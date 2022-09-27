Read full article on original website
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Should Smith-Njigba hang ‘em up for 2022?The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s 2022 Annual Security Report: aggravated assault, burglaries increaseThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
If I had to predict right now…
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Photo
Few things in Ohio, if any, are as special as football season in Columbus. The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking like a national championship-caliber team on the field this year. Ohio State is off to an undefeated start to the season. Off the field, the Buckeyes cheerleading unit is as...
Live updates: Ohio State 28 Rutgers 7; Halftime
COLUMBUS, Ohio – If you didn't feel like it was football season the last few weeks, you should now. As the weather began to turn across the Midwest, No. 3 Ohio State started Big Ten play last weekend and the conference games are now coming on a weekly basis.
Eleven Warriors
Depth And Injury Questions Remain At Cornerback As Ryan Day Says Freshmen JK Johnson, Jyaire Brown Will Continue to See "Significant Time"
Ohio State’s cornerback situation didn’t cost it against Wisconsin, and it’s not likely to negatively impact Saturday’s matchup with Rutgers’ 111th-ranked passing offense. Considering the ongoing injury issues and general lack of depth at the position, though, it will remain among the biggest question marks...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day promises more playing time for 2 Buckeyes defenders following depth issues in secondary
Ryan Day is having injuries on defense. Denzel Burke, Cam Brown, and Lathan Ransom were just some of the Ohio State DBs who missed time against Wisconsin. With the injuries happening in the secondary, some players got to see the field who don’t usually get the chance. J.K. Johnson and Jyaire Brown filled in for the injured Buckeyes. Johnson even made his first start at CB for Ohio State since joining the program from the 2021 recruiting class.
Watch: Wright State transfer Holden settling into new role for basketball Buckeyes
Tanner Holden is among a handful of new faces for the Ohio State men’s basketball team, which began practice for the new season on Wednesday. To hear OSU coach Chris Holtmann talk about Holden, it is obvious the Wright State guard transfer has made a good impact in his first few months as a member of the program.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day names emergency running back for the Buckeyes moving forward
Ohio State hasn’t seemed to struggle with much, but the Buckeyes are thin at the RB position. So much so, in fact, that head coach Ryan Day has named Chip Trayanum – a linebacker for the Buckeyes and former RB – as backup. Day said on Monday...
Football: What the current Big Ten coaches recall about Ohio Stadium
Fireworks go off at Ohio Stadium as the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes run onto the field ahead of their 52-21 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 24. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Nestled in each corner and row at Ohio Stadium remains a story created from the countless memories housed in one of college football’s most iconic stadiums.
Tim May: I thought it was a very good defensive game for Ohio State
Tim May joins Baskin & Phelps to talk about the Ohio State Buckeyes match-up with Wisconsin, their upcoming game with Rutgers, and what we can expect from the Buckeyes moving forward.
What channel is the Rutgers game on this week? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Rutgers vs. Ohio State
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights, led by running back Kyle Monangai, face the Ohio State Buckeyes, led by quarterback CJ Stroud in a Week 5, Big 10 conference play matchup on Saturday, October 1, 2022 (10/1/22) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Fans can watch the game for free via a...
FOX Sports
Better team: Ohio State or Alabama? The 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew answers fan the most popular fan question
Better team: The Ohio State Buckeyes or Alabama Crimson Tide? The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew answers fan the most popular fan question from a Twitter poll.
saturdaytradition.com
Adarius Hayes, 4-star LB, includes 1 B1G program in Top 8 schools list
One of the nation’s top linebackers might be looking to head to SEC Country, but there’s 1 school from the B1G in the running for his services. On Thursday, 4-star linebacker Adarius Hayes announced his top 8 schools he’ll be selecting from as a member of the 2024 recruiting class. Ohio State made the cut as the lone B1G representative. Other schools listed include Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF.
BM5: Commitment chase continues | Meet the Montgomerys | Hot Stover
Recruits coming and going. Ohioans shining. Sounds like a show. Bill Kurelic and Mark Porter are here to wax poetic on all things Ohio State recruiting and even what goes on at The Shoe. What did key visitors think of the Wisky game experience?. Which key visitors are headed for...
FOX Sports
Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama headline the Week 5 Top 10 | Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt
On the Week 5 edition of "Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt" Klatt gives an updated version of his Top 10 of the week including the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide. Also included are the Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions and Tennessee Volunteers.
Scores and highlights for Week 7 of high school football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week seven of Football Friday Nite is here and conference play is in full swing with four weeks left in the regular season. The FFN game of the week pits Ohio Capital Conference Ohio division rivals New Albany against rival Gahanna. The schools are located 10 minutes apart but the game […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 7
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Whitehall for a matchup between New Albany vs. Gahanna Lincoln. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
cwcolumbus.com
OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
WSYX ABC6
'Things are completely gone,' Central Ohio natives give update on Hurricane Ian aftermath
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s completely gone," Tyler Fehr said as he described the Fort Myers pier following Hurricane Ian. "It’s like it’s wiped off the face of the earth." Former Pickerington resident, Tyler, and his wife Crystal Fehr decided to ride out the storm in...
Local Cantina owner acquires Liberty Tavern in Powell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There’s a new owner at the Liberty Tavern in Powell and it’s a familiar name. George Tanchevski, the founder of Orange Umbrella Restaurants, which includes the Local Cantina brand as well as other concepts, has acquired the restaurant and bar at 50 S. Liberty St. “We saw a good […]
