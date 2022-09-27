Read full article on original website
Related
scsuowls.com
Field Hockey Takes Down American International, 2-0
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Southern Connecticut field hockey team defeated American International College, 2-0, in its home opener at Jess Dow Field. With the win, the Owls improved to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the Northeast 10 Conference, while the Yellow Jackets fell to 2-6 overall and 1-2 in the NE10.
scsuowls.com
Women's Soccer Travels to Worcester, M.A. to Face Assumption University at 3 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2022
SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (5-3-2, 3-1-2 NE10) vs. Assumption University Greyhounds (2-3-3, 1-3-1 NE10) Location: Brian Kelly '83 Stadium (Worcester, M.A.) Southern Connecticut women's soccer will travel to Assumption University in Worcester M.A. for an NE10 conference matchup at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The Owls enter the match at 5-3-2, and are 3-1-2 in the NE10. The Assumption University Greyhounds stand 2-3-3 overall and are 1-3-1 in the NE10.
scsuowls.com
Men's Soccer Hosts Le Moyne on Oct. 1, 2022 at 6 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (4-3-2, 1-2-1 NE10) vs. Le Moyne College Dolphins (3-2-4, 1-1-3 NE10) Location: Jess Dow Field (New Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut men's soccer will host Le Moyne College for an NE10 conference matchup on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at Jess Dow Field. The Owls enter the game at 4-3-2, and are 1-2-1 in the NE10. The Le Moyne Dolphins stand at 3-4-2 and are 1-1-3 in conference play.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Women's Swimming & Diving Opens 2022-23 Season At West Chester
SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING. vs. West Chester University and Shippensburg University. Location: West Chester, Pa. Southern Connecticut State University women's swimming & diving opens the 2022-23 season with a tri-meet at West Chester University featuring Shippensburg. Follow It Live. Live Video of the tri-meet will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scsuowls.com
SCSU Men's Soccer Dealt 3-0 Loss By No. 2 Franklin Pierce
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Southern Connecticut men's soccer lost to nationally-ranked No. 2 Franklin Pierce, 3-0, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup at Jess Dow Field in New Haven, Conn. With the loss, Southern drops to 4-3-2 overall and 1-2-1 in NE10 play while Franklin Pierce improves to 10-0-1 overall and 5-0-1 in conference play.
scsuowls.com
SCSU Men's Cross Country To Compete In Paul Short Run On Friday, Sept. 30
Southern Connecticut State University Men's Cross Country. Location: Goodman Campus Cross Country Course (Bethlehem, Pa.) Southern Connecticut men's cross country will travel to Bethlehem, Pa. on Friday, Sept. 30 to compete in the Paul Short Run hosted by Lehigh University. The Paul Short Run will begin at 10:15 a.m. at Lehigh's Goodman Campus Cross Country Course.
Comments / 0