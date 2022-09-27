Read full article on original website
Pigskin Prophet: We pick, you vote for Western Mass. football in Week 4
Cumberland football team races to 3-0 with 31-7 win over E.P.
EAST PROVIDENCE – The Cumberland High football team is 3-0 for the first time since 2003. The Clippers picked up a huge victory last Saturday morning over another undefeated team, East Providence High, and they’re currently sitting at number five in the state’s high school rankings. And...
Westfield’s Lauren Connor claims Western Mass. girls golf title as freshman
AGAWAM — John Courtney paused for a moment before handing out the first-place trophy at the Western Massachusetts Girls Golf Championship Wednesday afternoon to share some historical context.
Hermon Girls’ Soccer Remains Unbeaten Beat Old Town 3-1
In a battle of unbeaten teams, the Hermon Hawks Girls' Soccer Team beat Old Town 3-1 at Victory Field in Old Town, on Thursday, September 29th. Hermon received 2 goals from Lyndsee Stewart and 1 goal from Jaylin Hills. Old Town's goal came as a result of an own goal...
