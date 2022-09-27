ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

edsource.org

How California is responding to dire student housing shortage

This story was updated Sept. 28. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 886 to exempt student housing projects from the California Environmental Quality Act. — Timothy Vidales was desperate for housing, so he applied to a Craigslist ad for a room in a warehouse in Santa Cruz. The room had neither amenities nor furniture, but it was listed for $800 per month by a landlord who suggested that the occupant bring a tent.
CALIFORNIA STATE
edsource.org

Linda Darling-Hammond wins major prize for her education research and its impact

State Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond, a professor emeritus at Stanford University who founded the Learning Policy Institute in Palo Alto and Washington, D.C., is this year’s co-recipient of the Yidan Prize. The 6-year-old prize is one of the world’s most prestigious and certainly its most lucrative award...
STANFORD, CA
edsource.org

A mother fights back after her kids are restrained at school

A lawsuit alleged that a school operated by Contra Costa County County Office of Education for children with severe emotional and behavioral challenges used extreme tactics — such as physical restraints and isolation — to punish students and control their behavior. A recent settlement in the case requires the state to closely monitor the school and to train staff in positive discipline.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
