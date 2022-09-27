BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were shot in Northeast Baltimore on Wednesday night, according to authorities.Northeast District officers found the injured boys while investigating a report of a shooting in the 6000 block of Moravia Road around 9:45 p.m.The 17-year-old boy had been shot in the leg and the 15-year-old boy was suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks.They were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.The two teenagers were shot several blocks away from the spot where four people were gunned down less than 24 hours ago.Prior to that, on Sunday afternoon a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 5000 block of Truesdale Avenue.Within the past four days, seven people have been shot in three different shootings in the same small area of Northeast Baltimore.Anyone who has information about these shootings should contact detectives at (410)396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO