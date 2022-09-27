This kind-hearted hunk is looking for a forever home! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Donovan, a 4 years old Shepherd mix from Middletown, Delaware. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and housetrained. Donovan does well with other dogs but hasn’t been tested around kitties. The recommendation is that he goes to an adult-only household or a family with children over the age of 14 – not because he doesn’t like kids, but because he weighs around 90 lbs and could inadvertently knock a young kid down during playing.

MIDDLETOWN, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO