Viterbo Announces Tuition Promise Program; Qualifying Students to Have Tuition Remaining After Grants and Scholarships Covered by University

Viterbo University Receives $299,537 U.S. Department of Justice Grant to Reduce and Prevent Violence Against Women
LA CROSSE, Wis. – The U.S. Department of Justice Office of Violence Against Women awarded a $299,537 grant to Viterbo University to reduce and prevent domestic and dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking. The funds will be used to support the enhancement of a collaborative response program that includes...
Reception, Live Music, and Film Screenings with the Producers of "Decoding the Driftless" at Viterbo University Oct. 12
LA CROSSE, Wis. – Join the producers of the regional Emmy Award-winning Decoding the Driftless for a reception and screening of three new Driftless-themed short films and the original documentary Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre. Released in 2018, Decoding the Driftless explores...
Viterbo University Conservatory for the Performing Arts to Present the Musical "Footloose" Oct. 7-9
LA CROSSE, Wis. – The Viterbo University Conservatory for the Performing Arts will present the musical Footloose Friday, Oct. 7–Sunday, Oct. 9 in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre. Based on smash hit 1984 movie of the same name, Footloose bursts onto the live stage with dynamic new...
