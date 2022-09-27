Read full article on original website
Local roller rink accused of excluding students from homecoming event
As a local mom looked into its legitimacy, she noted the districts on the list were ones much further away and with less diverse populations than the schools just a few miles away from Tarry Hall.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
SPS update: Individual school information, athletics, and more
Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services at Stuttgart Public Schools, said it is a busy month for Stuttgart students and district staff. “You all put on your seatbelts because a lot is going on in the district this week and the following week,” Hawkins said. Meekins Middle...
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
Cape Gazette
Cape receives nearly $150,000 for teacher education
Cape Henlopen School District elementary teachers just got a boost in their math content professional development with the award of a nearly $150,000 state grant. In September, the Delaware Department of Education announced $3.8 million was awarded to school districts as part of the state’s Reimagining Professional Learning Grants program. Nine districts received 15 grants to support professional learning that will impact 99 schools and more than 60,000 students statewide.
Private schools go into overdrive with open houses
Private schools across Delaware are in the thick of recruiting season, and most of them are holding open houses in the coming weeks. The programs for those open houses are designed both to entice the students, but also answer any questions they and their families have, so everybody can be sure the match is good. They are popular for both ... Read More
Tools for Tomorrow celebrates return to classrooms, announces upcoming events
After the past two years of teaching after-school classes mostly via Zoom, Tools for Tomorrow (TFT) is delighted to be back in Coachella Valley elementary schools in-person with its free, integrated arts literacy programs. TFT Executive Director Andrea Hecht said, “As we continue to process the traumatic events that have occurred over the...
Lindsay Unified Teacher Residency program provides path to teaching credential, masters in 1 year
A South Valley school district is taking action to recruit more educators through a new teaching pipeline program.
New bikes, bicycle education program coming to Westfield middle schools
WESTFIELD — At a recent School Committee meeting, Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski, Curriculum Director Susan Dargie and Grants Manager Joanne Lemelin announced that the Westfield Middle School physical education department has been awarded a grant of thirty Specialized bicycles from Outride, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of youth through cycling.
Wye River Upper School open house set for Oct. 12
CENTREVILLE — Wye River Upper School will hold an in-person open house from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Oct. 12. Prospective families will have the opportunity to see the depth of the academic, social and emotional impact Wye River…
DCPS encourages love of running
Daviess County Public Schools has been creating a love of running in students for approximately 20 years, and on Tuesday that tradition continued. Every fall, DCPS hosts four races at Panther Creek and Yellow Creek parks which are open to anybody in fifth grade and under. The races are not limited to schools within the district or Daviess County.
Wbaltv.com
Parents discuss safety after BCPS implements new rules for sporting events
PIKESVILLE, Md. — A new set of rules are now in effect for anyone attending a sporting event at Baltimore County Public Schools. The school district said it want to make it known that unruly behavior will not be tolerated at sporting events. School leaders said it is meant to provide a safe and supportive environment for all staff, students and others attending games.
Student, Athlete of the Week
Landrum Helms has been named Student of the Week at Prairie Central Jr. High by his science teacher, Tammy Hamlin. Landrum, an eighth grader from Chatsworth, is the son of Kristi Jackson and the grandson of Penni Masden. “Landrum is always polite and cooperative in science class,” Hamlin said. “He...
Carthage students fundraising with shirts that honor late coach
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Students and staff members at Carthage High School plan to pay homage to Dr. Sam Rogers this Friday. Students came up with the idea to have a “Blue Out” at the football game tomorrow. They made shirts in honor of their late principal Dr. Sam Rogers, who passed away over the weekend […]
eatonredink.com
Senior Spotlight: Caitlin Morgan
Caitlin Morgan (23) plans to continue her education at Colorado State University with a major in business and a minor in interior design. She also plans on going to cosmetology school to become a cosmetologist. Morgan is involved in Eaton High School clubs such as National Honor Society, FCCLA, and LINK. This year Morgan will be a senior on the Eaton High School swim team and the Severance High School golf team. She has qualified for state swimming for the past three years of her high school career and is a role model to many of the underclassmen swimmers. Morgan is passionate about reading and finding the deeper truths in literature that relate to her personal experiences. Just as much as she enjoys reading, she loves having a good sense of style.
