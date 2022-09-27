Read full article on original website
Related
fintechfutures.com
Voyager Digital to sell its assets to FTX US for $1.4bn
Crypto exchange FTX US is set to acquire bankrupt Voyager Digital’s assets for approximately $1.422 billion after an auction process that lasted two weeks. FTX US’ winning bid comprises the fair market value of all Voyager cryptocurrency at a to-be-determined date in the future, which at current market prices is estimated to be $1.311 billion, plus approximately $111 million of incremental value.
fintechfutures.com
HSBC and Oracle NetSuite launch new accounts payable solution
Banking heavyweight HSBC and Oracle NetSuite have unveiled a new solution named NetSuite AP Automation that aims to help organisations automate their accounts payable (AP) processes and make invoice processing and vendor payments “easier and faster” – all from within NetSuite. The two firms say it will...
fintechfutures.com
Embedded finance start-up Shaype lands $21.4m Series C funding
Shaype, an embedded finance platform provider in Australia, has landed AU$33 million ($21.4 million) in equity in its Series C funding round. The round was led by Regal Funds Magagement, with participation from a number of family offices. Shaype says the money will be used to grow its team and...
fintechfutures.com
US fintech funding round-up: Brightflow AI, Inclined and Remofirst
A handy round-up of the recent funding endeavours of fintech companies across the US. Brightflow AI, a fintech platform enabling small businesses to control their cash flows and make data-backed decisions, has raised $19 million in funding. It consists of a $15 million Series A led by Haymaker Ventures and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fintechfutures.com
Whitepaper: Digital banking – why is it becoming so important to financial organisations?
This free white paper presents the imperative for digital transformation in traditional banks and financial organisations, at a time. when they need to switch from physical distribution in branches to digital distribution through software and servers. Fintechs are showing significant growth, so it is important for banks to stay competitive...
fintechfutures.com
Billtrust snapped up by EQT Private Equity in $1.7bn deal
Billtrust, a US-based business-to-business (B2B) accounts receivable (AR) automation and integrated payments provider, is to be acquired by EQT Private Equity in a deal worth $1.7 billion. The deal will see Billtrust shareholders receive $9.50 per share in cash, representing a more than 64% premium above the closing share price...
fintechfutures.com
SEC fines 16 Wall Street firms $1.1bn for recordkeeping failures
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against 16 Wall Street firms for “longstanding failures” to maintain electronic communications in violation of federal securities laws. Between them, the 15 broker-dealers and one investment advisor have agreed to pay more than $1.1 billion in penalties for...
fintechfutures.com
Mobile payments service Paym to shutter in 2023
Mobile payments service Paym is to permanently shutter in 2023 due to changing consumer preferences in payments. Citing the “rapid evolution” of payments technology which has seen consumers move to newer forms of mobile payment and faster payments through online banking, Pay.UK says Paym will close permanently on 7 March 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fintechfutures.com
Embedded banking with Metro AG and Vodeno
I have spent the last 25 years trying to make sense of the complexities of financial services and working mainly with technology to create the best and most customer-friendly experiences I can. As I have stated in previous articles, this has primarily been an exercise in process optimisation. While achieving...
fintechfutures.com
New challenger bank in India for young professionals – Shelf
A new challenger bank for young professionals, Shelf, is gearing up for launch in India. Headquartered in Bengaluru and founded this year, the firm has launched a closed beta and is currently accepting new applicants to its waitlist. Shelf aims to help young professionals manage and control their spending, enabling...
fintechfutures.com
CFPB sues digital lender MoneyLion for allegedly overcharging customers
The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has filed a lawsuit against MoneyLion Technologies and 38 of its lending subsidiaries. The regulatory body alleges that the money lender has imposed “illegal and excessive” charges on service members and their dependents. The Military Lending Act (MLA) protects active duty...
Comments / 0