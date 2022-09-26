After nearly a year in transit, NASA's experimental Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, which sought to answer the questions, "Could you potentially shove a asteroid off its planet-killing trajectory by hitting it with a specially designed satellite? How about several?" has successfully collided with the Dimorphos asteroid. Results and data from the collision are still coming in but NASA ground control confirms that the DART impact vehicle has intercepted the target asteroid. Yes, granted, Dimorphos is roughly the size of an American football stadium but space is both very large and very dark, and both asteroid and spacecraft were moving quite fast at the time.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO