Look: Nebraska Punter Reacts To 'Boring' Big Ten Game
In a game that saw just two offensive touchdowns, not many would describe Saturday's Big Ten matchup between Iowa and Rutgers entertaining. However, Nebraska punter Brian Buschini begs to differ. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, the sophomore said he thought the game "was very entertaining." Per Brian Christopherson of Husker247.com: "'I...
Look: Nebraska Athletic Director Has Message For Fanbase
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still on the hunt for their next head football coach following the departure of Scott Frost earlier this season. During Thursday morning's "Big Red Breakfast" in Lincoln, athletic director Trev Alberts spoke to the Cornhuskers fanbase about the ongoing coaching search. “Somebody is going to look...
Former Nebraska coach calls Tom Allen a 'clown,' in describing why Huskers cannot lose to Indiana
Former Nebraska coach Rick Kaczenski appeared on the Hail Varsity Radio Show Wednesday and absolutely torched Indiana head coach Tom Allen. It’s worth noting that Kaczenski has not been a part of the Nebraska program since a domestic assault saw him fired in 2015. “Let’s be honest, Tom Allen,...
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts updates sellout status ahead of Week 5 Indiana game
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts and the Huskers are trying to keep the sellout streak of Memorial Stadium rolling. That streak reaches all the way back to the 1960s and has spanned the highest highs and lowest lows of Nebraska football. Recently, Alberts labeled the sellout as something that will be...
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska
After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
Iowa names honorary captain for Week 5 bout versus Michigan
Iowa football hosts Michigan in a rematch of the 2021 B1G Championship on Saturday. The program announced its honorary captain for the bout Thursday afternoon. Brad Banks, the legendary Iowa quarterback and 2002 AP Player of the Year, earned the nod. The former first-team All-B1G selection should earn a heavy ovation from the Hawkeye faithful.
How to watch, listen or stream: Michigan returns to Iowa City
The Hawkeyes are back in action this weekend when they host No. 4 Michigan. Iowa has faced Michigan 14 times when the Wolverines were ranked in the top five nationally. Iowa has three wins in such games-- 9-7 in 1981, 12-10 in 1985 and 14-13 in 2016. Head coach Kirk Ferentz is 5-2 all-time against Michigan in Kinnick Stadium.
Michigan vs. Iowa: Three keys to a Michigan football victory
The No. 4 Wolverines will hit the road for the first time this season. Michigan will travel west to Iowa City to take on the 3-1 Iowa Hawkeyes. Michgian holds a 43-15-4 record against Iowa and the two teams squared off last season in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines handled the Hawkeyes fairly easily last season after a 42-3 victory to send the maize and blue to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.
Top teams hold serve in latest Michigan high school volleyball rankings
Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs are one month away, and at this point in the season, the top teams are gearing up for a run toward Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena. The Cereal City will host the state semifinals and championship matches for the 16th consecutive year, and many of the teams favored to get there are frequent visitors to the season’s final weekend.
