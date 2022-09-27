Read full article on original website
buzzfeednews.com
The Suspect Who Allegedly Beheaded His Ex-Girlfriend On The Street Has Been Arrested
The suspect who allegedly beheaded his ex-girlfriend on a street in California has been arrested, police said Friday. Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested on homicide charges after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend Karina Castro, 27, outside her apartment around 11:50 a.m. Thursday during a domestic dispute in the Bay Area city of San Carlos.
Essence
Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game
Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Suspects in Virginia home invasion caught on Ring camera identified
Police say the two men seen on camera invading a home in Virginia that had at least two elderly people inside have been identified. The police identified two suspects, Mitchell Boney Jr., 25, and Tyree Demont Boney Jr., 22. Both are wanted for armed burglary, use of a firearm, abduction, and conspiracy to commit a burglary, according to a news release from the Portsmouth Police Department.
Proud Boy Leader Who Smoked Ciggies While Storming Capitol Pleads Guilty
The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys, Nicholas Ochs, and his Texan accomplice, Nicholas DeCarlo, have agreed to a plea deal over their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a Department of Justice release. According to a statement of offense, Ochs traveled from Honolulu to D.C. the night before Trump’s Stop the Steal rally-turned-riot because, in his words, “the president asked and said it was gonna be wild.” Ochs and DeCarlo threw smoke bombs at Capitol Police officers, and smoked cigarettes inside the Capitol’s crypt before verbally encouraging the crowd toward Nancy Pelosi’s office. DeCarlo wrote “Murder the Media” on a door while Ochs livestreamed, the filing says. At one point, DeCarlo was also heard cheering “we’re all felons, yeah!” as they pushed past barricades. The plea deal withdraws additional charges in exchange for the pair’s guilty plea to obstruction of an official proceeding, for which they could face up to 20 years in prison, according to the DOJ. Ochs and DeCarlo are set to be sentenced on Dec. 9.Read it at The Hil
Shooting at 7-Eleven leaves one dead and multiple injured
A shooting at a Maryland 7-Eleven near Washington, D.C., on Saturday night resulted in a man being killed and multiple others being injured, police said.
Ex-Marine Described by Witness as ‘Huge White Supremacist’ and ‘a Complete Wacko’ Admits to Jan. 6 Assault on Cops
A former U.S. Marine described by one government witness as a “huge white supremacist” pleaded guilty on Monday to assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Daniel Ray Caldwell, a 51-year-old from The Colony, Texas, was seen deploying orange...
Five dead in Texas shooting as police hold suspect in custody
Five people are “confirmed deceased” after a mass shooting in a small town in Texas, according to officials.Police have a suspect in custody for the killings in McGregor, Texas, Department of Public Safety sergeant Ryan Howard told reporters.Mr Howard said the shooting occured on Thursday morning.“The main thing was an officer-involved shooting as well as another incident that took place,” he said. “Because that incident is still under investigation, I can’t give full details about the incident that transpired.”Officials have not yet released the identity of the victims or the alleged shooter.A GoFundMe page identifies two of the victims...
Maryland man wielding nunchucks arrested after allegedly recording students outside high school
Authorities in Maryland arrested a man who was wielding nunchucks and filming students outside a high school in Prince George’s County. Police said they approached a man outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon. The man pulled out a pair of nunchucks when a school resource officer approached him to ask him why he was outside the school, Fox 5 reported.
Suspect in custody after 5 people are killed in shooting in small Texas town
A suspect was taken into custody after five people were fatally shot in a small town in Texas, officials said Thursday. State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson said a woman, her two children and two neighbors were killed at a home in McGregor, southwest of Waco. The suspect was...
Man arrested in killing of Colorado officer facing murder charge, police say
A man arrested in the killing Sunday of an Arvada, Colorado, police officer has been identified in a news release from the police department.
A 22-year-old in Colorado armed with a knife called 911 for help. Prosecutors are now reviewing his fatal shooting by police
Prosecutors in Colorado are reviewing the June fatal police shooting of a 22-year-old man who was armed with a knife and had called 911 for roadside assistance, according to officials and family attorneys.
Suspect charged with murder, hate crimes in D.C. shootings of 3 homeless men
A 31-year-old man is facing federal hate crime charges in connection with a string of shootings in Washington, D.C., earlier this year, in which two homeless men were wounded and a third homeless man was killed, authorities announced Wednesday. The same suspect is also under investigation in the shootings of two homeless men in New York City, one of which was also fatal.
NBC Washington
Man Convicted of Murder for Deadly Shooting Inside Virginia Denny's
A man who shot and killed a food delivery driver and seriously wounded another man inside a Denny’s restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, in 2019 was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder but avoided a more serious charge. A jury found Jordan Anderson guilty of 45 charges, including second-degree murder and...
