NASA successfully smacked its DART spacecraft into an asteroid

After nearly a year in transit, NASA's experimental Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, which sought to answer the questions, "Could you potentially shove a asteroid off its planet-killing trajectory by hitting it with a specially designed satellite? How about several?" has successfully collided with the Dimorphos asteroid. Results and data from the collision are still coming in but NASA ground control confirms that the DART impact vehicle has intercepted the target asteroid. Yes, granted, Dimorphos is roughly the size of an American football stadium but space is both very large and very dark, and both asteroid and spacecraft were moving quite fast at the time.
NASA Delays SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Due to Hurricane Ian

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station was scheduled to launch on October 3 before being delayed until October 4 due to Hurricane Ian. Now it is delayed one more day, until October 5, again due to Hurricane Ian. NASA and SpaceX are currently targeting no earlier...
Rocket Report: BE-4 engine breathes fire; Delta IV Heavy puts on a show

Welcome to Edition 5.12 of the Rocket Report! As a bit of late breaking news, Firefly attempted to make its second orbital launch attempt with the Alpha rocket early Friday, at 3 am EST (07:00 UTC) from California. However in the final moments before liftoff the vehicle went into "auto abort" after engine ignition. Firefly is reviewing data from the scrub to determine its next attempt.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
Watch NASA's Asteroid-Crashing DART Mission Make Impact

NASA's highly anticipated DART, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, has reached the final leg of its journey: to make the first attempt in altering the course of an asteroid by intentionally crashing a spacecraft into it. After years of careful planning, the mission has culminated in a smashing success. DART...
NASA and SpaceX will study the possibility of using a Dragon capsule to boost Hubble's orbit

NASA and SpaceX have signed an agreement to study the possibility of using a Dragon spacecraft to lift the Hubble telescope to a higher orbit. The Hubble telescope's orbit decays over time due to atmospheric drag, and reboosting it to a more stable one could add more years to its life. SpaceX proposed the idea several months ago in partnership with the Polaris Program, the human spaceflight initiative organized by billionaire businessman, Jared Isaacman. If you'll recall, Isaacman funded Inspiration4, the first mission to launch an all-civilian crew to orbit back in 2021.
Nasa’s asteroid crashing mission returns first image of target space rock

Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, has returned its first image of the asteroid Dimorphos, a space rock the mission is destined to crash into in less than a month.Taken from around 20 million miles away, the fuzzy composite image shows the small asteroid Dimorphos, and its larger companion asteroid, Didymos, which is about a half mile in diameter. Both show up as mere points of light in the Dart spacecraft’s Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation, or Draco instrument.Dart took the images making up the composite image on 27 July, and Nasa published the images...
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Astronauts Meet Their Dragon

The astronauts who will travel to orbit on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission next month are now very familar with their ride to space. In fact, crew members are now ready for their flight to the International Space Station for a science expedition mission, following a successful crew equipment interface testing (CEIT) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
