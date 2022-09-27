Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Woman Arrested For Murder After A Patrol Officer Stops Her For SpeedingMary HolmanBaltimore, MD
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
‘Not hearing us’: UMD commuters say delays, overcrowding continue to plague #141 bus
University of Maryland students commuting from Gaithersburg on the #141 shuttle made progress this week in their longtime battle to combat overcrowding and a shortened schedule, but commuters say there is still a long way to go. Starting Monday, the Department of Transportation Services began providing an additional bus for...
College Park to begin new curbside food scrap collection program
Cars sit along College Ave. in suburban College Park on Sept. 22, 2022. Curbside composting efforts in College Park will increase following the establishment of a program that provides residents with containers to use for disposing food scraps. (Giuseppe LoPiccolo/The Diamondback) The city of College Park will bolster its composting...
Researchers teach UMD community about universities built on stolen tribal land
Tristan Ahtone and Robert Lee, colleagues in research work about Indigenous land and the colonial approach to claim this land and use it to found land-grant institutions, present their findings in a webinar on Sept. 28, 2022. (Jordyn Salow/The Diamondback) The University of Maryland’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion and...
Recruiting roundup: Maryland men’s lacrosse adds top-ranked defender in 2024 class
Logan Wisnauskas celebrates with Jack Koras after a goal during Maryland men's lacrosse's 16-11 win over Johns Hopkins on May 5, 2022. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Ten days after landing the top attacker in the 2024 class, Maryland men’s lacrosse landed the top defender in the National Lacrosse Federation’s rankings.
Stefan Copetti celebrated his first goal for Maryland men’s soccer alongside his family
Stefan Copetti runs during Maryland men’s soccer's 1-0 win against Ohio State on Sept. 25, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) Stefan Copetti leapt up after he saw the ball hit the back of the net. The Maryland men’s soccer forward sprinted toward the Terps’ substitutes on the sideline before sliding...
Injuries limited VanDarius Cowan in the past. Maryland football gave him a ‘fresh start.’
VanDarius Cowan and Dante Trader Jr. motion for possession during Maryland football's 31-10 win over Buffalo on Sept. 3, 2022 (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Following an injury-riddled four-year stint at West Virginia, outside linebacker VanDarius Cowan came to College Park in search of a “fresh start.”. “I dealt with a...
Maryland volleyball preparing for battles against top conference defenses
Adam Hughes watches from the sideline during Maryland volleyball's 3-0 loss to No. 4 Wisconsin on Nov. 9, 2019. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Maryland volleyball emerged from its first two Big Ten clashes empty-handed in the win column despite finishing its nonconference slate with a solid 9-3 record. The Terps saw...
Maryland women’s soccer falls to No. 23 Wisconsin, 2-1
Alina Stahl runs down the field during Maryland women's soccer's 3-0 win against George Mason on Sept. 4, 2022. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback) Wisconsin found space at the edge of the Maryland women’s soccer’s penalty box. After connecting multiple passes, Aryssa Mahrt played a sly back heel ball that...
UMD tracked more than 700 COVID-19 cases in first two weeks of school
The COVID-19 dashboard kept track of UMD-administered tests, the positivity rate, new cases, campus density and available quarantine and isolation housing. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) The University of Maryland has continued tracking self-reported COVID-19 cases this fall, only this time, it is not publishing the metrics to a dashboard. The university...
Dan Cox appeals court decision allowing mail-in ballot counting before Election Day
The campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox appealed a Montgomery Circuit Court judge’s ruling allowing mail-in ballots to be counted starting Oct. 1. Under previous Maryland state law, ballots could only be counted starting two days after Election Day. The general election could take until December or early January to be certified if mail-in ballots are counted after Election Day, so the Maryland Board of Elections filed an emergency petition in Montgomery County Circuit Court to allow local elections boards to begin processing mail ballots this weekend, according to Maryland Matters.
