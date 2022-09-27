ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

City of Loveland Names Four Police Chief Finalists

Following a national search, the City of Loveland has named four police chief finalists. Finalists will convene in Loveland on Oct. 13 and 14 for interviews and a public meet-and-greet event on Thursday, Oct 13 from 5:30 - 8 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Loveland. Meet-and-greet details are at the end of the release.
King’s Crossing Natural Area to Close Sept. 30 for Restoration

The City of Loveland will close King’s Crossing Natural Area to the public on Friday, Sept. 30 so that City Parks & Recreation crews can begin restoration efforts following the removal of 35 unauthorized encampments on the southside of the natural area. The paved Loveland Recreation Trail that runs through the open space will remain open for use.
