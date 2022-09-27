Read full article on original website
Related
Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
NFL・
BET
Snoop Dogg Responds To Kanye West Shouting Out His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit
Kanye West is showing some love to Snoop Dogg and the legendary rapper responded. Kanye posted on Instagram, “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life.”. Snoop replied in a comment that read: “Love u king … Let’s make. A move....
HipHopDX.com
Trina Named 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards’ 'I Am Hip Hop Award' Honoree
Trina will be honored at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards with the “I Am Hip Hop” Award, putting an exclamation point on her decades-long career. The rapper, producer, TV/radio personality and entrepreneur was understandably thrilled by the announcement. “I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” she said in a statement.
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Pusha T, French Montana, and Glorilla Among the Show’s Performers
The BET Hip Hop Awards host some unforgettable performances by some of the biggest names in the industry. In 2022, artists like Pusha T, French Montana, and Glorilla will take the BET Hip Hop Awards stage.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL・
NME
Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”
Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
BET
Niecy Nash And Her Daughter Dia Nash Discuss Love, Relationships, And Dating At Any Age!
In the new content series, , men, and women get candid and discuss their authentic dating stories. Developed by the women-first dating and social networking app, Bumble launched with an all-women production company, The Aunties. Since appearing on August 10th, the guests have been Lori Harvey and even singing sensation,...
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coolio, West Coast Rapper Behind “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Dies at 59
Coolio, the Grammy-winning Compton rapper who was behind the global hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59. His manager, Jarez Posey, told The Hollywood Reporter that Coolio died Wednesday afternoon at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. “He went to use the bathroom and never came out,” he said. No cause of death was given. More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Pfeiffer, Weird Al Yankovic, Kenan Thompson Pay Tribute to CoolioRobert Cormier, Actor on 'Heartland' and 'Slasher,' Dies at 33Venetia Stevenson, Actress Once Called "The Most Photogenic Girl in the World," Dies at 84 Indelibly associated with West Coast hip-hop and gangsta...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J & More React To Coolio's Death
Coolio’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Hip Hop community, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J and many more paying their respects. The Compton rapper — best known for ’90s hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” — passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday (September 28). He was 59 years old.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get to Know Hip Hop Legend DJ Premier
DJ Premiere has been producing since the 1980s and still creates music. You can not list some of hip hop’s most significant producers without mentioning the veteran musician. He is best known for producing all of Gang Starr’s music comprised of himself and the late Keith Edward Elam, better known as Guru, but has worked with everyone in the business from Rakim to Janet Jackson.
September 29 In Hip-Hop History: OutKast Drops 'Aquemini' Album & More
Several rappers made history on this day 24 years ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
musictimes.com
J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?
J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
DJ Khaled’s Divine Inspiration
I’ve been struggling with making direct eye contact lately. Maybe it’s a post-Covid-isolation thing? Whatever the cause, this weakness has never been more challenging to me than on a recent, predictably hot and humid mid-August afternoon in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami. I’m in a photo studio and, from the other side of the camera, DJ Khaled is staring directly into my eyes as if we’re two outlaws in a Wild West saloon. It makes me feel like nothing could be more crucial than returning his gaze.
Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy
Jadakiss was the pen behind Diddy's lines on some classic tracks but The Lox member says it wasn't a task he enjoyed at all. On Tuesday (Sept. 20), Kiss was guest on Smoke DZA'a The Personal Party Podcast. During the chat among colleagues, DZA remarked about Jadakiss' ability as a ghostwriter for other artists when the Yonkers, N.Y. native revealed it's the gift and curse.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Jay-Z Dropped His Third LP ‘Vol.2…Hard Knock Life’ 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1998, Jay-Z and his Roc cohorts dropped his third album Vol.2…Hard Knock Life on their independent Roc-A-Fella/Def Jam imprint. Recorded in some of NYC’s most coveted studio spaces, Vol. 2…Hard Knock Life featured some of the games best producers, including Jermaine Dupri, Swizz Beatz, and Timbaland, Hov’s third album was the proof that Jigga had found the formula to produce the most successful full-length project of his career at that time.
Complex
Lil Wayne’s 40th Birthday Marked With 22 RIAA Platinum Certifications and Messages From Ye, Drake, and Nicki Minaj
Following a celebration at the Nice Guy in Los Angeles over the weekend, Lil Wayne’s 40th birthday-commemorating festivities continued on Tuesday with the announcement of 22 new platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Among the Weezy tracks given new plaque-worthy certifications is the 2 Chainz...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: See Which Artists Are Leading in the Nomination Race at This Year’s Ceremony
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 are just around the corner, and it is expected to be a must-see event hosted by legendary rapper Fat Joe. Viewers can expect to see some of the most prominent figures in hip-hop music and culture, show-stopping performances, and big winning moments. Canadian rap...
Complex
Stream Freddie Gibbs’ New Album ‘Soul Sold Separately’ f/ Pusha-T, Rick Ross, Offset, and More
Freddie Gibbs has unleashed his long-awaited major label debut Soul Sold Separately. His first substantial release since signing to Warner Records, Soul Sold Separately is the 40-year-old’s most star-studded affair to date. The album features appearances from the likes of Pusha-T, Kelly Price, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, DJ Paul, and Musiq Soulchild. The production side of the record is just as star-studded, with a number of frequent collaborators showing up. The Alchemist, Kaytranada, James Blake, Madlib, and Boi-1da all contributed.
Comments / 0