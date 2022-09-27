One bedroom unit on the 1st floor of Village Green of East Dundee, an Independent Living Community (55+). Small dogs allowed on 1st-floor only so bring your beloved pet with you. Furnace and A/C unit less than 10 years old. New laminate flooring throughout and new hot water tank installed in March 2022. Power blinds in bedroom and slider to the patio. Washer & dryer in unit. Patio with west side exposure facing the library. Wellness Center, exercise room, beauty shop, full size laundry on site, storage unit in the basement, and a van for transportation to shopping, entertainment. Garages when available for an additional fee. The monthly assessment pays all utilities as well as cable TV, internet, housekeeping bi-monthly, weekly linen changes and 30 minutes of in unit maintenance a month. Optional meal plan. A social room for playing cards and other games with your friends. Monthly Rent is $700, Monthly Assessment is $953.55 for All Utilities, Cable TV, Internet and more. See Additional Information. Freshly Painted.

EAST DUNDEE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO