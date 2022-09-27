Read full article on original website
Embedded finance start-up Shaype lands $21.4m Series C funding
Shaype, an embedded finance platform provider in Australia, has landed AU$33 million ($21.4 million) in equity in its Series C funding round. The round was led by Regal Funds Magagement, with participation from a number of family offices. Shaype says the money will be used to grow its team and...
Mobile payments service Paym to shutter in 2023
Mobile payments service Paym is to permanently shutter in 2023 due to changing consumer preferences in payments. Citing the “rapid evolution” of payments technology which has seen consumers move to newer forms of mobile payment and faster payments through online banking, Pay.UK says Paym will close permanently on 7 March 2023.
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: KPay, InstaPay, Frost and more
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. Hong Kong-based fintech start-up KPay...
US fintech funding round-up: Brightflow AI, Inclined and Remofirst
A handy round-up of the recent funding endeavours of fintech companies across the US. Brightflow AI, a fintech platform enabling small businesses to control their cash flows and make data-backed decisions, has raised $19 million in funding. It consists of a $15 million Series A led by Haymaker Ventures and...
Whitepaper: Digital banking – why is it becoming so important to financial organisations?
This free white paper presents the imperative for digital transformation in traditional banks and financial organisations, at a time. when they need to switch from physical distribution in branches to digital distribution through software and servers. Fintechs are showing significant growth, so it is important for banks to stay competitive...
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 30 September 2022
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. European fintechs join forces to make open finance a reality. A number of fintechs have joined forces to develop and promote an open finance ecosystem in both the UK and EU underpinned by Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).
Revolut can offer crypto asset services after FCA AML registration
UK-based super-app Revolut is now able to offer crypto asset services in the UK after meeting Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) anti-money laundering (AML) standards. Revolut, which has been authorised as an electronic money institution by the FCA for more than four years, was added to the FCA’s Financial Services Register on 26 September.
HSBC and Oracle NetSuite launch new accounts payable solution
Banking heavyweight HSBC and Oracle NetSuite have unveiled a new solution named NetSuite AP Automation that aims to help organisations automate their accounts payable (AP) processes and make invoice processing and vendor payments “easier and faster” – all from within NetSuite. The two firms say it will...
UAE’s Fintech Galaxy announces new COO and CFO hires
UAE-based Fintech Galaxy has appointed two new execs as it looks to expand its product offering across the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region. Former Salt Edge CEO and co-founder Dmitrii Barbasura joins as chief operating officer (COO) while another Salt Edge alumni, Iaroslav Babenco, joins the firm as chief financial officer (CFO).
New challenger bank in India for young professionals – Shelf
A new challenger bank for young professionals, Shelf, is gearing up for launch in India. Headquartered in Bengaluru and founded this year, the firm has launched a closed beta and is currently accepting new applicants to its waitlist. Shelf aims to help young professionals manage and control their spending, enabling...
CFPB sues digital lender MoneyLion for allegedly overcharging customers
The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has filed a lawsuit against MoneyLion Technologies and 38 of its lending subsidiaries. The regulatory body alleges that the money lender has imposed “illegal and excessive” charges on service members and their dependents. The Military Lending Act (MLA) protects active duty...
Tandem CEO Susie Aliker to step down, Alex Mollart to take over
Susie Aliker will step down as CEO of UK challenger bank Tandem in the coming months, with Alex Mollart set to take over the top job. Tandem’s board has appointed Mollart as chief executive designate as part of the bank’s succession plans, with Aliker set to work closely with him over the next few months as he prepares for his new role.
