New Castle, DE

petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Donovan

This kind-hearted hunk is looking for a forever home! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Donovan, a 4 years old Shepherd mix from Middletown, Delaware. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and housetrained. Donovan does well with other dogs but hasn’t been tested around kitties. The recommendation is that he goes to an adult-only household or a family with children over the age of 14 – not because he doesn’t like kids, but because he weighs around 90 lbs and could inadvertently knock a young kid down during playing.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
delawarepublic.org

Sleeping Under the Stars returning to Carousel Park

New Castle County residents can sleep under the stars with thousands of their neighbors again this year. The Sleeping Under the Stars camping event is back for the first time since 2019. Over 5000 families are expected to camp out at Carousel Park October 15th. The event is nearing its...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Brandywine Zoo: Expanding and improving

Improvements are expected in the future at the Brandywine Zoo after receiving a renewed national accreditation. The zoo received the nod from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), which can impact grants and funding. The AZA has set a national standard for zoos and aquariums to follow for the...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawaretoday.com

Leadership Recipe for a Successful Family-owned Local Business

The Kenny Family, who owns and operates six ShopRite supermarkets in New Castle County, understands that building a successful business requires a strong leadership team and an ongoing understanding of customer needs and trends. Since its inception in 1995, the Kenny family ShopRite’s mission statement has been “to be the premier place to work and shop in the State of Delaware.” In a competitive retail landscape, crowded with corporately run and operated stores, a Kenny family store secret weapon is being hands-on in daily operations and utilizing its hundreds of years of combined leadership experience to fit the needs and wants of the business and customer.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

End of pandemic shelter program spurs surge in demand for homeless services

Delaware’s pandemic emergency shelter program, which housed thousands in motels over the past two years, ends on Saturday. The 189 households still in motels as part of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) program will now need new accommodations, and service providers expect a surge in demand for shelter beds, transportation and storage – demand that some providers worry could be hard to meet.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Fabulous Fall Festivals in October

Fall is here – the time of year so many longtime Delaware residents cherish for sunny cool days and also for the enormous number of events taking place from Wilmington to Fenwick and all parts east and west!. In this blog post we’re listing several during the month of...
DELAWARE STATE
visitwilmingtonde.com

Things to Do This October in Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley

When you think of visiting Greater Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley, the first thing that may come to mind is “What is there to do?”. It's fall here in #VisitWilm y’all! That means gorgeous color changes, haunted sights and pumpkin carves! October is a great time to grab the family, the girlfriends, or a group of friends and head to #VisitWilm for a seasonal adventure to remember.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawaretoday.com

This 14-Year-Old Delaware Native Rocked Firefly Festival

Delaware’s own 14-year-old DJ Sophia Rocks impressed crowds as the youngest performer ever to take the stage at Firefly Music Festival. “Today I am taking you all on a musical journey!”. So said DJ Sophia, the 14-year-old phenom from Dover, who rocked the Firefly Festival Saturday afternoon as the...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Official Groundbreaking of New Milford Food Bank Location

KENT COUNTY, Del.- The Food Bank of Delaware officially broke ground this morning on a new facility in Milford. The new 67,000-square-foot facility will replace the existing 16,000 square-foot facility on Mattlind Way. It will include additional volunteer areas, hands on learning spaces, and an accessible fresh produce garden. Among...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Crooked Hammock Brewery’s inaugural Crooktoberfest set Sept. 30-Oct. 9

Crooked Hammock Brewery is bringing a twisted version of Bavaria to its backyard for Crooktoberfest, a 10-day celebration running from Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 9, at its Lewes and Middletown brewpubs. The festival shines a spotlight on bier, brats, feats of strength, and all the frivolous fun that...
LEWES, DE
VISTA.Today

Best Places in Chester County to Book Your Dream Barn Wedding

The Farmhouse at People's Light located in Malvern gives you the perfect 'rustic' feel for your special day.Image via People's Light. A barn house wedding in Chester County for folks who appreciate the countryside is right around the corner with quaint and historical barn venues for your perfect day. These farmhouses have the perfect rustic atmosphere for when you and your soon-to-be spouse say “I do,” writes Joy Franklin for PhillyBite Magazine.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK TEEN-SKYY FRAZIER

A Gold Alert has been issued for Skyy Frazer (17) of Newark. On September 28, 2022, at 11:45 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Photinia Drive – Perch Creek Townhouses in reference to a missing juvenile. Police learned that Skyy fled from the residence following a dispute. It was also advised that Skyy left without her prescription medication and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
NEWARK, DE

