ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

If I had to predict right now…

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Live updates: Ohio State 28 Rutgers 7; Halftime

COLUMBUS, Ohio – If you didn't feel like it was football season the last few weeks, you should now. As the weather began to turn across the Midwest, No. 3 Ohio State started Big Ten play last weekend and the conference games are now coming on a weekly basis.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Depth And Injury Questions Remain At Cornerback As Ryan Day Says Freshmen JK Johnson, Jyaire Brown Will Continue to See "Significant Time"

Ohio State’s cornerback situation didn’t cost it against Wisconsin, and it’s not likely to negatively impact Saturday’s matchup with Rutgers’ 111th-ranked passing offense. Considering the ongoing injury issues and general lack of depth at the position, though, it will remain among the biggest question marks...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day promises more playing time for 2 Buckeyes defenders following depth issues in secondary

Ryan Day is having injuries on defense. Denzel Burke, Cam Brown, and Lathan Ransom were just some of the Ohio State DBs who missed time against Wisconsin. With the injuries happening in the secondary, some players got to see the field who don’t usually get the chance. J.K. Johnson and Jyaire Brown filled in for the injured Buckeyes. Johnson even made his first start at CB for Ohio State since joining the program from the 2021 recruiting class.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Usc#American Football#College Football#The Columbus Dispatch
saturdaytradition.com

Adarius Hayes, 4-star LB, includes 1 B1G program in Top 8 schools list

One of the nation’s top linebackers might be looking to head to SEC Country, but there’s 1 school from the B1G in the running for his services. On Thursday, 4-star linebacker Adarius Hayes announced his top 8 schools he’ll be selecting from as a member of the 2024 recruiting class. Ohio State made the cut as the lone B1G representative. Other schools listed include Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
FOX Sports

Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama headline the Week 5 Top 10 | Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt

On the Week 5 edition of "Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt" Klatt gives an updated version of his Top 10 of the week including the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide. Also included are the Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions and Tennessee Volunteers.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Scores and highlights for Week 7 of high school football

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week seven of Football Friday Nite is here and conference play is in full swing with four weeks left in the regular season. The FFN game of the week pits Ohio Capital Conference Ohio division rivals New Albany against rival Gahanna. The schools are located 10 minutes apart but the game […]
GAHANNA, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Whitehall for a matchup between New Albany vs. Gahanna Lincoln. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
WHITEHALL, OH
cwcolumbus.com

OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Local Cantina owner acquires Liberty Tavern in Powell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There’s a new owner at the Liberty Tavern in Powell and it’s a familiar name. George Tanchevski, the founder of Orange Umbrella Restaurants, which includes the Local Cantina brand as well as other concepts, has acquired the restaurant and bar at 50 S. Liberty St. “We saw a good […]
POWELL, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy