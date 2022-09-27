Read full article on original website
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
1756 Windward Avenue
OPPORTUNITY TO RENT EAST FACING HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.1 UPDATED BATHROOMS, AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED TWO-STORY TOWN HOME WITH FULL FINISHED BASEMENT AND ATTACHED TWO CAR GARAGE! AMAZING LOCATION IN NORTH END NAPERVILLE. WOOD LAMINATE WATERPROOF FLOORING ON 1ST FLOOR, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES AN EN-SUITE WITH DUAL VANITY SINK. CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS, SMART FANS/LIGHTS AND PLENTY OF STORAGE. A PATIO IN THE BACK YARD. DESIRABLE SCHOOL DISTRICT 204. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, PARKS, SHOPPING, DINING, METRA STATION, AND INTERSTATE 88. MOVE IN READY.
605 Barrington Avenue #112
One bedroom unit on the 1st floor of Village Green of East Dundee, an Independent Living Community (55+). Small dogs allowed on 1st-floor only so bring your beloved pet with you. Furnace and A/C unit less than 10 years old. New laminate flooring throughout and new hot water tank installed in March 2022. Power blinds in bedroom and slider to the patio. Washer & dryer in unit. Patio with west side exposure facing the library. Wellness Center, exercise room, beauty shop, full size laundry on site, storage unit in the basement, and a van for transportation to shopping, entertainment. Garages when available for an additional fee. The monthly assessment pays all utilities as well as cable TV, internet, housekeeping bi-monthly, weekly linen changes and 30 minutes of in unit maintenance a month. Optional meal plan. A social room for playing cards and other games with your friends. Monthly Rent is $700, Monthly Assessment is $953.55 for All Utilities, Cable TV, Internet and more. See Additional Information. Freshly Painted.
1125 W Newport Avenue #M
Spacious tri-level 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome steps from Southport Corridor! Separate entrance offers a lovely foyer/mud room with access to the attached garage. Home will be freshly painted October 5th and has a recently renovated chef's kitchen with newer quartz countertops and under-mount sink, detailed tile backsplash, with hardware and stainless steel appliances. Main living area boasts an oversized North facing living room with a wall of windows provides abundant natural light overlooking the well maintained courtyard. A perfect open dining area, half bathroom, and balcony complete this level. Upstairs you have a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and a second bedroom that will easily fit queen bed. Full bathroom offers an oversized counter with double bowl sinks and a separate shower and Jacuzzi tub. Perfect Lakeview location: walk to Southport, Wrigley Field, public transportation, the lake front, and dining & entertainment.
1025 W Plainfield Road
Charming vintage 2 bedroom 2 bath Cottage on 1/2 acre private lot. Home has cozy living room with hardwood floors and wdbg fireplace, bedroom on first and second floors. Kitchen has new cabinets and appliances. Full, unfinished basement with laundry hookup. 2 car attached garage. Close to shopping and expressways.
Comings & Goings: Butera closing Frankfort supermarket
Elgin-based Butera Finer Foods, which reacquired its former supermarket at 20825 S. LaGrange Road in Frankfort in 2018, announced the store would be closing sometime in October. The family-owned Butera chain took over the former Walt’s Food Center on Nov. 11, 2018, and christened the store a Butera Fruit Market....
1868 ISLE ROYAL Lane
Well-maintained ranch home located in a family-friendly neighborhood on a quiet street close to scenic East Harbor park. New roof, new carpet, fresh paint, new garbage disposal, and a new Wi-Fi garage door opener, Throughout the house, the hardwood floors and bathrooms have also been recently refinished.Full finished basement with additional bedroom. Great location. No pets. No smoking. Must have good credit 670 or higher. Current Job at least 1 year. Tenant must make 3x monthly rent. Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal.
8801 W Golf Road #5I
Welcome to Highland Tower. An outstanding fifth-floor unit of 1500 SF. offers a great floor plan; a spacious entry hall with a guest closet, a combined living and dining room with beautiful hardwood floors a gallery of windows, and a sliding door to the private, open, and oversized balcony facing nicely landscaped grounds. King-size bedroom with full bath. Wall-to-wall closet with a mirrored door. New carpeting in both bedrooms. The kitchen is furnished with elegant cherry wood cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. Coin-operated laundry at the premises. There is No smoking in the building, unit, or balcony. Dedicated parking spots and additional parking permits from Management for short or extended-term guests. There are more opportunities to enjoy the outside; the clubhouse and the swimming pool. The offerings of the location are endless. Shopping, restaurants, entertainment, parks, public transportation including Niles free bus service ( DART) and nearby the I-294/I-90 Expressway, Chicago Executive PWK, and O'Hare Airports.
1393 W Braymore Circle
Ready to move in 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bath home in 204 school district Laminated wood floor throughout, New carpet in the basement, all 3 bathrooms with new toilets, freshly painted, Granite counters in the kitchen, 2 story ceiling in the formal living room/ formal dining room, family room, refinished wooden deck & finished basement. No section 8 per owner, strong credit score and income required. No Pets. Great schools, close to shopping. Credit and background check required for 18 and above. Listing agent to run the check, $75 per person to be paid by the applicant.
Iconic Gold Coast Mansion Currently Most Expensive Home on the Chicago Market
An iconic mansion in the heart of Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood is on the market as the city's most expensive home. The six-bedroom, 13-bathroom, 20,002 sq. ft. mansion located at 3 W. Burton Pl. is currently retailing for $18,750,000, $3 million more than the city's next most-expensive listing. The home...
36 STONEGATE Court
Location, Location, Location!!!!! Lovely 3bdr End Unit 2 story Townhome in a nice cul-de-sac! This unit is conveniently located near plenty of shopping. There's plenty of natural lighting with tons of windows and skylights and beautiful vaulted ceilings. Cozy up to the fireplace for the winter and enjoy the view. Large master suite, and really nice size second and third bedroom. All appliances stay. $500 Pet Deposit.
916 N Hoyne Avenue #G
Ukrainian Village 1.5 Bedroom Featuring: * Brand new carpet, counters, cabinets, curtains, and locks * Newly renovated bathroom * Good closet space * Tons of outdoor seating * Convenient laundry in the building * Quiet tree lined street * Great Ukrainian Village location near restaurants, bars, entertainment, Mariano's, parks, and more! * 1 month security deposit, $75 application fee, no smoking of any kind * Heat, and electric are included. Tenant pays cooking gas.
1165 Cambria Lane E
Location! Location!!Location!!! One of Cambria's highly desirable two story unit - Brightly illuminated open floor plan - Two bedrooms and 2-1/2 baths - Both bedrooms has attached baths - Many updates: Brand new roof, siding, garage door and front door - Furnace is of 2021 - A/C four year old - New engineered wood floors on 2nd floor - Never hardwood on 1st floor - Newer kitchen granite counter tops and appliances - Easy access to schools, expressways, shopping, dining and services.
Meet Father and Daughter Duo, Owners of Black-Owned Frozen Pudding Line Now in Walgreens
Meet Lorenzo and Genesis Bencivenga, the father-daughter founders of Lorenzo’s Frozen Pudding, who started their business as a way to create not only income but upward financial mobility. Selling their pudding on the streets of South Side Chicago, the Bencivengas have grown their business through ambition and determination, rocketing their products on the shelves of local grocery stores and now, Walgreens.
322 Inverrary Lane
** Adlai Stevenson High School** WELL MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRES AND 1 ADDITIONAL ROOM IN FINISHED BASEMENT, 1.5 BATH; ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE; NEWER KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS; WOOD LAMINATED FLOORS; MINUTES TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, MAJOR EXPRESSWAYS AND METRA. A MUST SEE !
Empty anchor at a Chicagoland mall to be turned into mixed-use entry point
The Carson’s department store that has stood vacant at Yorktown Center mall in Lombard, Ill., will be transformed into a mixed-use portal intended to redefine the Yorktown Center mall. The 12-acre property has been purchased by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which intends to transform the space into an open-air,...
1644 MASTERS Court
A beautiful 3 BR, 2.5 ba townhouse in Naperville school district 204. Newer white kitchen cabinets, all new appliances. First-floor hardwood flooring, a fireplace, laundry room. All three bathrooms are remodeled. Modern light fixtures, newer windows, furnace with a humidifier. Good size bedrooms, master suite. Large private wooden deck! Close to I-88 and Rte-59, train station. Enjoy biking trails, and walking paths at Prairie Path.
Lake Zurich Continues To Grow With New Firehouse-Themed Restaurant
This is a follow-up to Station 51 Truck Company Bar & Grill in downtown Antioch
The Wrigleys, McCormicks and Fields have called this building home — its penthouse is for sale
CHICAGO — Surnames grace some of Chicago’s most iconic locations such as Wrigley Field, McCormick Place and the Field Museum. The history-making families behind those names have all lived in the same residential building, and its most prestigious unit is up for sale. The 8,000 square foot penthouse...
Stranger finally moves out after living in Chatham home for sale against owner's permission
The woman inside claimed she was the victim of a scam, and that she signed a lease and paid someone thousands up front to live there.
7614 N CRAWFORD Avenue #302C
Spacious 1 BED, 1 BATH recently updated. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has updated designer cabinets granite counters & stainless steel appliances. In unit laundry. Updated bathroom complete with soaking tub.
