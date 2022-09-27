Read full article on original website
247Sports
How to Watch: No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama channel, stream, game time
The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are back home this weekend as they take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs, and the Crimson Tide currently own a 24-8 lead in the all-time series, though two of the wins were vacated due to NCAA sanctions. Alabama has won each of the last 15 matchups, dating back to head coach Nick Saban’s first season with the program in 2007.
247Sports
Indiana at Nebraska: How to watch, injury updates, game notes
---------- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 1. Where to watch BTN: Local channel, FOX Sports app, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, Vidgo, or YouTube TV. TV commentary crew: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Meghan McKeown (sideline) Radio: IU Radio Network; Sirius/Online: XM...
247Sports
No. 11 Penn State vs. Northwestern football score predictions from Lions247
No. 11 Penn State (4-0, 1-0) dives back into Big Ten play Saturday, when it welcomes unranked Northwestern (1-3, 1-0) to Beaver Stadium. What follows are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ESPN. At...
247Sports
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) Line: Kansas State -8 (Caesars SportsBook) TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (watch) Mark Neely (Play-by-Play), Ryan Leaf (Analyst), Shane Sparks (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 199, SXM App...
247Sports
Podcast: Sooners stunned losing out on 5-star DL | 2023 DL recruiting | TCU game talk, OU rebound? | MORE
Sooners' stunned on recruiting trail after 5-star DL makes last-second switch| What's next on recruiting trail, and can OU still finish with top 5 class?| TCU game breakdown and predictions| MORE. Sooners have a horribly tough loss in the waning minutes before five-star DL David Hicks decided on ESPN2 on...
247Sports
Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings
Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
Mickey Joseph after Thursday's practice: 'I think they're going to fly around'
As Mark Whipple said the other day, there's a bad taste in your mouth when you take a rough loss before a bye, which was useful extra time but also a long wait when you are eager to put a better performance on film. On Thursday, two days before the...
247Sports
Iowa commit, nation's No. 1 OT Kadyn Proctor announced as All-American
Kadyn Proctor, 247Sports' No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 class, was presented with his All-American Bowl jersey this week and officially announced as an All-American and part of the game during the Road to the Dome series. Proctor, a standout at Southeast Polk in Iowa, is one of the...
247Sports
How to Watch and Listen: Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M
Mississippi State continues a three-game homestand on Saturday as the Bulldogs face Texas A&M in their SEC home opener at Davis Wade Stadium. Head coach Mike Leach is 8-4 all-time against the Aggies, dating back to his days as the Texas Tech head coach. The Bulldogs are 3-1 overall and...
247Sports
Kenny Payne: Louisville freshman Fabio Basili will surprise people
One of the questions for the upcoming season for Louisville basketball is what type of impact will guard Fabio Basili provide in his first year with the program. The 6-foot-4 freshman was a relative unknown throughout the recruiting cycle before making an official visit at Louisville in June. Originally a...
247Sports
Tua Tagovailoa injury news: Miami Dolphins QB hospitalized after 'head and neck' injuries
Medical personnel carted Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa off the field on a stretcher Thursday night after "head and neck injuries" on a hit delivered by the Cincinnati Bengals. Officials stopped the game for several minutes as the crowd fell silent before chants of "Tua" came from the fans in Cincinnati. He received the same reactions across NFL circles as players and personalities voiced their support. Tagovailoa went to a local hospital for further evaluation, and has movement in all his extremities, according to the Dolphins. Despite the initial concern surrounding the injury, the Dolphins believe that the franchise quarterback will rejoin the team before departing back to Florida.
Boise State undergoes transformation after UTEP loss
Heading into week five, Bronco nation still has the questions that faced them since week one. After one of the worst losses to in University history, which saw them get beat 27-10, in a game they were favored by 16 points, the program decided to make some immediate changes and fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough. The offense has yet to get started and has been one of the most inefficient in the nation. After hearing this news, four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who grew close to Plough, decided to enter the transfer portal one day later. With Dirk Koetter being named the new offensive coordinator and Taylen Green named the starting quarterback, this Boise State team has entered a new era.
247Sports
Iowa vs. Michigan predictions, picks, analysis from national media
Iowa remembers all too well what happened the last time it faced off against Michigan. Blake Corum rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown to lead Michigan to a 42-3 stomping over the Hawkeyes in the 2021 Big Ten Championship game. Iowa has reiterated that this isn't a revenge game, but the Hawkeyes have an enormous chance to completely flip the vibes surrounding the 2022 season if it can pull off a home upset Saturday over No. 4 Michigan.
247Sports
How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
247Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana, Virginia rise in CBS Sports' updated Top 25 And 1
As the opening tip of the 2022-23 season creeps closer, Indiana and Virginia are both gaining national favor. Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers are projected to win the Big Ten by many outlets. Even though North Carolina and Duke have been circled as the favorites in the ACC, some college coaches have told CBS Sports' Gary Parrish that Virginia should be included as a championship contender.
247Sports
Penn State wrestling preseason rankings 2022-23: InterMat reveals September update ahead of season
College wrestling is just a couple of months away but we can always project where these tough individuals rank across the country. Penn State wrestling saw nine of its 10 projected starters for the 2022-23 season ranked in InterMat’s latest preseason rankings, No. 1 through No. 33 in each of the 10 weight classes. With the September update, this is a closer look at what they could look like when the season begins in November.
PODCAST: Breaking down Northwestern; Penn State game preview and predictions
Penn State is back in Beaver Stadium this week, hosting a Big Ten matchup for the first time in 2022. The Nittany Lions look to reach 5-0, and potentially climb inside the top 10 of national rankings, with a win over Northwestern. The Wildcats won a pair of early meetings...
247Sports
Tennessee's Hendon Hooker talks on why he decided to transfer to the Volunteers
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker's standout performance in the Volunteers' 38-33 victory over Florida has vaulted the signal caller into the Heisman discussion, but the path to stardom hasn't been a straight line for Hooker. He recently appeared on the Paul Finebaum Show to discuss his decision to transfer from Virginia Tech and what attracted him to the Tennessee program.
247Sports
Jalon Daniels’ focus remains on improvement amid blistering start to 2022 season
KU quarterback Jalon Daniels is receiving national recognition following his strong performances through the first four weeks of the season. After leading the Jayhawks to their first 4-0 start since 2009, Daniels has seen his name mentioned among potential Heisman Trophy candidates. Entering the preseason, Daniels wasn’t even on many...
247Sports
College football recruiting: Top 15 prospects in Iowa for 2023 class
The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as some of the top players around the country are revealing their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Iowa. Iowa is home to one five-star prospect and three...
