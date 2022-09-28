Read full article on original website
Related
Portsmouth Times
Quilt Festival a fabric of the community
SOUTH SHORE, Ky, — The South Shore Quilt Festival brings creative colors and immaculate music to the near-by river community. This past weekend, an estimated 10,000 or more passed through this long-standing, free admission, event for South Shore, KY. Activities for visitors of all ages could be found, from inflatable bounce houses, craft vendors, food trucks, a quilt show, and live music. There was something for everybody to enjoy.
Ironton Tribune
Tales from the ages (WITH GALLERY)
One of the most popular draws in county events brought out its typically strong crowd on Saturday, as the Historic Walk returned to Woodland Cemetery. “It’s a great way to get the community to learn local history,” Nicole Cox, a trustee for the Lawrence County Museum, who organizes the walk, said.
Glocktoberfest set for Sunday
PORTSMOUTH — It’s fall once again, which means pumpkin spice and Glocktoberfest. The event is a celebration of the Glockner Family of Dealerships, their employees, and the community. Festivities will commence at noon with an employee appreciation hour and tour of the new Glockner administrative headquarters located on...
Ironton Tribune
Waterloo Wonders Day canceled
Because of the expected rain on Saturday, the organizers have canceled Waterloo Wonders Day. It will not be rescheduled this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Autumn Attractions: Kenova’s Pumpkin House
KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Kenova’s Pumpkin House is among the most popular tourist spots in the Tri-State area of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. Each fall, the Pumpkin House is put on display as part of the Ceredo-Kenova (C-K) AutumnFest. The tradition began in 1978 when Ric Griffith decorated his porch with four carved pumpkins, […]
WSAZ
W.Va. Pumpkin Festival parade this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mark Cooper shares what viewers can expect at the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival in October.
Farm and Dairy
668 Acres with marketable timber, 18 Parcels, and misc.
State Park Region* 30 Miles to Hocking Hills • Live Auction. Phenomenal Hunting * Trails * Vinton Co. * Vinton Township* Vinton LSD. 650+ acres of contiguous timber and recreational land in Vinton County, Ohio. The property has been managed for trophy Whitetail hunting for many years. The property consists of woods and open fields and is set up extremely well for deer and turkey hunting. There are two cabins on the property with water and electric, as well as a block garage and a barn for equipment and storage. The parcel sizes vary from 5 acres to north of 100 acres and there is truly something here for everyone! The land is located only 30 miles south of Hocking Hills, if you’re looking for seclusion, privacy and some of the best deer hunting in Ohio, be sure to take to drive to Vinton County!
New SCCTC program changing lives
LUCASVILLE — One of the latest programs to join the impressive slate of offerings at the Scioto County Career and Technical Center (SCCTC) is the Jobs Training Coordination (JTC) Project Life. The project currently has 13 students enrolled who are diagnosed with some form of disability. The project works...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ironton Tribune
Counseling Center has grand opening
For the past year, residents of Ironton have seen construction going on across from the Lawrence County Courthouse and, on Friday, the results could be seen as the Counseling Center hosted a grand opening for its Lawrence County facility. The drug and alcohol addiction recovery facility is the sixth for...
Ironton Tribune
Win by default
ASHLAND, Ky. — Saturday came and went and YouTuber Chille DeCastro, as promised, did not show up for a cage match between him and Ironton Police officer Sgt. Chad Gue. But that didn’t stop YouTubers from raising thousands of dollars for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
lootpress.com
West Virginia American Water Awards 14 Bottle Filling Stations to Organizations Across the State
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 organizations in West Virginia. “By providing bottle filling stations to schools, community centers and...
Huntington Public Works director ‘released from duties’
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington’s Public Works director has been relieved of his duties, according to city officials. Officials with the city say on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams made the announcement that he relieved Jim Insco of the Public Works Director duties. The mayor also thanked Insco for his service to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ironton Tribune
H&H Industries to expand its Oak Hill operations
OAK HILL – H&H Industries, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership, announced this week an investment of $233,000 to expand their production capacity, creating five new jobs in Jackson County. Family-owned and operated since 1972, H&H Industries is a global...
75th Majorette and Band contest held in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Chilly conditions prevailed over the 75th edition of the Kanawha County Schools Majorette and Band competition at Laidley Field Tuesday. Riverside, South Charleston, George Washington, Herbert Hoover, Sissonville, Nitro, St. Albans and Capital high school bands competed in the inter-county contest that has now been taking place for three-quarters of a century. […]
WSAZ
Ashland man stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After hitting western Cuba Tuesday morning, Hurricane Ian began a direct and destructive path toward Florida. The storm was expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before reaching land in the U.S., packing 130-mile-per-hour winds. Anyone in the storm’s path had two choices: they either...
New brewery coming to downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’ve been to downtown Charleston recently, you’ll find there are many new attractions – from Slack Plaza to events always happening. Now, another new business is coming to town. The business is a brewery called “Short Story Brewing.” It will be located on Summer Street near fellow downtown beer classics […]
Cron sisters crowned at River Days, FBP presents leadership and community award
SCIOTO COUNTY – The ebb and flow of life in a small river town can be filled with a variety of opportunities. Every year, a queen is crowned in Portsmouth for River Days, one of the longest-running festivals in Ohio. This year, Mychal and Taylor Cron, daughters of Fluor-BWXT’s Human Resource Manager Todd Cron, earned titles. Mychal was crowned Miss River Days and Taylor earned the title of Young Miss River Days. In addition to receiving other awards, Mychal earned Fluor’s President & Community Services & Leadership Award through the Friends of Portsmouth.
ashlandbeacon.com
Greenup Old Fashion Days This Weekend
A little nugget of history: Greenup County was laid between 1803 to 1804 by a pioneer named Robert Johnson. Did you know the original land that was settled was coined Greenupsburg? The name was later shortened in March of 1872 to what we now know as Greenup. There is so much to know about Greenup County, and a great place to start learning is at Old Fashion Days.
wklw.com
58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co
Events are underway for the 58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co. Here are some of the winners of the 2022 Apple Day Pageants. Runner-up” – Hayden Arnett (“Most Photogenic”/”Best Costume”) Miss Apple Blossom 2022 – Kayleigh Fannin (“Best Costume”)
WSAZ
Senior care with Vendi Medical
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As you get older, finding the right medical care for you becomes increasingly important. Skyler Tolman with Vendi Medical stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their services for seniors. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
Comments / 0