Stuttgart Daily Leader

SPS update: Individual school information, athletics, and more

Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services at Stuttgart Public Schools, said it is a busy month for Stuttgart students and district staff. “You all put on your seatbelts because a lot is going on in the district this week and the following week,” Hawkins said. Meekins Middle...
STUTTGART, AR
Cape Gazette

Cape receives nearly $150,000 for teacher education

Cape Henlopen School District elementary teachers just got a boost in their math content professional development with the award of a nearly $150,000 state grant. In September, the Delaware Department of Education announced $3.8 million was awarded to school districts as part of the state’s Reimagining Professional Learning Grants program. Nine districts received 15 grants to support professional learning that will impact 99 schools and more than 60,000 students statewide.
EDUCATION
Milford LIVE News

Private schools go into overdrive with open houses

Private schools across Delaware are in the thick of recruiting season, and most of them are holding open houses in the coming weeks. The programs for those open houses are designed both to entice the students, but also answer any questions they and their families have, so everybody can be sure the match is good. They are popular for both ... Read More
EDUCATION
MassLive.com

New bikes, bicycle education program coming to Westfield middle schools

WESTFIELD — At a recent School Committee meeting, Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski, Curriculum Director Susan Dargie and Grants Manager Joanne Lemelin announced that the Westfield Middle School physical education department has been awarded a grant of thirty Specialized bicycles from Outride, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of youth through cycling.
WESTFIELD, MA
Education
Ice Cream
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

DCPS encourages love of running

Daviess County Public Schools has been creating a love of running in students for approximately 20 years, and on Tuesday that tradition continued. Every fall, DCPS hosts four races at Panther Creek and Yellow Creek parks which are open to anybody in fifth grade and under. The races are not limited to schools within the district or Daviess County.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Wbaltv.com

Parents discuss safety after BCPS implements new rules for sporting events

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A new set of rules are now in effect for anyone attending a sporting event at Baltimore County Public Schools. The school district said it want to make it known that unruly behavior will not be tolerated at sporting events. School leaders said it is meant to provide a safe and supportive environment for all staff, students and others attending games.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Leader

Student, Athlete of the Week

Landrum Helms has been named Student of the Week at Prairie Central Jr. High by his science teacher, Tammy Hamlin. Landrum, an eighth grader from Chatsworth, is the son of Kristi Jackson and the grandson of Penni Masden. “Landrum is always polite and cooperative in science class,” Hamlin said. “He...
CHATSWORTH, IL
eatonredink.com

Senior Spotlight: Caitlin Morgan

Caitlin Morgan (23) plans to continue her education at Colorado State University with a major in business and a minor in interior design. She also plans on going to cosmetology school to become a cosmetologist. Morgan is involved in Eaton High School clubs such as National Honor Society, FCCLA, and LINK. This year Morgan will be a senior on the Eaton High School swim team and the Severance High School golf team. She has qualified for state swimming for the past three years of her high school career and is a role model to many of the underclassmen swimmers. Morgan is passionate about reading and finding the deeper truths in literature that relate to her personal experiences. Just as much as she enjoys reading, she loves having a good sense of style.
FORT COLLINS, CO

