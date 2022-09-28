ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Phys.org

Widening participation in STEM requires an attitude change

Students rule themselves out of, or in to, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) disciplines, based on stereotyped views of what makes a typical student, a new study has found. New research from the University of Reading has found a social hierarchy in STEM, as well as narrow but differing...
EDUCATION
Phys.org

'There's only so far I can take them': Why teachers give up on struggling students who don't do their homework

Whenever "Gina," a fifth grader at a suburban public school on the East Coast, did her math homework, she never had to worry about whether she could get help from her mom. "I help her a lot with homework," Gina's mother, a married, mid-level manager for a health care company, explained to us during an interview for a study we did about how teachers view students who complete their homework versus those who do not.
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Encouraging girls to roleplay as successful female scientists could help close the gender gap in STEM

Make-believe doesn't usually have a place in laboratory settings, but research just published in Psychological Science suggests that girls may persist longer in science activities when they pretend to be successful female scientists. This kind of play-based intervention could help close the gender gap in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields by boosting girls' early engagement with science, according to Reut Shachnai (Yale University), Tamar Kushnir (Duke University), and Lin Bian (The University of Chicago).
SCIENCE
The New York Times

The Pandemic Erased Two Decades of Progress in Math and Reading

A student with calculators and math texts in San Francisco, on Oct. 27, 2021. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times) National test results scheduled to be released Thursday showed in stark terms the pandemic’s devastating effects on American schoolchildren, with the performance of 9-year-olds in math and reading dropping to the levels from two decades ago.
EDUCATION
bestcolleges.com

Community College Enrollment Declines Worsen for Black Students

A new Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies report reveals Black student enrollment at community colleges dropped by 18% over the last two years. Photo by Marko Geber / DigitalVision / Getty Images. Community college enrollment dropped by 24% for Black men during the pandemic. More than a third...
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Stop using race to rig college admissions

A barrage of amicus briefs was filed last month defending Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, whose use of race as a criterion in their admissions processes heads to the Supreme Court this term. As others have noted , Harvard’s own data (as presented in the petitioner’s brief...
COLLEGES
Tinybeans

Reading & Math Scores Plummet for Elementary-Aged Kids Thanks to Pandemic

The National Center for Education Statistics is showing the biggest decline in math and reading in decades. When schools started to close in 2020, educators and parents feared it would be detrimental to students. Not only would kids lose their connection to peers, but everyone assumed education was bound to suffer for years to come. Now, a new report from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) is pinpointing exactly the areas we will need to overcome to get back on track.
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Teachers' turnover intentions, burnout and poor work climate are interlinked

The risk of burnout and poor experienced teacher-working environment fit is increased among teachers with persistent turnover intentions. However, positive experiences in the workplace seem to protect against cynicism and exhaustion, according to a new study published in Research Papers in Education. Teachers' turnover intentions, burnout symptoms and poor experienced...
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news

More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
EDUCATION

