This beautiful custom built home is nestled in the popular city of Big Bear City in the San Bernardino mountains. Here you will find a well cared for home with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This home has many wonderful features which includes the 2X6 construction. Enter in at the front deck to the enclosed porch to clean off your feet before going inside. Living room is open with plenty of natural lighting. Corner wood stove for cozy nights and heating. From here you can go to your formal dining room or use it for more living space. The kitchen is well designed for function with the island cooking center, tile counter tops with plenty of cabinet space. Hardwood flooring and indoor laundry area. You can enter the guest bath from the hallway or bedroom #2. Guest bath with plenty of counter space, full tub and shower combo. Master suite is good size a full length closet and ceiling fan. Bathroom features a spa tub, detached shower, his and hers sinks. There is also another patio spa room of the suite. You can use for privacy or craft or game room. In the back you will find a wonderful deck for morning and evening enjoyment, spacious yard with an apple tree and room for a garden. The 2 car garage has a pass through access should you need along with rafter storage. This is truly a pleasure to view. Come by today and make your own.

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO