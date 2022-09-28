Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Widening participation in STEM requires an attitude change
Students rule themselves out of, or in to, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) disciplines, based on stereotyped views of what makes a typical student, a new study has found. New research from the University of Reading has found a social hierarchy in STEM, as well as narrow but differing...
I quit my teaching job. This is what schools need to do if they want teachers to come back.
The author says teachers need to be paid better and treated with more respect if the US wants to correct the teacher shortage it's experiencing.
LeBron James Family Foundation, Stark State College to cover tuition for 2 years for I Promise Network students, eligible parents/guardians
AKRON, Ohio – Stark State College and the LeBron James Family Foundation are teaming up to offer students in the foundation’s I Promise Network two years of free tuition. The program is also open to two parents or guardians who live at the same residence as the eligible student.
Sharpest Drop in College Enrollment Is Among Black and Latino Men
Experts say the development could reverberate for generations since the children of parents who didn't go to college are less likely to get a degree themselves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Record number of high school graduates turning their backs on college, leading to uncertain futures
High school graduates have been increasingly turning their backs on getting college degrees. Experts are now warning that the gamble could backfire big time. College enrollment has dipped by nearly 10%, which comes out to about 1.4 million students opting out of getting degrees. On TikTok, influencers bragging, "My career...
Former School Teacher of 30 Years Releases New Book to Help Children With Math Anxiety
Author and local teacher, Valerie D. Johnson, is thrilled to announce the release of her new children’s book, 1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm, which was written to ignite a love of math in all children. Since its August 2022 release, the book has ranked...
AOL Corp
Virginia students plan walkouts to protest Youngkin’s transgender student policies
Virginia public school students across the state plan to walk out of their classrooms on Tuesday to protest new model policies that aim to roll back certain protections for transgender students. The Virginia Department of Education this month released proposed policies to prevent transgender students from using restrooms or locker...
Phys.org
'There's only so far I can take them': Why teachers give up on struggling students who don't do their homework
Whenever "Gina," a fifth grader at a suburban public school on the East Coast, did her math homework, she never had to worry about whether she could get help from her mom. "I help her a lot with homework," Gina's mother, a married, mid-level manager for a health care company, explained to us during an interview for a study we did about how teachers view students who complete their homework versus those who do not.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Encouraging girls to roleplay as successful female scientists could help close the gender gap in STEM
Make-believe doesn't usually have a place in laboratory settings, but research just published in Psychological Science suggests that girls may persist longer in science activities when they pretend to be successful female scientists. This kind of play-based intervention could help close the gender gap in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields by boosting girls' early engagement with science, according to Reut Shachnai (Yale University), Tamar Kushnir (Duke University), and Lin Bian (The University of Chicago).
studyfinds.org
Increasing school security leads to lower grades for kids: ‘Students feel less like students, more like suspects’
Students who feel like their school is a prison are more likely to have lower test scores and not attend college, suggests researchers from Johns Hopkins University. Their study found that an increased security presence contributes to students having a negative perception of their educational experience. Schools have beefed up...
Opinion: Well-Trained Teachers, Hands-on Lessons, Quality Tests: Fixing Science Education
Americans are skeptical of science. Public ambivalence has shown itself clearly in concerns over the safety and necessity of vaccines and in the dismissal of public health guidance designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19. None of this is surprising, given the anemic state of science education in the U.S. Far too many young people […]
Graduate school and beyond: graduate degrees make students more appealing to employers
Graduate students have found themselves with more employment opportunities than in prior years. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. As the percentage of people earning bachelor’s degrees increases, furthering one’s education to remain competitive in the job market has become more important.
The Pandemic Erased Two Decades of Progress in Math and Reading
A student with calculators and math texts in San Francisco, on Oct. 27, 2021. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times) National test results scheduled to be released Thursday showed in stark terms the pandemic’s devastating effects on American schoolchildren, with the performance of 9-year-olds in math and reading dropping to the levels from two decades ago.
bestcolleges.com
Community College Enrollment Declines Worsen for Black Students
A new Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies report reveals Black student enrollment at community colleges dropped by 18% over the last two years. Photo by Marko Geber / DigitalVision / Getty Images. Community college enrollment dropped by 24% for Black men during the pandemic. More than a third...
Phys.org
Feeding behavior traits may be an indicator of feed efficiency in Holstein cows
Genetic selection is a powerful tool to improve livestock production, given that genetic gains are cumulative and permanent, and feeding behavior in cows may be used as an indicated trait for feed efficiency. In a new report in the Journal of Dairy Science eight researchers from the University of Wisconsin...
Washington Examiner
Stop using race to rig college admissions
A barrage of amicus briefs was filed last month defending Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, whose use of race as a criterion in their admissions processes heads to the Supreme Court this term. As others have noted , Harvard’s own data (as presented in the petitioner’s brief...
Reading & Math Scores Plummet for Elementary-Aged Kids Thanks to Pandemic
The National Center for Education Statistics is showing the biggest decline in math and reading in decades. When schools started to close in 2020, educators and parents feared it would be detrimental to students. Not only would kids lose their connection to peers, but everyone assumed education was bound to suffer for years to come. Now, a new report from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) is pinpointing exactly the areas we will need to overcome to get back on track.
Phys.org
Teachers' turnover intentions, burnout and poor work climate are interlinked
The risk of burnout and poor experienced teacher-working environment fit is increased among teachers with persistent turnover intentions. However, positive experiences in the workplace seem to protect against cynicism and exhaustion, according to a new study published in Research Papers in Education. Teachers' turnover intentions, burnout symptoms and poor experienced...
Phys.org
Study shows children of lower economic status more willing to make risky decisions than wealthier children
A pair of researchers at Boston University has found that volunteer children of a lower economic status are more willing to make risky decisions than wealthier children. The results of their study are published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B. As the researchers note, many evolutionary developmental theories have...
Phys.org
Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news
More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
Comments / 1