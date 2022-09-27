ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decedent Identified: Homicide: 5100 Block of 2nd Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in the 5100 block of 2nd Street, Northwest. At approximately 12:11 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for a check on...
Updated Reward Wanted Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 5100 Block of Call Place, Southeast on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, seek assistance in locating a suspect wanted in a homicide offense. On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at approximately 3:41 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. Despite all life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead.
