Read full article on original website
Related
edsource.org
How California is responding to dire student housing shortage
This story was updated Sept. 28. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 886 to exempt student housing projects from the California Environmental Quality Act. — Timothy Vidales was desperate for housing, so he applied to a Craigslist ad for a room in a warehouse in Santa Cruz. The room had neither amenities nor furniture, but it was listed for $800 per month by a landlord who suggested that the occupant bring a tent.
edsource.org
Linda Darling-Hammond wins major prize for her education research and its impact
State Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond, a professor emeritus at Stanford University who founded the Learning Policy Institute in Palo Alto and Washington, D.C., is this year’s co-recipient of the Yidan Prize. The 6-year-old prize is one of the world’s most prestigious and certainly its most lucrative award...
edsource.org
How a California school is embracing the science of reading and phonics | Video
Joshua Elementary in Lancaster is embracing the science of reading and phonics to teach children to read. Joshua is among 70 schools statewide with the lowest test scores getting extra state funding to improve scores. The $50 million settled a lawsuit that accused the state of denying children their civil right to literacy.
edsource.org
A mother fights back after her kids are restrained at school
A lawsuit alleged that a school operated by Contra Costa County County Office of Education for children with severe emotional and behavioral challenges used extreme tactics — such as physical restraints and isolation — to punish students and control their behavior. A recent settlement in the case requires the state to closely monitor the school and to train staff in positive discipline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
edsource.org
Once again, McFarland city leaders lobby the county to turn its library into a police station
Representatives from the city of McFarland are pressing the Kern County Board of Supervisors to reconsider the city’s plan to turn the community library into a police headquarters. A city presentation on Tuesday prompted the board’s first public discussion about the fate of McFarland’s library. When the proposal to...
Comments / 0