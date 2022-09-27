ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
The Independent

Group of high school students sing the N-word on crowded Washington DC train

Troubling video shows a group of American high school students singing a racial slur on a crowded train in Washington DC.The teenagers were singing along to the song “Freestyle”, by rapper Lil Baby, and singing the N-word before someone is heard shouting “Yo, yo” and they erupt into laughter.Some of the youths can be seen wearing tops from Landon - a private, college preparatory school for boys in Bethesda, Maryland.Another video shows the group hitting the Metro car as they yell “F*** Gonzaga” - in reference to a rival private college preparatory high school.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kenan Thompson reunites with his ‘Good Burger’ co-star Kel Mitchell at the EmmysArcheologists in Georgia discover 1.8-million-year old toothRepublic confirm they will carry out more protests against royals following arrests
NBC News

2 dead in shooting at Virginia party attended by college students

A shooting at a Virginia party promoted on social media and attended by college students early Sunday left two people dead and five others injured, police said. Norfolk State University identified one of the dead as Angelia Aracelis McKnight, a second-year student who was a "pre-nursing" major from New York. No age was given.
Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
TheDailyBeast

Viral Video Captures Michigan High Schoolers Mocking George Floyd’s Death

A group of Michigan high school students stirred outrage when they jumped on a TikTok trend, creating a police brutality video inspired by and seemingly mocking George Floyd’s death.“I can’t believe kids are doing this,” parent Jaimie Nasceif told local outlet Fox 2 Detroit. “I think it’s ridiculous and something completely unacceptable.”According to Fox 2, the video was recorded during an off-campus breakfast in August for players from Stevenson High School’s football team.In the video, reposted to Instagram earlier this week by @metrodetroitnarc, white ninth-grade students in football jerseys stand in a circle on an outdoor patio. They surround a...
Black Enterprise

Black Professor at Oxford College of Emory University Set to Teach a Tyler Perry-Inspired Course

Tyler Perry is in the syllabus for these freshmen students. Oxford College of Emory University is reportedly offering first-year students a college course surrounding the successful and prolific filmmaker. The course created and led by Tameka Cage Conley, an assistant professor of English and creative writing, is centered around the film expert’s impact on film.
The Independent

Hurricane Ian – live: Biden declares South Carolina state of emergency as storm regains strength

After spending most of Thursday as a tropical storm, Ian has now been upgraded to a hurricane again as it takes aim at the South Carolina coastline.President Joe Biden has issued an emergency declaration for the state.Ian is forecast to make landfall somewhere near Charleston, South Carolina, at about 2pm today. It will produce life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds across parts of Florida, Georgia and North and South Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.“Ian could slightly strengthen before landfall, and is forecast to rapidly weaken over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday,” an advisory...
