CBS News
Marilyn Mosby's lawyers file motion opposing gag order sought by federal prosecutors
-- Legal representatives for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby on Thursday filed a motion opposing federal prosecutors' request for a gag order in her fraud and perjury trial. Federal prosecutors sought the order to prevent Mosby's lawyers from talking to reporters while entering and leaving the courthouse, arguing it...
Low Staffing Results In Adult Sentencing for Juveniles
With the world still dealing with low staffing measures across the nation, Correctional facilities are also dealing with the staffing setbacks as well. Due to the low staffing for juvenile detention facilities punishments are being handed down to the youth with adult style sentencing so they can serve their punishment at a facility that is […] The post Low Staffing Results In Adult Sentencing for Juveniles appeared first on 92 Q.
Charging Docs: Gunpowder Falls Park Manager committed numerous forcible rapes
Detectives from Baltimore County's Special Victims Unit have arrested and charged 71-year-old Michael Browning with Second Degree Rape and Second Degree Assault.
Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police
A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
Corrections Officer From Upper Marlboro Accused Of Scheme To Smuggle Drugs To Inmates: DOJ
A corrections officer from Maryland, an inmate, and a drug supplier are facing federal charges for allegedly running an elaborate scheme to smuggle contraband inside a DC detention center, the Department of Justice announced. Federal officials announced on Monday, Sept. 26 that a District of Columbia Department of Corrections (DOC)...
WCBC Radio
Indictments of Individuals Operating Criminal Enterprise in Multiple Counties announced
Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the indictments of six defendants for multiple charges including Participation in a Criminal Organization, Conspiracy to Distribute CDS, Possession with Intent to Distribute, and firearm-related counts. He also announced the seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl and handguns. The defendants are 28-year-old Jawan Fulton, of Pikesville; 36-year-old Darvin McCoy of Odenton; 27-year-old Maleik Moody; 23-year-old Trayvon Guest; 34-year-old Rymek Milligan; and 23-year-old Trezjure Fielding, of Baltimore.
'Enough Fentanyl To Kill Two Million People', Suspects Charged In Massive Maryland Drug Bust
Maryland officials have announced the indictments of six people charged with fentanyl distribution and gun-related charges after being found with enough fentanyl to kill two million people, authorities say. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh was joined by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der, Maryland...
City School karate teacher accused of impregnating underage student
A former Baltimore City Schools karate teacher is accused of having intimate relationships with his students.
State Roundup: Staff shortage worsens ‘chaotic’ conditions at Juvenile Justice Center; McGrath seeks to keep state charges out of federal trial
STAFF VACANCIES WORSEN CONDITIONS AT B’MORE JUVIE CENTER: The Baltimore Juvenile Justice Center is experiencing a high number of assaults among its youth inmate population. The Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, which runs the facility, is dealing with “higher than usual vacancies” that have worsened “chaotic” conditions and depleted programming, a report has found. Staffing issues such as low morale, burnout and turnover are “not being acknowledged or adequately addressed by DJS leadership,” according to the report. Ben Conarck/The Baltimore Banner.
CBS News
Investigative report reveals details about Baltimore County officers who shot and killed a man
The Maryland Office of the Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division has released its deep-dive report into a deadly police shooting in Baltimore County that occurred on May 4, according to authorities. That's when Baltimore County Police Department officers were responding to a report of a physical domestic disturbance in the...
foxbaltimore.com
FOX UNDERCOVER I Is Baltimore's crime plan working?
Two people were shot in Fells Point Wednesday morning. As the city continues down the path of seeing more than 300 people killed for the 8th straight year, Ed Norris, former Baltimore Police Department Commissioner, analyzes the city's crime plan and if.
WUSA
'Unsafe and dangerous conditions' for Maryland juvenile justice centers
WASHINGTON — A new report examined all juvenile detention facilities in Maryland and found the biggest three juvenile detention centers "continue to expose kids to unsafe and dangerous conditions." Those detention centers are Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center (BCJJC), Charles H Hickey Jr. School (CHS), and Cheltenham Youth Detention...
Alleged shooter wanted in Baltimore man's murder remains on the loose in D.C.
Police in Washington D.C. are currently in a standoff with Avery Miler. He's accused of killing Aryeh Wolf back in August back on August 10.
Losing Their Sons to Baltimore's Violence
Two mothers discuss the grief and pain of losing their sons to gun violence in Baltimore and the trauma they relive each time they hear of another murder in the city
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman: 'We aren't seeing the returns' after grilling police about summer crime plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — During a quarterly crime data update, members of the Baltimore City Council got a glimpse of the Baltimore Police Department’s summer deployment strategy results and demanded more proactive efforts are done to curb the violence. The Public Safety and Government Operations Committee hearing, chaired by...
Two teenagers shot Wednesday amid trend of gun violence in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were shot in Northeast Baltimore on Wednesday night, according to authorities.Northeast District officers found the injured boys while investigating a report of a shooting in the 6000 block of Moravia Road around 9:45 p.m.The 17-year-old boy had been shot in the leg and the 15-year-old boy was suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks.They were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.The two teenagers were shot several blocks away from the spot where four people were gunned down less than 24 hours ago.Prior to that, on Sunday afternoon a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 5000 block of Truesdale Avenue.Within the past four days, seven people have been shot in three different shootings in the same small area of Northeast Baltimore.Anyone who has information about these shootings should contact detectives at (410)396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Several Victims Shot In Lower Back During Bizarre Mass Maryland Shooting
At least four people are injured after being shot in the lower back during a midnight mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Three women, aged 38, 35, and 25 were found injured around midnight, Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane after officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Baltimore police.
Baseball Swinging Student At Perry Hall HS Faces Charges For Violent Fight, Police Say
A minor was arrested in Baltimore County after police were called to the Perry Hall High School for a violent fight that broke out among students involving weapons, according to a member of the Board of Education. Investigators said that a juvenile was arrested by officers from the county police...
FBI Seeking “Red Hat Guy” Bank Robbery Suspect
The FBI’s Baltimore office is seeking information regarding the “Red Hat Guy“, wanted in connection with a bank robbery that took place on September 16 at the Truist Bank branch in downtown Silver Spring. According to the FBI, on September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:25 p.m., an...
Commentary: As cannabis legalization looms, do you hear the screws turning again?
The vice-chair of the Maryland Minority Cannabis Business Association warns that more effort will be needed to ensure that a recreational cannabis industry is racially diverse and equitable. The post Commentary: As cannabis legalization looms, do you hear the screws turning again? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
