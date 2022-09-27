ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ali Pazani

The snake stuck in the girl's ear, the doctor was seen removing it with tongs

Social media platforms always amaze us in many ways. Sometimes, it makes us smile on our face or sometimes scare us. Social media surprises us in different ways. These days, it's common to stumble across scary snake films on YouTube and other online platforms. But this video didn't belong to any scripted film. It is scary and seems to be authentic. In this viral video, a snake is stuck in a woman's ear.
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Toddler Turns Time Out into A Dance Party and It’s Adorable [Video]

When you think of ‘Time Out’ you likely think of a sad quiet child or a crying child just begging to come out. But these parents didn’t think of the alternative – their toddler would have the time of their life by turning time out into a time of dance.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Carpet#Kid Carpet As
intheknow.com

Toddler’s ‘southern drawl’ cracks up TikTok when she says ‘popcorn’

Southern accents are known for their charm, so it’s no surprise that a toddler from down south has TikTok smitten. Dad @crisboyd6 posted a video of his toddler daughter joining in on all the #CornTok fun. All he did was ask his daughter to pronounce a few “corn” words, and she was all giggles. Her southern drawl made her pronunciation extra special. People couldn’t help but be tickled by the little one.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mary Duncan

Enraged woman kicks brother out of house because her dog would rather sleep with him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I think it’s an unpopular opinion to have, but I don’t like dogs. I think they are too much work for their worth as a pet companion, they smell, they shed, they drool, you have to facilitate their bathroom usage… it’s not for me.
pethelpful.com

Dog's Hilarious Way of Rearranging the Couch So It's Just Right Makes Us LOL

We love dogs for how they're not picky. They'll lay down almost anywhere in the house and snooze the day away. Even if you bought them a bed, for some reason they'd rather sleep on the hard floors. But sometimes, there are those dogs that expect the best of the best. They're very particular. And they're not afraid to say they don't like something.
PETS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Soaps In Depth

Ryan Paevey Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL (EXCLUSIVE)

These days, former GENERAL HOSPITAL star Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is keeping pretty busy filming made-for-television movies under his multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. With the dozen or so movies the actor has made for the network since 2015, GH fans who miss seeing Paevey in Port Charles can often instead see his handsome face on the cable network. But will there ever come a day when Paevey returns to his soap opera roots?
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

German Shepherd's Hilarious Playtime with Toddler Melts Hearts Online

The relationship between man and dog is meant to be the best out there, but what about child and dog?. A heartwarming interaction between a toddler and a German shepherd has been melting hearts online, after gaining more than 27 million TikTok views. @astorsmom. #dogsoftiktok #doglover #germanshepherd #toddlersoftiktok #boymomlife #laughteristherapy...
PETS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Curious Bear Nibbles on Hunter’s Shoe in Tree Stand

When perched in a tree stand during hunting season hunters need to be very quiet and incredibly still. All as the wildlife go about its business. This is the best way for a hunter to ensure they will be landing a prized trophy. However, one hunter has shared a video showing that he was a little too good at this skill as a curious black bear decides to nibble on the hunter’s boot.
COLORADO STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

This unwanted dog got adopted after a heartbreaking video showing his loneliness went viral (VIDEO)

Social media can change lives, and it did for this lonely pup. Sarge, the longest resident of Orange County Animal Services in Orlando, Florida, was struggling to find a forever home. It seemed, no one wanted him. But when a TikTok video documenting his sadness took the Internet by storm, Sarge was up for his happily ever after with a perfect new family.
ORLANDO, FL
Smith Johnson

A video of a goat and a baby monkey sharing some berries is now the cutest thing on the internet

Grab Screen short from Youtube channel named Animal Homes. The Internet never stopped to stunned us—one more entertainment video surfing on the Internet and pleasing viewers' eyes. A video of a monkey and a goat's friendship caught people's attention on the Internet. Monkeys are well known for their social behavior. Friendships between two different animals are rarely formed in the jungle, but I think you had never heard of a friendship between a monkey and a goat.
Newsweek

Coyote's Reaction to Squeaky Toy Delights Internet: 'Barkour'

A coyote's exuberance over a dog's squeaky toy gave the internet a reason to smile on Tuesday. A woman confined to her hospital bed captured the moment in a video that went viral on Reddit, quickly racking up 37,000 votes on the website's "Aww" forum. "Coyote found a squeaky toy...
ANIMALS
Jenn Leach

Elephant goes crazy in viral video

The elephant was barreling toward a group of people fleeing via car and the moment was caught on video! The Tik Tok video reached over 12 million views, over 800,000 likes, and 11,000+ comments with no caption. The video was shared by Tik Tok creator, survival_animals.

