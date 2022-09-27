Read full article on original website
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Donovan
This kind-hearted hunk is looking for a forever home! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Donovan, a 4 years old Shepherd mix from Middletown, Delaware. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and housetrained. Donovan does well with other dogs but hasn’t been tested around kitties. The recommendation is that he goes to an adult-only household or a family with children over the age of 14 – not because he doesn’t like kids, but because he weighs around 90 lbs and could inadvertently knock a young kid down during playing.
Outdoor Ice Rink Is Back in Delaware County This Winter
Flight on Ice, an outdoor ice rink, is returning to Newtown Square, writes Max Bennet for patch.com. The pop-up rink became a popular Delaware County winter attraction last year, voted Best of Delco 2022 Fun Day Family Outing. It’s set to open again in mid-November and remain open through February...
delawarepublic.org
Sleeping Under the Stars returning to Carousel Park
New Castle County residents can sleep under the stars with thousands of their neighbors again this year. The Sleeping Under the Stars camping event is back for the first time since 2019. Over 5000 families are expected to camp out at Carousel Park October 15th. The event is nearing its...
WDEL 1150AM
Brandywine Zoo: Expanding and improving
Improvements are expected in the future at the Brandywine Zoo after receiving a renewed national accreditation. The zoo received the nod from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), which can impact grants and funding. The AZA has set a national standard for zoos and aquariums to follow for the...
delawaretoday.com
Leadership Recipe for a Successful Family-owned Local Business
The Kenny Family, who owns and operates six ShopRite supermarkets in New Castle County, understands that building a successful business requires a strong leadership team and an ongoing understanding of customer needs and trends. Since its inception in 1995, the Kenny family ShopRite’s mission statement has been “to be the premier place to work and shop in the State of Delaware.” In a competitive retail landscape, crowded with corporately run and operated stores, a Kenny family store secret weapon is being hands-on in daily operations and utilizing its hundreds of years of combined leadership experience to fit the needs and wants of the business and customer.
delawarepublic.org
Enlighten Me: Incredible progress being made in restoring Newark Union Church and Cemetery
Over the past year and a half, Delaware Public Media has followed the efforts to preserve and restore the Newark Union Church and Cemetery – a little-known piece of history nestled in Brandywine Hundred. Contributor Larry Nagengast joins the show this week with highlights on the remarkable progress being...
delawarepublic.org
End of pandemic shelter program spurs surge in demand for homeless services
Delaware’s pandemic emergency shelter program, which housed thousands in motels over the past two years, ends on Saturday. The 189 households still in motels as part of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) program will now need new accommodations, and service providers expect a surge in demand for shelter beds, transportation and storage – demand that some providers worry could be hard to meet.
Cape Gazette
Fabulous Fall Festivals in October
Fall is here – the time of year so many longtime Delaware residents cherish for sunny cool days and also for the enormous number of events taking place from Wilmington to Fenwick and all parts east and west!. In this blog post we’re listing several during the month of...
Kennett Brewing Company to Host Chester County Author for Book Signing
The Kennett Brewing Company will host Chester County author Bruce E. Mowday for a talk and signing of his new book, Small-Town Cops in the Crosshairs: The 1972 Sniper Slayings of Policemen William Davis and Richard Posey. The signing and presentation will take place on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, from...
visitwilmingtonde.com
Things to Do This October in Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley
When you think of visiting Greater Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley, the first thing that may come to mind is “What is there to do?”. It's fall here in #VisitWilm y’all! That means gorgeous color changes, haunted sights and pumpkin carves! October is a great time to grab the family, the girlfriends, or a group of friends and head to #VisitWilm for a seasonal adventure to remember.
delawaretoday.com
This 14-Year-Old Delaware Native Rocked Firefly Festival
Delaware’s own 14-year-old DJ Sophia Rocks impressed crowds as the youngest performer ever to take the stage at Firefly Music Festival. “Today I am taking you all on a musical journey!”. So said DJ Sophia, the 14-year-old phenom from Dover, who rocked the Firefly Festival Saturday afternoon as the...
Cops on Rooftops
Law enforcers brave forecast for torrential rains from Hurricane Ian to perch on rooftop of restaurant to raise money for Maryland Special Olympics.
vista.today
Landenberg Woman Preserves ‘Magical Place’ in Memory of Her Husband
For three decades, Landenberg couple Wyn and Cindy Hiles owned a 7.8-acre property off Penn Green Road, and after Wyn’s death in 2016, Cindy sought to preserve the land to prevent development and keep his legacy alive, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press. The two were married...
WBOC
Official Groundbreaking of New Milford Food Bank Location
KENT COUNTY, Del.- The Food Bank of Delaware officially broke ground this morning on a new facility in Milford. The new 67,000-square-foot facility will replace the existing 16,000 square-foot facility on Mattlind Way. It will include additional volunteer areas, hands on learning spaces, and an accessible fresh produce garden. Among...
Cape Gazette
Crooked Hammock Brewery’s inaugural Crooktoberfest set Sept. 30-Oct. 9
Crooked Hammock Brewery is bringing a twisted version of Bavaria to its backyard for Crooktoberfest, a 10-day celebration running from Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 9, at its Lewes and Middletown brewpubs. The festival shines a spotlight on bier, brats, feats of strength, and all the frivolous fun that...
Best Places in Chester County to Book Your Dream Barn Wedding
The Farmhouse at People's Light located in Malvern gives you the perfect 'rustic' feel for your special day.Image via People's Light. A barn house wedding in Chester County for folks who appreciate the countryside is right around the corner with quaint and historical barn venues for your perfect day. These farmhouses have the perfect rustic atmosphere for when you and your soon-to-be spouse say “I do,” writes Joy Franklin for PhillyBite Magazine.
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?
26-year-old Risha Lewis left her home ie in the 400 block of Moorehouse Drive in New Castle, Delaware on January 20, 2006. Risha was going to visit a friend in the 200 block of West Pulaski Highway in Elkton, Maryland. At 1:30 am on January 21, she called home and said she was on her way back. Risha never made it.
From Haunted Hayrides to Apple Cider Donuts, These Chester County Destinations Have it All for Fall
Pick from the large bounty of pumpkins at Colonial Gardens in Phoenixville. There are plenty of ways you can welcome in the spirit of spooky season, and luckily there’s an abundance of fall activities in Chester County for you and your family, writes Michelle Reese for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK TEEN-SKYY FRAZIER
A Gold Alert has been issued for Skyy Frazer (17) of Newark. On September 28, 2022, at 11:45 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Photinia Drive – Perch Creek Townhouses in reference to a missing juvenile. Police learned that Skyy fled from the residence following a dispute. It was also advised that Skyy left without her prescription medication and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
northernvirginiamag.com
Why Wilmington and New Castle Are the Perfect Stops For a History Lover’s Vacation
Get to know the history of the nation’s first — and second smallest — state. Take the history buffs in your family to Delaware to learn all about the charming First State — the first to ratify the Constitution of the United States on December 7, 1787.
