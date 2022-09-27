Read full article on original website
Related
Scores dead in worst sinking of migrant boat from Lebanon in recent years
At least 77 people have drowned after the migrant boat they boarded in Lebanon sank off Syria’s coast, the deadliest such shipwreck from Lebanon in recent years, amid fears the death toll could be far higher. The country, which has been mired since 2019 in a financial crisis the...
In Lebanon, boat tragedy kills 94 but others plan to migrate
NAHR EL-BARED, Lebanon (AP) — Thousands of Palestinians held prayers on a small soccer field in a refugee camp in northern Lebanon on Saturday, to mourn one of the scores of migrants who died after their boat sank off Syria’s coast this week, even as others vowed to undertake the same perilous voyage. Abdul-Al Abdul-Al, 24, kissed his father goodbye Tuesday before boarding a crowded boat leaving from a nearby town seeking a better life in Europe. It was his 14th attempt to flee the crisis-hit Mediterranean country, this time ending with the return of his dead body. He was to be buried in the camp where he was born, his father, Omar, told The Associated Press during the funeral procession. The death toll rose Saturday evening to 94 after several bodies were found on the coast by the town of Banyas, according to Syrian state TV. Earlier in the day, the head of al-Basel Hospital in Syria’s coastal city of Tartus said that the death toll has reached 89, adding that of the 20 others who were receiving treatment at the medical center, six were discharged.
BBC
Israel and Lebanon gas field talks on knife-edge
As Europe frets over gas prices, Israel and Lebanon have reached a vital stage in indirect talks over natural gas fields in disputed offshore territory. The neighbours, which see each other as enemy states, are reportedly closer than ever to reaching a deal. If they play their cards right, there...
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nationalinterest.org
Will Turkey and Greece Go to War Over the Aegean Sea?
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that the Greek military was harassing Turkish military aircraft, warning that Ankara would not accept continued provocations and would retaliate in the future. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed on Tuesday that the Greek military has been using its installations on islands in the...
World's smallest army seeks 25 men to guard the pope. Must be Catholic. Must be Swiss.
The world’s smallest army, in the world’s smallest state, is growing and looking for a few good men. The Swiss Guard, the elite and colorfully dressed force whose main mission is to protect Pope Francis and the 108-acre Vatican City, currently stands at 110 members. Ahead of the...
‘They have no fear and no mercy’: gang rule engulfs Haitian capital
Jean Michel thought his neighbourhood in the north of Port-au-Prince, far from the capital’s infamous slums, would shield his family from the violence engulfing the Haitian capital. But in May young men started coming into town on motorcycles, armed with assault rifles. By June, they were seizing control of...
Greece says EU using Mediterranean countries like a refugee 'parking lot'
Greece's migration minister says refugees recognized by individual EU nations should be allowed to live anywhere in the bloc.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray war: Satellite images capture troop build-up near Eritrea border
Satellite images have given a rare glimpse into the resurgence of fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, one of the world's most hidden conflicts, where communications have been cut off and journalists denied permission to visit. The images taken this month show the build-up of troops and military hardware along...
Pope dissolves Knights of Malta leadership, issues new constitution
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Saturday dissolved the leadership of the Knights of Malta, the global Catholic religious order and humanitarian group, and installed a provisional government ahead of the election of a new Grand Master.
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
buzzfeednews.com
“I Wish I Had An Ounce Of Their Bravery”: Iranian Women Abroad Are Watching Protesters Back Home With Pride And Fear
In the week since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died in police custody in Tehran, Pegah has watched the protests in her home country with awe, hope, fear, and a tinge of shame. Pegah, 39, who did not want to share her last name because of fear for...
How Did the 12 Apostles Die?
The twelve men that Jesus called to be his apostles were about as motley a band as ever assembled. A few were so unremarkable that the Bible doesn't even bother to mention their profession, including those who were fishermen and one who was a despised tax collector. During the three years they followed Jesus during his earthly ministry, they continually exhibited an inability to understand even the simplest of parables, fought among themselves over who was the greatest in the group, and ultimately abandoned him at his arrest and crucifixion. By all logic, their actions should have spelled the end of Christianity before it even began.
‘It’s going to explode’: young Palestinians look to the gun amid Israeli offensive
Israel’s Operation Breakwater aims to reduce the enemy’s ability to attack, but seems to be galvanising a new generation of fighters
Explainer: So, why are so many Venezuelans leaving their country?
MIAMI - In case you are wondering why you are hearing more about Venezuelan migrants lately, it is because the situation in the South American nation, once one of the richest nations on earth because of its petroleum exports, is now nearly unliveable for its citizens. An estimated 6.8 million Venezuelans have fled their country since 2014, mostly to Latin America and Caribbean countries. The migrants have been fleeing years of failed socio-economic policies by the repressive regime of Nicolas Maduro, which has taken basic freedoms away from its citizens in trying to emulate the Cuban model. Earlier this year, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas...
Israeli child and father escape ‘cult’ after camp raided by Mossad and Mexican police
Police removed a group of children who were being held by a "dangerous cult" in the jungles of Mexico, allowing for a father and his three-year-old son to escape and return to their home in Israel. The group, Lev Tahor — meaning "Pure Heart" in Hebrew — has been accused by Israel of engaging in human trafficking, of serious sexual offenses including rape and has earned the nickname of the "Jewish Taliban" for its strict dress code. Members of the group deny those claims, and say they are targeted based on their beliefs.Law enforcement officers from Mexico and Israel —...
Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would be an outrage
So this is what a Liz Truss foreign policy, freed from the constraints of EU membership, looks like. She may be unworried – perhaps even pleased – that her consideration of transferring the British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem has appalled the Palestinians. She should perhaps be more nervous about the impact on Britain’s global standing of a move that would break with an international consensus so far uniquely violated, among leaders of developed democracies, by Donald Trump. Not to mention the position firmly held since the 1967 six-day war by every British government up to and including even Boris Johnson’s.
msn.com
Four Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on Jenin
An Israeli raid targeting alleged militants in a West Bank flashpoint killed four Palestinians on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, including the brother of a man blamed for a deadly attack in Tel Aviv. The violence was the latest to hit Jenin, in the north of the Israeli-occupied West...
Protests in Iran reach 10th night as Iranians summon U.K. ambassador over coverage
Iran's Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned Britain's ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets.
Israel Must Reject a Terrible Natural Gas Deal With Hezbollah | Opinion
The recipe for compromise is simple: Israel accepts all Lebanon's territorial claims and redraws its borders.
Comments / 0