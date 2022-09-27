ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low Staffing Results In Adult Sentencing for Juveniles

With the world still dealing with low staffing measures across the nation, Correctional facilities are also dealing with the staffing setbacks as well. Due to the low staffing for juvenile detention facilities punishments are being handed down to the youth with adult style sentencing so they can serve their punishment at a facility that is […] The post Low Staffing Results In Adult Sentencing for Juveniles appeared first on 92 Q.
Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police

A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
Indictments of Individuals Operating Criminal Enterprise in Multiple Counties announced

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the indictments of six defendants for multiple charges including Participation in a Criminal Organization, Conspiracy to Distribute CDS, Possession with Intent to Distribute, and firearm-related counts. He also announced the seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl and handguns. The defendants are 28-year-old Jawan Fulton, of Pikesville; 36-year-old Darvin McCoy of Odenton; 27-year-old Maleik Moody; 23-year-old Trayvon Guest; 34-year-old Rymek Milligan; and 23-year-old Trezjure Fielding, of Baltimore.
State Roundup: Staff shortage worsens ‘chaotic’ conditions at Juvenile Justice Center; McGrath seeks to keep state charges out of federal trial

STAFF VACANCIES WORSEN CONDITIONS AT B’MORE JUVIE CENTER: The Baltimore Juvenile Justice Center is experiencing a high number of assaults among its youth inmate population. The Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, which runs the facility, is dealing with “higher than usual vacancies” that have worsened “chaotic” conditions and depleted programming, a report has found. Staffing issues such as low morale, burnout and turnover are “not being acknowledged or adequately addressed by DJS leadership,” according to the report. Ben Conarck/The Baltimore Banner.
FOX UNDERCOVER I Is Baltimore's crime plan working?

Two people were shot in Fells Point Wednesday morning. As the city continues down the path of seeing more than 300 people killed for the 8th straight year, Ed Norris, former Baltimore Police Department Commissioner, analyzes the city's crime plan and if.
'Unsafe and dangerous conditions' for Maryland juvenile justice centers

WASHINGTON — A new report examined all juvenile detention facilities in Maryland and found the biggest three juvenile detention centers "continue to expose kids to unsafe and dangerous conditions." Those detention centers are Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center (BCJJC), Charles H Hickey Jr. School (CHS), and Cheltenham Youth Detention...
Two teenagers shot Wednesday amid trend of gun violence in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were shot in Northeast Baltimore on Wednesday night, according to authorities.Northeast District officers found the injured boys while investigating a report of a shooting in the 6000 block of Moravia Road around 9:45 p.m.The 17-year-old boy had been shot in the leg and the 15-year-old boy was suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks.They were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.The two teenagers were shot several blocks away from the spot where four people were gunned down less than 24 hours ago.Prior to that, on Sunday afternoon a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 5000 block of Truesdale Avenue.Within the past four days, seven people have been shot in three different shootings in the same small area of Northeast Baltimore.Anyone who has information about these shootings should contact detectives at (410)396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
