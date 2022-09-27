ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyattsville, MD

dbknews.com

College Park to begin new curbside food scrap collection program

Cars sit along College Ave. in suburban College Park on Sept. 22, 2022. Curbside composting efforts in College Park will increase following the establishment of a program that provides residents with containers to use for disposing food scraps. (Giuseppe LoPiccolo/The Diamondback) The city of College Park will bolster its composting...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Maryland volleyball preparing for battles against top conference defenses

Adam Hughes watches from the sideline during Maryland volleyball's 3-0 loss to No. 4 Wisconsin on Nov. 9, 2019. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Maryland volleyball emerged from its first two Big Ten clashes empty-handed in the win column despite finishing its nonconference slate with a solid 9-3 record. The Terps saw...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Maryland women’s soccer falls to No. 23 Wisconsin, 2-1

Alina Stahl runs down the field during Maryland women's soccer's 3-0 win against George Mason on Sept. 4, 2022. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback) Wisconsin found space at the edge of the Maryland women’s soccer’s penalty box. After connecting multiple passes, Aryssa Mahrt played a sly back heel ball that...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

UMD tracked more than 700 COVID-19 cases in first two weeks of school

The COVID-19 dashboard kept track of UMD-administered tests, the positivity rate, new cases, campus density and available quarantine and isolation housing. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) The University of Maryland has continued tracking self-reported COVID-19 cases this fall, only this time, it is not publishing the metrics to a dashboard. The university...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Dan Cox appeals court decision allowing mail-in ballot counting before Election Day

The campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox appealed a Montgomery Circuit Court judge’s ruling allowing mail-in ballots to be counted starting Oct. 1. Under previous Maryland state law, ballots could only be counted starting two days after Election Day. The general election could take until December or early January to be certified if mail-in ballots are counted after Election Day, so the Maryland Board of Elections filed an emergency petition in Montgomery County Circuit Court to allow local elections boards to begin processing mail ballots this weekend, according to Maryland Matters.
MARYLAND STATE

