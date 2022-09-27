Read full article on original website
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1400 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. At approximately 4:29 am, the suspect gained entry...
mpdc.dc.gov
Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 3800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast
(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 26, 2022, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. At...
mpdc.dc.gov
Decedent Identified: Homicide: 5100 Block of 2nd Street, Northwest
(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in the 5100 block of 2nd Street, Northwest. At approximately 12:11 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for a check on...
