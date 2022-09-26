Read full article on original website
NASA's DART asteroid-smashing mission spots Jupiter and its moons
NASA's asteroid smasher DART captured a photo of Jupiter and its four moons to test its autonomous navigation system that will lead it to the collision with asteroid Dimorphos next week.
Engadget
NASA successfully smacked its DART spacecraft into an asteroid
After nearly a year in transit, NASA's experimental Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, which sought to answer the questions, "Could you potentially shove a asteroid off its planet-killing trajectory by hitting it with a specially designed satellite? How about several?" has successfully collided with the Dimorphos asteroid. Results and data from the collision are still coming in but NASA ground control confirms that the DART impact vehicle has intercepted the target asteroid. Yes, granted, Dimorphos is roughly the size of an American football stadium but space is both very large and very dark, and both asteroid and spacecraft were moving quite fast at the time.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Delays SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Due to Hurricane Ian
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station was scheduled to launch on October 3 before being delayed until October 4 due to Hurricane Ian. Now it is delayed one more day, until October 5, again due to Hurricane Ian. NASA and SpaceX are currently targeting no earlier...
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: BE-4 engine breathes fire; Delta IV Heavy puts on a show
Welcome to Edition 5.12 of the Rocket Report! As a bit of late breaking news, Firefly attempted to make its second orbital launch attempt with the Alpha rocket early Friday, at 3 am EST (07:00 UTC) from California. However in the final moments before liftoff the vehicle went into "auto abort" after engine ignition. Firefly is reviewing data from the scrub to determine its next attempt.
When will we know how much DART changed the orbit of asteroid Dimorphos?
It will take days to weeks for astronomers to confirm whether or not NASA's asteroid smasher DART changed the orbit of its target, asteroid Dimorphos.
The SpaceX Starship could launch to orbit by late October, Elon Musk says
The long awaited first orbital test flight of the SpaceXStarship spacecraft and Super Heavy booster could come as soon as late October, according to Company CEO Elon Musk, though he noted November was more likely. In a post to the social media website Twitter on Wednesday, Musk responded to a...
Discovery
Watch NASA's Asteroid-Crashing DART Mission Make Impact
NASA's highly anticipated DART, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, has reached the final leg of its journey: to make the first attempt in altering the course of an asteroid by intentionally crashing a spacecraft into it. After years of careful planning, the mission has culminated in a smashing success. DART...
SpaceX rocket launches the largest commercial satellite into orbit. It could also blind our view of the universe
The brightest star in the sky may not be a star for much longer. It could be a colossal internet satellite featuring a giant antenna array covering an area of 689 square feet (64 square meters) for regular cellphones to access the internet from space. No, we're not making this...
NASA successfully crashes DART into asteroid in test to save Earth from future threats
NASA scientists hope the spacecraft's successful crash will change the path of the distant asteroid and help Earth develop a planetary defense system.
NASA just redirected an asteroid by smashing a spacecraft into it
The test will help scientists learn how to stop catastrophic asteroid impacts.
NASA crashes DART spacecraft into an asteroid, testing a tactic to bump space rocks away from Earth
NASA deliberately crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to knock it off its path. It's the first test of defending the planet from space rocks.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Engadget
NASA and SpaceX will study the possibility of using a Dragon capsule to boost Hubble's orbit
NASA and SpaceX have signed an agreement to study the possibility of using a Dragon spacecraft to lift the Hubble telescope to a higher orbit. The Hubble telescope's orbit decays over time due to atmospheric drag, and reboosting it to a more stable one could add more years to its life. SpaceX proposed the idea several months ago in partnership with the Polaris Program, the human spaceflight initiative organized by billionaire businessman, Jared Isaacman. If you'll recall, Isaacman funded Inspiration4, the first mission to launch an all-civilian crew to orbit back in 2021.
NASA will crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on Sept. 26 and you can watch it through telescopes online for free
The Virtual Telescope Project will attempt to show DART's impact through its network of ground-based telescopes.
NASA postpones Artemis I mission for at least 2 1/2 weeks after hydrogen leak
NASA scratched the Artemis I mission indefinitely Saturday after a fuel leak derailed the launch of the spacecraft for the second time in a week.
Nasa’s asteroid crashing mission returns first image of target space rock
Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, has returned its first image of the asteroid Dimorphos, a space rock the mission is destined to crash into in less than a month.Taken from around 20 million miles away, the fuzzy composite image shows the small asteroid Dimorphos, and its larger companion asteroid, Didymos, which is about a half mile in diameter. Both show up as mere points of light in the Dart spacecraft’s Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation, or Draco instrument.Dart took the images making up the composite image on 27 July, and Nasa published the images...
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Astronauts Meet Their Dragon
The astronauts who will travel to orbit on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission next month are now very familar with their ride to space. In fact, crew members are now ready for their flight to the International Space Station for a science expedition mission, following a successful crew equipment interface testing (CEIT) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Nasa releases images of ‘planetary defense test’ as spacecraft crashed into asteroid
Nasa has released the first detailed images of its pioneering deep-space “planetary defense test” in which a spacecraft was crashed into a distant asteroid in an attempt to alter its trajectory. The pictures were taken by what the agency calls its “two great observatories”, the James Webb and...
U.S. spy satellite launched into orbit aboard Delta 4 Heavy rocket from California for final time
A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday. The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It was the last launch of a Delta...
