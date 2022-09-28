ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster

The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
Former Patriots Staffer Thinks Mac Jones Close To Getting Benched

With New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly dealing with a high ankle sprain, he won’t get a chance for an immediate bounce-back performance, and boy, could he use one. Jones completed 22-of-32 passes for 321 yards and no touchdowns in Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at...
Was Hit On Mac Jones Dirty? David Andrew Has Interesting Answer

FOXBORO, Mass. — In the immediate aftermath of Mac Jones injuring his ankle last Sunday, it seemed as if few people considered whether Calais Campbell’s hit on the Patriots quarterback was dirty. We admittedly didn’t think anything of it after New England’s ugly loss to the Baltimore Ravens,...
Tom Brady Rumors: New, Important Detail About QB’s Bahamas Trip

Multiple reports indicated that Tom Brady spent a good chunk of his 11-day training camp break in The Bahamas with his wife, Gisele Bündchen. Well, that might only be half-true. According to Page Six, citing a source, Brady was in The Bahamas when he spent nearly two weeks away...
Kyrie Irving Opens Up On Being Swept By The Boston Celtics In 2022 Playoffs: "It Was One Of The First Times I've Been Embarrassed Leaving The Court"

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have had a very interesting summer together. Irving was the first player to want out of the Nets after the team didn't give him the max contract extension Irving thought he deserves. The Nets reservations over Kyrie's availability through the season were valid ones and Kyrie is coming into this season playing to re-establish his value in the league.
A.J. Greer Trying To Model Game After Former Bruins Fan Favorite

The Bruins have gotten some great shifts out of newcomer A.J. Greer in his pair of games for Boston. For that, they may have a former fan favorite to thank. In his two preseason tilts with the Bruins, Greer has gotten into a scrap, showed a willingness to stand up for teammates and scored two goals — including the game winner in a win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The energy and effort Greer has played with is that of a player who is sure to become a fan favorite in Boston, something that makes sense given who he models his game after.
Former Miami Heat Player Shaquille O'Neal Speaks On The Ime Udoka Situation

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, who helped lead the Miami Heat to their first championship, was brutally honest when speaking on the "Big Podcast with Shaq" podcast about Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka situation. Last week Udoka was suspended the season for what apparently was an extramarital affair with...
Where NBA Coach of the Year Odds Stand After Celtics' Change

Mazzulla for Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think of his chances originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations.
How Shaquille O’Neal Responded To Ime Udoka, Celtics Scandal

The tidal wave-generating scandal that has uncovered an abundance of updates surrounding last season’s Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for his actions which violated the organization?s policies, which have resulted in an even greater plethora of reactions and takes from players — both current and former — to those of the media.
Mac Jones Injury: Bill Belichick Gives Positive Update On Patriots QB

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick on Wednesday actually offered something nearing a tangible update on Mac Jones. After beginning his press conference with a lengthy statement about the Green Bay Packers, the New England Patriots head coach spoke about Jones, who reportedly will miss multiple games with a severe high ankle sprain. Belichick didn’t clarify whether Jones will miss this Sunday’s game in Green Bay.
Russell Wilson Takes Playful Jab At Eli Manning For Contract Dig

Russell Wilson can sometimes be a light-hearted guy, and the Broncos quarterback showed that side of himself when addressing Eli Manning’s dig at him. The retired two-time Super Bowl champion joked on the “ManningCast” on Monday that Denver punter Corliss Waitman should have been paid $235 million instead of Wilson. Of course, Wilson had a chance to respond to Manning in his news conference Wednesday.
