Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colton, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorColton, CA
Beaumont, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Missing Teen Identified After 5 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)San Bernardino, CA
Related
tylerwoodgroup.com
43397 Shasta Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # IV22211268)
Rustic Lux Mountain Cabin Hideaway fully furnished ready to enjoy with hilltop views of upperMoonridge. Walk in to Gorgeous Quartz Stone Floors Throughout. The Great Room is Open tothe Impressive Kitchen with Leathered Granite Counters and Kitchen Island with seating.Thermador stainless steel appliances integrate bold style into your luxury kitchen.The Native Rock Wood Burning Fireplace takes center stage in the Great Room. DiningArea nearby compliments the space. Highlighting the room are beautiful vaulted woodceilings with exposed beams.Two (2) Spacious Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths. The main bedroom features a half bath. Thehallway bathroom has copper dual sinks and walk in shower. The backyard deck has an above ground jacuzzi and seating. Peek-a-boo views of the lakeand ski lift.This Exciting Moonridge Location is nearby boating, skiing, golfing, Rathbun bike path, hiking trails,the Big Bear Alpine Zoo and more. Markets and other shops are nearby.
tylerwoodgroup.com
847 Panamint Mountain Drive, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32204905)
This beautiful custom built home is nestled in the popular city of Big Bear City in the San Bernardino mountains. Here you will find a well cared for home with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This home has many wonderful features which includes the 2X6 construction. Enter in at the front deck to the enclosed porch to clean off your feet before going inside. Living room is open with plenty of natural lighting. Corner wood stove for cozy nights and heating. From here you can go to your formal dining room or use it for more living space. The kitchen is well designed for function with the island cooking center, tile counter tops with plenty of cabinet space. Hardwood flooring and indoor laundry area. You can enter the guest bath from the hallway or bedroom #2. Guest bath with plenty of counter space, full tub and shower combo. Master suite is good size a full length closet and ceiling fan. Bathroom features a spa tub, detached shower, his and hers sinks. There is also another patio spa room of the suite. You can use for privacy or craft or game room. In the back you will find a wonderful deck for morning and evening enjoyment, spacious yard with an apple tree and room for a garden. The 2 car garage has a pass through access should you need along with rafter storage. This is truly a pleasure to view. Come by today and make your own.
tylerwoodgroup.com
544 Pinewood Drive, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219085156PS)
Located in the PInewood Estates neighborhood of Big Bear City, this single level home checks all of the boxes. Just a short distance from the Grocery Stores, Restaurants, Ski Slopes, Big Bear Lake, and National Forest. 7245 sq ft lot with fenced back yard. 2 car attached garage. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Wood Burning fireplace with efficient insert. Large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Forced air natural gas heating. This home would make a great full time home, second home, or vacation rental.
tylerwoodgroup.com
655 Holmes Lane, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 219085060DA)
Here's your chance to get an updated cabin in upper Sugarloaf. All new paint, dual pane windows, sliding glass door, new vinyl plank flooring, spacious rear deck, Williams Heater, wood burning stove, and new tankless water heater rated for outdoor use are just a few of the upgrades this cabin has to offer. Remodeled bathroom and interior washer/dryer hookups. The upstairs loft has been closed off to create two separate sleeping areas. New roof shingles installed in August 2021.This property is ready for a full-time owner or second home and would make a great vacation rental.
Comments / 0