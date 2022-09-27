Read full article on original website
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Heralded recruit cuts Blue Devils from list
At least for now, the Duke basketball staff's efforts appear complete in the 2023 recruiting arena. After all, the Blue Devils sit atop the 247Sports Team Rankings for the class with five five-star commits in tow, amounting to 20 percent of the top 25 prospects on the 247Sports 2023 Composite. ...
goduke.com
No. 4 Duke Set to Take on No. 1 Wake Forest on Saturday Night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The fourth-ranked Duke men's soccer team travels to take on the top team in the country on Saturday night, matching up against No. 1 Wake Forest at Spry Stadium. The Blue Devils (6-0-2, 2-0-1) and Demon Deacons (9-0-0, 3-0-0) sit atop their respective ACC divisional tables heading into the halfway mark of the conference schedule. First touch is scheduled for 7 p.m., with streaming available on ACC Network Extra.
goduke.com
Duke Falls to No. 10 Pittsburgh
DURHAM - The Duke volleyball team dropped a 3-0 match (10-25, 23-25, 11-25) to No. 10 Pittsburgh Friday evening at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Panthers hit .322 percent for the match to secure their 13th win of the season. The Blue Devils were led offensively by senior Gracie Johnson with...
goduke.com
How to Follow - Duke vs. Virginia
DURHAM. – Duke hosts ACC foe Virginia at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Duke fans will always be given numerous ways to follow the action live and this week's highlighted outlets are RSN and the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD broadcasts.
goduke.com
Duke Welcomes No. 10 Pittsburgh, Virginia
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team will host No. 10 Pittsburgh (12-2, 3-0 ACC) and Virginia (8-6, 0-3 ACC) this weekend in Cameron Indoor Stadium. First serve Friday against the Panthers is set for 6:30 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m., match against Virginia Sunday. Sunday's match will be broadcast on ACCN.
goduke.com
Q+A With Duke Football: Jaylen Stinson
DURHAM – The Voice of the Blue Devils, David Shumate, sat down with junior defensive back Jaylen Stinson for a brief question and answer session. DS: Everyone's talked to you about being a kick returner, but the coaches keep talking about you being a safety. What have you worked on to elevate your game defensively this year?
goduke.com
Game at Wake Forest Moved to Sunday
DURHAM — The Duke field hockey game at Wake Forest originally slated to be played Friday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m., in Winston-Salem, has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m., due to expected inclement weather. The game will be streamed on ACCNX on the ESPN app.
goduke.com
High Point Rowing Festival Canceled
DURHAM – Due to potential inclement weather with Hurricane Ian approaching the state of North Carolina, the High Point Rowing Festival has been canceled. The event was scheduled to be Duke rowing's first of the 2022-23 season. The Blue Devils are now scheduled to begin their season at the...
goduke.com
Duke Faces Demon Deacons and Monarchs This Weekend
Due to the forecasted heavy rains the game Friday at Wake Forest has been moved up to 2 p.m. The game will still be broadcast on ACCNX and available to stream through the ESPN app. The Opening Hit. Duke hits the road this weekend for a pair of day trips....
goduke.com
Men's Basketball Game Times, TV Announced
DURHAM – The complete Duke men's basketball schedule with games and TV designations is now available as the ACC and ESPN announced its conference television package on Wednesday. In total, Duke is scheduled to appear on ESPN or ESPN2 19 times, with 11 games on ACC Network and one...
goduke.com
Men’s Tennis Sends Seven to ITA All-American Championships
DURHAM – Seven members of Duke men's tennis are competing at the 2022 ITA Men's All-American Championships, which begins Saturday in Tulsa, Okla. Duke juniors Andrew Dale, Faris Khan and Niroop Vallabhaneni as well as sophomore Jake Krug will compete in the prequalifying singles rounds, while rookie Pedro Rodenas and senior Andrew Zhang will battle in the qualifying singles rounds. If Dale, Khan, Krug or Vallabhaneni advance out of their bracket, they will shift into the qualifying singles round with Rodenas and Zhang. If any of those six make it out of the qualifying bracket, they will join senior Garrett Johns in the main draw.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Announce Game Times, TV Designations for 2022-23 Slate
DURHAM – In conjunction with the ACC, Duke women's basketball announced the game times and TV designations for the full 2022-23 ACC slate on Wednesday afternoon. The Blue Devils' conference schedule features eight games on ACC Network, six contests on ACCNX and four matchups on RSN. In addition, Duke...
goduke.com
Auctions Now Open to be a Band Guest Conductor
DURHAM (from Duke University Marching Band) -- In what will be a historic 2022-23 Duke men's basketball season under the leadership of new head coach Jon Scheyer, Duke men's basketball fans have an incredible opportunity to be in the center of the action in Cameron Indoor Stadium while bringing along friends and family for a once in a lifetime experience. The Duke Band Alumni Association (DBAA), the official alumni association of the Duke University Marching Band (DUMB), today announced that Duke Band Guest Conductor Game Day Experiences are now available for purchase by auction online at Duke University Auctions.
goduke.com
Maatoug Finishes Runner-Up in Women’s 6K Race at Paul Short Run
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – — Amina Maatoug's runner-up finish in the women's 6K race headlined a morning of racing for Duke cross country at the Paul Short Run. Maatoug posted the top overall finish for the Blue Devils, men or women, at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course. She clocked 19:34.6 to finish second among the 416-member field.
Former sports anchor joins N&O college football Week 5 picks for North Carolina schools
The ACC has two top 25 matchups this week in No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson and No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 FSU. Former ABC 11 sports anchor Mark Armstrong joins the N&O sports staff to pick those games and five others.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Gear Up for Paul Short Run
DURHAM – The Duke cross country team heads to Bethlehem, Pa., this weekend as the Blue Devils get set to compete at the 48th edition of the Paul Short Run on Friday, Sept. 30 at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course. MEET INFORMATION. Competing in the College Gold races,...
goduke.com
Cooper Named United Soccer Coaches Division I Player of the Week
DURHAM – The honors keep rolling in for Duke women's soccer sophomore Michelle Cooper. On Wednesday, Cooper was named the United Soccer Coaches Division I Player of the Week. A day earlier, Cooper was selected the TopDrawerSoccer and College Soccer News National Player of the Week, while also earning...
goduke.com
Beguinet Announces 2023 Fencing Slate
DURHAM – Duke fencing head coach Alex Beguinet announced the 2022-23 competition schedule Wednesday. The spring slate features five regular season meets, including the annual home meet. Duke will also serve as the host site for the NCAA Championship. Both the men and women will kick off the 2022-23...
goduke.com
Duke vs. NC State Fall Exhibition Moved to Thursday
DURHAM – Due to projected inclement weather in the area Friday evening, the fall exhibition game against NC State at the Durham Bull Athletic Park has been moved to Thursday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. from the DBAP, with gates opening at 4 p.m. Tickets are...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Hold Special Signing for Perry Coxe
DURHAM -- On the afternoon of September 9, the Duke women's soccer team signed more than just another star player to their roster. The Blue Devils signed Perry Coxe. Perry Coxe is a 5-year-old girl from Apex, N.C., who was diagnosed with a Wilms Tumor in her right kidney in September of 2021. Through the non-profit organization, Team IMPACT, Perry was introduced to the Duke women's soccer team in the Spring of 2022.
