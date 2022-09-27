Xiaomi Redmi Pad: Specifications leak for upcoming 10-inch, 90 Hz and 8,000 mAh battery wielding Android tablet

Read full article on original website
iQOO 11 series will pack 16GB of RAM and a Samsung E6 display even in the base model
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen Storage. The iQOO 10 series of premium Android smartphones debuted with a world-first 200W charging system in 2022, and boasted the latest Qualcomm flagship silicon to drive displays with up-to-LTPO 3.0 Samsung OLED on top of that. Therefore, it is hard to see where the brand could go from there in 2023. However, according to the famous tipster Digital Chat Station, the only way is up for the Vivo subsidiary.
DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise series is now orderable as Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T drones
DJI has introduced the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T, the sole members of the new Mavic 3 Enterprise series. Building on the regular Mavic 3 series, the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T offer up to 45-minute flight times and even a thermal camera in the case of the Mavic 3T.
Full Xiaomi 12T series prices and memory configurations leak before October 4 launch
Roland Quandt has provided more prices and configurations for the upcoming Xiaomi 12T series. Previously, the leaker alleged that the Xiaomi 12T would start at €649, price matching the Xiaomi 11T Pro rather than the Xiaomi 11T. However, it seems that Quandt has obtained or received final European pricing, as well as the memory configurations in which Xiaomi will offer both models.
Rumor | OPPO Reno9 series will drop SuperVOOC fast charging in favor of a new Chinese universal standard
SuperVOOC technology has propelled the Reno8 series (its vanilla variant, no less) to the top of the DxOMark charts in terms of battery performance. However, a new leak from the famous tipster Digital Chat Station has fueled speculation that the 2023 iterations of these premium mid-range Android devices will not progress to even faster in-house fast charging, as one might expect.
Huawei removes Leica branding from P50 Pro smartphones
Huawei has updated its P50 Pro product page, two months after introducing the smartphone. Unsurprisingly, Huawei has removed references to its cooperation with Leica, which has now struck up a comparable agreement with Xiaomi. Incidentally, the P50 Pro arrived after Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which all feature Leica branding.
1MORE SonoFlow hands-on: A simply amazing ANC headset for less than US$100
Audio Accessory Android Apple Smartphone Phablet Tablet Desktop Laptop. The 1MORE SonoFlow is the brand's first wireless over-ear headset to feature noise canceling capabilities and, as we will see in today's hands-on review, it also leaves room for a future improved (or maybe one with a "Pro" label on it) version that would get almost everything right. The SonoFlow is tuned by Grammy Award Winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi and comes with 12 studio-grade EQ presets like most of the recently released 1MORE products. Just like the popular 1MORE EVO TWS, it also carries the Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification alongside LDAC support.
Google Pixel 7: Amazon leaks surprisingly low Eurozone pricing
Recently, Amazon US listed the Pixel 7, confirming a US$599 launch price for the device's 128 GB variant. Incidentally, the same listing detailed the Pixel 7's release date, which we have covered separately. Presumably, the same date applies to the Pixel 7 Pro, although perhaps not the Pixel Watch. Subsequently,...
Edifier S1000W Wireless Hi-Fi Bookshelf Speaker launches with Apple AirPlay 2 and multi-room music support
Accessory Audio Launch Smartphone Software Tablet Ultrabook. The "premium and affordable audio technology" brand Edifier has augmented its line of speakers with a new unit of the bookshelf (or, alternatively, PC-flanking) form-factor. Despite its name, each S1000W is rated for up to 120 watts (W) of audio power through its front-facing bass and tweeter units.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 receive dismal repairability score from teardown specialists
Apple took its time with delivering the second-generation AirPods Pro, with the original model remaining the company's flagship earbuds for nearly three years. While the company promises that the new earbuds improve upon their predecessors in various ways, the design remains identical. Unfortunately, the lack of design changes also applies internally, which iFixit demonstrates in its video below.
Unannounced gamer-oriented Lenovo Chromebook based on the IdeaPad 5i models surfaces online with Core i5-1235U CPU
Some of the specs like the 16-inch QHD screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and the entire port selection come from the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook launched a month ago. Gamer-oriented specs include an RGB keyboard, a distinctive design on the aluminum lid, quad-speakers and a Core i5-1235U processor. The missing dGPU suggests this would be a game streaming system.
iPhone 14 Pro's failure to hit the #1 spot in the DxOMark has nothing to do with its recent OIS bugs
DxOMark's camera test results for the iPhone 14 Pro are out, thus giving a potential insight as to how its new 48MP main shooter does against its forebear in the 13 Pro series. The new flagship (which also represents its Pro Max sibling as they have the same specs in this regard) came in for largely positive feedback for many of its updated features, its color (skin tone reproduction included); zoom capabilities; detail; auto-focus and bokeh effects included.
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D get a tentative release date via leaked roadmap
The supposed "previous generation" AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D decimated flagships from Zen 4 and Raptor Lake in gaming. AMD has at least two more 3D V-Cache processors in the pipeline, namely the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D. A previous leak speculated that they would offer a 30% performance uplift over their non-X3D counterparts. Those waiting for the processors will be pleased to know that they finally have a tentative release date.
Razer Edge 5G handheld gaming console teased ahead of October 15 launch
Razer will launch a handheld gaming console at RazerCon. The Razer Edge 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3X SoC and supports haptic feedback on the trigger buttons. Leaks about Razer entering the handheld gaming console market emerged late last year. It was rumoured to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 chip. Verizon (of all companies) has now confirmed that it will be called the Razor Edge 5G. The Tweet revealing it gives us a glance at the console's design and hints at a Dualsense-like haptic feedback feature for the trigger buttons. Razer will properly unveil the console on October 15 at RazerCon.
Google Pixel 7 series to debut with Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro as pre-order gifts
Android Business Google Pixel Smartphone Smartwatch Leaks / Rumors. Google will launch the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6. Most major details of the premium devices as well as their pricing have leaked over the past few weeks, and new information now reveals early adopters of the devices will have a claim to spicy gifts.
Leaked OnePlus 11R spec sheet reveals it is a OnePlus 10T with a fresh coat of paint
OnLeaks continues to be a thorn on the side of major smartphone OEMs. After showing off high-quality Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra renders, the leaker has once again shifted focus to OnePlus by revealing the OnePlus 11R's spec sheet in full (via MySmartPrice). If OnePlus maintains last year's launch schedule, one can expect to see the OnePlus 11R hit shelves sometime in April/May 2023, at least in India. Whether or not OnePlus will sell it in other markets remains to be seen.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 "Storm Peak" surfaces online with 64 cores and 128 threads, 5 nm Zen 4 architecture
AMD Ryzen (Zen) Desktop Leaks / Rumors. While the next batch of Threadripper processors based on the Zen 4 architecture appears to be not ready to hit the market yet, a new engineering sample of such an AMD Ryzen processor has just surfaced online. The chip was spotted in the [email protected] database and it sports 64 cores alongside 128 threads.
Leak: Lenovo website lists 30th Anniversary Edition of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon G10
Business Laptop Leaks / Rumors Ultrabook Windows ThinkPad. Celebrating milestones is nothing new for the long running ThinkPad brand. 15 years ago, the ThinkPad Reserve Edition, a special leather clad version of the small ThinkPad X61s, hit the market for a limited release to celebrate 15 years of ThinkPads. For the 20th anniversary, the then freshly released X1 Carbon Gen 1 received a special release, though this time, limited to China and Japan. And five years later, the ThinkPad 25 hit the shelves - based on the ThinkPad T470, the ThinkPad 25 was the first ThinkPad since 2011 to feature the classic IBM style 7 row keyboard.
Cheaper BMW i4 base model with 70 kWh battery and 281 electric horsepower to launch later this year
Despite disrupted supply chains and the resulting steep prices, electric cars are selling like hotcakes in many markets around the world. Apparently, this also applies to the stylish BMW i4, whose cheapest model variant, the so-called "eDrive40", currently starts at a list price of US$55,900 in the US. However, the upcoming introduction of a new rear-wheel-drive base model with a smaller battery will soon lower the entry level price for the luxurious electric sedan that is currently built in Munich, Germany.
Anker eufyCam 3 kit goes to the Edge with a new AI-powered hub for machine learning-enabled facial recognition
Anker's increasingly popular residential security accessory brand eufy has released "camera kits" that revolve around a central wireless hub for their control and co-ordination before. However, the OEM asserts that its latest 3rd-gen iteration is the most powerful yet, as it integrates its in-house BionicMind AI this time around. eufy...
Banana Pi BPI-PicoW-S3 introduced as Raspberry Pi Pico W clone
Banana Pi has taken inspiration from the Raspberry Pi ecosystem again with the BPI-PicoW-S3, a development board that relies on the Raspberry Pi Pico W's form factor. According to CNX Software, the BPI-PicoW-S3 has a more powerful microcontroller than the Pico W, as well as Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) support and vector instructions for AI acceleration.
