The No. 4 Wolverines will hit the road for the first time this season. Michigan will travel west to Iowa City to take on the 3-1 Iowa Hawkeyes. Michgian holds a 43-15-4 record against Iowa and the two teams squared off last season in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines handled the Hawkeyes fairly easily last season after a 42-3 victory to send the maize and blue to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO