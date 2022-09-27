Conservation of Private Lands, Future of Energy, and Government’s Role Headline 2022 EarthX Half-Earth Day® Conferences Oct. 20-22 in Dallas

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Gilmer Mirror
In West Texas, Fort Stockton’s solution to a teacher shortage is a motel
In West Texas, Fort Stockton's solution to a teacher shortage is a motel
Gilmer Mirror
Texas ranchers, forage producers battling fall armyworms
Texas ranchers, forage producers battling fall armyworms. An increasing number of battles against fall armyworms are being reported around the state, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts are recommending forage producers be prepared to fight infestations. David Kerns, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension state integrated pest management coordinator and professor in...
Gilmer Mirror
State agencies push for better worker pay as critical staffing crunch hits Texas government
State agencies push for better worker pay as critical staffing crunch hits Texas government.
Gilmer Mirror
As inflation skyrockets, local Texas governments ponder tax rate increases as they balance budgets
JASPER — Every summer, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen begins to worry about two very different storms brewing: hurricanes and his county budget. Allen and thousands of other local government officials across Texas entered this year’s budget season facing historic rates of inflation along with severe labor shortages. Complicating the budget process, counties and other taxing bodies say they can’t raise taxes to cover the growing costs of employee salaries and raw materials because their hands are tied by public pressure and recent legislation.
Gilmer Mirror
Brazos County won’t restore Texas A&M early-voting location despite students’ pushback
Brazos County won't restore Texas A&M early-voting location despite students' pushback
Gilmer Mirror
Leading anti-abortion group drops support of Texas lawmaker after he pledges to support exceptions for rape
Leading anti-abortion group drops support of Texas lawmaker after he pledges to support exceptions for rape
Gilmer Mirror
Texas will fight to block 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
Texas will fight to block 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
Gilmer Mirror
Ken Paxton’s office knew he’d be subpoenaed before he fled his home to avoid being served, emails show
Ken Paxton's office knew he'd be subpoenaed before he fled his home to avoid being served, emails show
