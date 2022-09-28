Read full article on original website
WOWT
Thursday Sept. 29 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
News Channel Nebraska
Life-Net called for Cass County car accident
CASS COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a car accident in southeast Nebraska. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened south of Beaver Lake Wednesday evening. Sheriff William Brueggemann said 21-year-old Jasmine Burney of Omaha was southbound on 27th Avenue when...
Temporary closure of Pottawattamie County road M-47 scheduled for Monday
(Pottawattamie Co) An Iowa Interstate Railroad project to rebuild the at-grade crossing on Pottawattamie County Road M-47 south of Walnut will require closing the roadway to motorists from 6 a.m. Monday, October 3 until Wednesday morning October 5, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Office.
WOWT
Bellevue University's backpack drive for homeless veterans
An Omaha woman is recovering after a bad rollover crash south of Beaver Lake. Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon is describing an emergency surgery as a "home run." Omaha Police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old Updated: 6 hours ago. Omaha police say a big reward is available for tips in the...
kmaland.com
Mills County law enforcement seek public assistance for body identification
(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual. The Sheriff's Office says they are attempting to identify the remains of a male subject found in the Missouri River on April 23rd just north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska to Iowa. Authorities say the individual was recovered wearing dark pants and boxers, and, with the assistance of the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office, has identified some of the tattoos on the body. Those include a large skull or face on the right side of his back, a skull or face with ram like horns and a goatee on his left shoulder blade, a design with multiple curved points, possibly flames, on his right shoulder blade, a design that at one time included an animal image on his right calf, a red geometric shape on the right side of his chest, a large geometric shape resembling a compass or four point star with a face on his right foot, images of people with visible faces on his right shoulder, and a long red line with a red ring located at the top on his right side.
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old
An Omaha woman is recovering after a bad rollover crash south of Beaver Lake. Bellevue University's backpack drive for homeless veterans. Bellevue University and Siena Francis House are kicking off their annual backpack drive to help homeless veterans in our area. Rep. Don Bacon undergoes appendix surgery. Updated: 6 hours...
WOWT
Fremont County man arrested after nine puppies found in neglectful conditions
THURMAN, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa man was arrested after allegedly neglecting nine puppies. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 17 deputies were called to an address in Thurman, Iowa for a neglected animal report. When deputies arrived they found nine puppies, including one which was...
1 person dies after shooting in northeast Nebraska, police say
The Nebraska State Patrol is working with the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department while they investigate a shooting that happened in Oakland, Nebraska on Tuesday.
WOWT
No injuries after SUV slams into cell phone store in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No injuries are reported after a driver of a small SUV slammed into a building in South Omaha Thursday morning. The green SUV that appears to be an old Honda CRV slammed into the wall right beside the door of a Cricket Wireless store near 24th & G.
1011now.com
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
WOWT
Fremont County Sheriff’s arrest juvenile for arson after fire in high school
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile in connection to a high school fire last Wednesday. Deputies made the arrest Monday and the juvenile was arrested for first-degree arson. The sheriff’s office and Sidney Fire & Rescue went to Sidney High School on reports...
WOWT
Lincoln couple killed in crash with semi in Morrill County
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people from Lincoln were killed in a crash in Morrill County Tuesday afternoon. Preliminary investigation shows that just after 12 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.
Several Omaha area departments come together to save a horse trapped in water
Several Omaha area departments came together on Sunday to get a horse out of a swampy area at Lake Cunningham.
WOWT
NDCS reports missing inmate from Lincoln corrections
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. It’s reported Danielle Zelazny, 37, disappeared after being in downtown Lincoln for an appointment Wednesday. Officials describe her as 5′4, 260 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
News Channel Nebraska
Rural Howells man arrested on gun charge
STANTON, Neb. -- A 52-year-old rural Howells man was arrested Tuesday after Stanton County authorities executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, his office performed the search at a residence, eventually arresting 52-year-old Terry Schulz at his home. Schulz, who had previously been convicted...
Ask Omaha: Darios closing this Saturday, anywhere else to eat steaming pot of mussels?
Was just there this past weekend and our server mentioned Saturday would be their last day. Very sad, no idea where else I'll get a steaming pot of delicious mussels.
Fremont County Man Charged on Multiple Counts of Animal Neglect
(Thurman) A Thurman, Iowa, man faces Animal Neglect Charges in Fremont County. The Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Morgan Moe on four counts of Animal Neglect resulting in death, and five counts of Animal Neglect, with no serious injury. On September 17, Fremont County Deputies responded to a rural Thurman...
klkntv.com
Two from Lincoln killed in crash with semi in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man and woman were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Scottsbluff, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Link 62A in Morrill County. A westbound Subaru Forester had passed a semi and then tried to make...
WOWT
Murder suspect back in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect in an August murder has been extradited back to Omaha, but getting him to the city was not easy. Wuanya Smith, 20, is accused of killing 20-year-old Anthony Collins III on Aug. 12. Police said Smith fled the city and was eventually captured in...
