of 3D Systems’ on-demand production services. The purchase will allow Quickparts to expand its manufacturing capabilities.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
291 – Medtech and Manufacturing: Building Global Capability. AusMedTech 2022
291 – Medtech and Manufacturing: Building Global Capability. AusMedTech 2022. Earlier this year, the Australian Medtech sector reunited in Melbourne to learn, connect and celebrate its achievements at the AusMedtech 2022 Conference, by AusBiotech . It was a record turn out and a great event overall, and Talking HealthTech was there recording interviews with speakers in our booth.
itsecuritywire.com
1Kosmos Recognized SINET16 Innovator for Unifying Identity Proofing and Passwordless Authentication
1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced it is a SINET16 Innovator Award winner for 2022. The SINET16 companies are identified for delivering the most innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address Cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. Winners were selected from a pool...
salestechstar.com
Everstream Analytics and CAMELOT Join Forces to Streamline Supply Chain Regulatory Compliance and Risk Management
Partnership Pairs Predictive Supply Chain Risk Analytics with Regulatory and Operational Expertise to Strengthen ESG in Global Value Chains. Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, today announced a strategic partnership with leading value chain consulting firm, CAMELOT Management Consultants. This collaboration combines Everstream’s unrivaled risk scores and AI-powered analytics with CAMELOT’s unmatched strategic process design and organizational expertise to build high-performing, compliant, and resilient value chains.
todaynftnews.com
Google Cloud partners with Sky Mavis to strengthen Blockchain Network Security
Google Cloud collaborates with Sky Mavis to improve blockchain network security. Using interconnected and immersive experiences, they are advancing the vision for the gaming universe with interconnected, immersive, and rewarding experiences. Google Cloud expects this collaboration with Sky Mavis to expedite its product roadmap and expand the Ronin network. Google...
sciencetimes.com
The Benefits of Secure Messaging in Healthcare
The ability of patients to communicate with healthcare professionals via instant messaging has become increasingly commonplace. The Covid-19 pandemic rapidly enhanced the adoption and use of secure messaging apps in healthcare. The required social distancing and the unprecedented pressure brought to bear on healthcare organizations encouraged a significant investment in telehealth solutions, with more and more patient-doctor consultations happening remotely.
drugtopics.com
Extend Care and Expand Revenue at the Total Pharmacy Solutions Summit
The Total Pharmacy Solutions Summit is back and better than ever: On October 22, join community pharmacy thought leaders online for a day of education, conversation, and insights centered around the theme of Extending Care, Expanding Revenue. From 9 AM to 3 PM, join this virtual Summit and tune into...
salestechstar.com
OutSystems and UiPath Announce Intelligent Automation Partnership to Help Customers Improve Productivity and Operational Efficiency
Partnership brings together leaders in Robotic Process Automation and high-performance low-code to seamlessly and securely automate complex, cross-platform applications with ease. OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, and UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, announced a partnership to combine the power of the UiPath Business Automation Platform...
thefastmode.com
Arrcus, Vmware to Help CSPs Deliver Next-gen Services from Edge to Cloud
Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in cloud-to-edge network infrastructure, announced the next evolution in their partnership with VMware, focused on transforming telco networks to deliver next-gen services from the edge to the cloud. The expanded partnership will provide communication service providers with the ability to monetize...
MedicalXpress
How health care leaders can foster psychologically safer workplaces
Every day it seems the Canadian health care staffing crisis worsens, with emergency room closures, not enough family doctors and long wait times to get into long-term care. At the core are health care workers who are physically and mentally burnt out from the unsafe work environments they've been asked to work in for years, which were made remarkably worse during COVID-19.
cxmtoday.com
HelloFresh Partners with Medallia to Transform Contact Center Experience
Medallia, Inc., the global provider of customer and employee experience, announced that HelloFresh, the integrated food solutions group, has selected Medallia to transform their contact center experience. HelloFresh partnered with Medallia to understand structured and unstructured data to improve its US contact center experience and ultimately, the overall customer experience....
