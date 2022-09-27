Read full article on original website
Related
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1400 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. At approximately 4:29 am, the suspect gained entry...
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspect Sought in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1300 Block of Half Street, Southwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking that occurred on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in the 1300 block of Half Street, Southwest. At approximately 7:39 am, the suspect approached the victim at...
mpdc.dc.gov
Decedent Identified: Homicide: 5100 Block of 2nd Street, Northwest
(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in the 5100 block of 2nd Street, Northwest. At approximately 12:11 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for a check on...
mpdc.dc.gov
Updated Reward Wanted Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 5100 Block of Call Place, Southeast on Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, seek assistance in locating a suspect wanted in a homicide offense. On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at approximately 3:41 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. Despite all life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mpdc.dc.gov
Arrest Made in a Burglary One and Credit Card Fraud Offense: 2800 Block of R Street, Northwest
(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One and Credit Card Fraud offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in the 2800 block of R Street, Northwest. At approximately 5:05 am, the suspect...
Comments / 0