tylerwoodgroup.com
544 Pinewood Drive, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219085156PS)
Located in the PInewood Estates neighborhood of Big Bear City, this single level home checks all of the boxes. Just a short distance from the Grocery Stores, Restaurants, Ski Slopes, Big Bear Lake, and National Forest. 7245 sq ft lot with fenced back yard. 2 car attached garage. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Wood Burning fireplace with efficient insert. Large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Forced air natural gas heating. This home would make a great full time home, second home, or vacation rental.
tylerwoodgroup.com
43397 Shasta Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # IV22211268)
Rustic Lux Mountain Cabin Hideaway fully furnished ready to enjoy with hilltop views of upperMoonridge. Walk in to Gorgeous Quartz Stone Floors Throughout. The Great Room is Open tothe Impressive Kitchen with Leathered Granite Counters and Kitchen Island with seating.Thermador stainless steel appliances integrate bold style into your luxury kitchen.The Native Rock Wood Burning Fireplace takes center stage in the Great Room. DiningArea nearby compliments the space. Highlighting the room are beautiful vaulted woodceilings with exposed beams.Two (2) Spacious Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths. The main bedroom features a half bath. Thehallway bathroom has copper dual sinks and walk in shower. The backyard deck has an above ground jacuzzi and seating. Peek-a-boo views of the lakeand ski lift.This Exciting Moonridge Location is nearby boating, skiing, golfing, Rathbun bike path, hiking trails,the Big Bear Alpine Zoo and more. Markets and other shops are nearby.
tylerwoodgroup.com
655 Holmes Lane, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # 219085060DA)
Here's your chance to get an updated cabin in upper Sugarloaf. All new paint, dual pane windows, sliding glass door, new vinyl plank flooring, spacious rear deck, Williams Heater, wood burning stove, and new tankless water heater rated for outdoor use are just a few of the upgrades this cabin has to offer. Remodeled bathroom and interior washer/dryer hookups. The upstairs loft has been closed off to create two separate sleeping areas. New roof shingles installed in August 2021.This property is ready for a full-time owner or second home and would make a great vacation rental.
citynewsgroup.com
‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside
“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker
When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
Heads Up For Weekend Travelers: Both The 91 And 101 Freeways Have Planned Closures
Both freeway sections are expected to be fully reopened in time for the Monday morning commute.
Neighbors helping neighbors: Backstreet Restaurant in Riverside starts pay-it-forward project
A family-owned restaurant in Riverside has built up a lot of traditions over its half-century of service. But the new owner of Backstreet Restaurant has added another tradition to help customers and neighbors -- paying it forward.
highlandernews.org
Campus cope: best thrift stores around campus
With the popularization of thrifting via TikTok, many people may find themselves wondering where are the best places to shop second hand near campus? Here is a list of some of the nicest, band for your buck thrift stores around UCR. Goodwill – 6086 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92508.
iecn.com
Two Men and a Truck makes it possible for Inland residents to relocate anywhere in the U.S.
Samantha and Aaron Miller opened San Bernardino County’s Two Men and a Truck in July 2022, giving Inland residents affordable moving options in the region and across the country. “Our crew recently relocated a family from San Bernardino to Texas – but we will travel all the way to...
zachnews.net
Downtown Barstow, CA: Come to the 23rd Annual Main Street U.S.A. Festival being held in October 2022.
Sources: Desert Discovery Center and City of Barstow (Information) Picture: Desert Discovery Center (Courtesy) Downtown Barstow, California: Come to the 23rd Annual Main Street U.S.A. Festival being held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, October 8th, 2022. The City of Barstow, Barstow Area Chamber of Commerce, Saturday...
Irwindale Speedway Sold to LA Developer, Could Turn Into Industrial Park
Larry Chen/Formula DriftThere are no plans to change anything about the iconic track—for now.
KTLA.com
Apple orchard in Oak Glen earns the number 1 spot on Yelp list
California is known for its sunny weather, beaches and now … apples?. Apple picking has been considered a fall season tradition for as long as leaves changed colors. One California city was ranked No. 1 for having the best apple orchard in the U.S., according to Yelp. Stone Soup...
Wild weather: Yucaipa hit with torrential rain, flash flooding
As the rest of Southern California sweltered in a mini heat wave, Yucaipa was hit with torrential rain and flash floods – just two weeks after being hit with mudslides.The flash flood warning issued for Redlands, Yucaipa, and Beaumont came to fruition Wednesday afternoon, when heavy rain turned several streets into rivers.The latest round of flooding came just two weeks after Tropical Storm Kay brought heavy rain and mudslides from the El Dorado burn scar, prompting evacuations. The body of a woman was found in San Bernardino after she was swept away by mudslides, which damaged or destroyed dozens of homes and buildings.However, there were no immediate reports of major damage from Wednesday's round of rain.Meanwhile, temperatures across the rest of Southern California were in the triple-digits, putting authorities on alert for possible wildfires.
z1077fm.com
Burglars Take $6.5 Million in Guns and Goods from Joshua Tree Commercial Property
Thieves robbed a Joshua Tree commercial property of a reported $6.5 million in guns and goods last week. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a burglary at 62147 Desertair Road near downtown Joshua Tree Friday, September 23. Though the commercial property is not currently operating...
KESQ
Monsoon thunderstorms return to the desert
All Flash Flood Warnings for Riverside County have been canceled. The heat wave continues into this Wednesday, with high temperatures around the Coachella Valley above the seasonal average for the date (97°). The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. Humidity will linger through Thursday with dew...
viewpointsonline.org
Riverside saint put to rest
A safe space lost a champion. A jam-packed group of more than 200 dressed like they were either at Studio 54 or their Sunday best gathered to celebrate the life of the longtime owner of the Menagerie, an LGBTQIA2+ bar in downtown Riverside on Sept. 24. David St. Pierre, owner...
citynewsgroup.com
Target and Sprouts Part of New Development Coming to San Bernardino
The San Bernardino City Council on September 21 unanimously voted to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement (ENA) with Rich Development Enterprises, LLC. to develop a 17.4-acre site that will include national retailers Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Burlington, along with space allocated for an additional retailer, four restaurant pads, and a gas station/convenience store. The property to be developed is located on Highland Avenue adjacent to the 210 Freeway, between Arden Avenue and Guthrie Avenue in the northeast part of San Bernardino. The City-owned site is known by many as the Arden-Guthrie property.
AZFamily
Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border
PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
KTLA.com
San Bernardino apartment complex criticized as ‘a dump site,’ but some residents have nowhere else to go
A makeshift apartment complex in San Bernardino is under intense scrutiny for conditions its tenants describe as deplorable. “A dump site, literally. All the black mold, there’s no cleaning crew here, our floors are coming up, our sinks don’t work, no hot water since I’ve been here,” said resident Tamerra Cantrell.
It’s hot, but are cooler temperatures headed back to Southern California?
The Southland is in the middle of another heat wave but a much anticipated return to cooler weather is right around the corner. The afternoon high for downtown Los Angeles is expected to reach 92 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, while many other areas reach triple digits. An excessive heat warning is even in place […]
