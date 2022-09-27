Marco Island is fortunate to have Erik Brechnitz and Greg Folley - two experienced and outstanding Councilors - seeking re-election to the Marco Island City Council. In the last four years, we’ve watched them work within the Council to hold the line on taxes and assure that our city government remains small and effective. We’ve seen them support City Staff as they “do the homework” needed for Council to have facts on critical quality of life issues for our Island, such as vacation rentals, canal water quality and workforce housing. As promised, they’ve done their part to bring civility to those important conversations and debates. They’ve maintained a steady focus on keeping Marco Island services and amenities robust, despite the waves of disruption created by COVID.

