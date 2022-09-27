The campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox appealed a Montgomery Circuit Court judge’s ruling allowing mail-in ballots to be counted starting Oct. 1. Under previous Maryland state law, ballots could only be counted starting two days after Election Day. The general election could take until December or early January to be certified if mail-in ballots are counted after Election Day, so the Maryland Board of Elections filed an emergency petition in Montgomery County Circuit Court to allow local elections boards to begin processing mail ballots this weekend, according to Maryland Matters.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO