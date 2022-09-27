Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Cheaper BMW i4 base model with 70 kWh battery and 281 electric horsepower to launch later this year
Despite disrupted supply chains and the resulting steep prices, electric cars are selling like hotcakes in many markets around the world. Apparently, this also applies to the stylish BMW i4, whose cheapest model variant, the so-called "eDrive40", currently starts at a list price of US$55,900 in the US. However, the upcoming introduction of a new rear-wheel-drive base model with a smaller battery will soon lower the entry level price for the luxurious electric sedan that is currently built in Munich, Germany.
CARS・
notebookcheck.net
New benchmarks of the Intel Arc A770 & A550 Limited Edition cards surface online showing noticeable improvements
Earlier today, Twitter account Benchleaks published the latest performance figures for the Intel Arc A770 and A750 GPUs. The numbers come from the OpenCL and Vulkan tests that were run using Geekbench 5.4.5 on a Windows machine. These results were then laid down in an easy-to-read format by Wccftech and, with only 10 days left until the release of Intel's graphics cards, it's becoming clear that AMD and NVIDIA might want to adjust the prices of their mid-range offerings.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10+ with self-emptying dock launches in Europe
The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10+ has been launched in Europe. The vacuum has up to 4,000 Pa suction power, with two rotating microfiber pads for deeper stain removal. S-cross AI provides 3D obstacle avoidance, and the device can produce a 360° scan of your house with LDS laser navigation and support for 3D mapping. Plus, the company claims that the gadget has enhanced automatic carpet detection.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi releases Redmi Pad in Europe with a 90 Hz display at a mid-range price tag
Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Pad, one of many products introduced at today's global hardware event. As expected, the Redmi Pad is a cheaper option than the Xiaomi Pad 5 series, such as the recent Pad 5 Pro 12.4. As for the Redmi Pad, Xiaomi has built the tablet around a 10.61-inch display that operates at 1080p and 90 Hz. Additionally, the tablet supports a low blue light mode to minimise eye strain when using the tablet at night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
JVC DLA-25LTD limited edition projector announced with 8K picture quality
JVC has announced the DLA-25LTD, a limited-edition projector. The device has been launched to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the D-ILA, the Digital Direct Drive Image Light Amplifier. Three 0.69-in (~1.75 cm) D-ILA devices, with a native 4K resolution, are used in the projector. The gadget has 8K/e-shiftX technology, which can deliver an 8K quality picture from a 4K signal; JVC claims it is the first home projector to provide this experience.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Samsung Galaxy A14 will launch looking quite like the Galaxy S23 and with a screen-size upgrade
Android Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. Samsung is rumored to have taken the Galaxy S22 Ultra's heretofore-exclusive, individually-machined-lens rear camera style and refined it for the upcoming S23 series. Now, according to new renders posted by OnLeaks in partnership with GizNext, the resulting rear panel style might indeed be constant for the OEM's entire Android smartphone line-up for 2023.
notebookcheck.net
LeTV Super TV F50 Pro 4K arrives as cheaper model with 96.6% screen-to-body ratio
The LeTV Super TV F50 Pro has been launched in China. The 50-in (~127 cm) TV has a thin bezel with a 96.6% screen-to-body ratio. The 4K HDR ultra HD gadget has a 3,840 x 2,160 px resolution, a 60 Hz refresh rate and an 8 ms response time. The display has up to 300 nits brightness and a 1:5000 contrast ratio. Plus, the screen covers 92% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, producing around 1.07 billion colors, with image quality enhancement tools, including MDIC 3D motion compensation and DNLP.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | RedMagic announces an up-to-US$100 discount on its 2022 flagship Android smartphone series
RedMagic has announced a price-drop for its 7 series of Android flagship smartphones. These early-2022 devices contains a Pro variant that is a world first in that it has brought an under-display camera to its gaming-focused brand for the first time. This new truly edge-to-edge display effect does come at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Air Conditioner 2 hp announced with voice commands
Xiaomi has launched the Mijia Air Conditioner 2 hp in China. The device is designed to cover an area of 20 to 30 m² (~215 to 323 ft²) in size with an up to 2 hp output, as its name suggests. The gadget can cool and heat your room across a wide temperature range, with 1,850 W of heating and 1,650 W of cooling power. According to the company, the gadget pushes cool air higher into the room than other models.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro arrives in Europe with €89.99 early bird pricing
Xiaomi has finally brought the Smart Band 7 Pro to Europe, having already introduced the wearable in China. Unsurprisingly, the Smart Band 7 Pro remains unchanged from the device that premiered in July. As such, Xiaomi has included a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a 70% screen-to-body ratio and a 326 PPI. Incidentally, the display can adjust its brightness automatically, which is not always a given on cheaper fitness trackers.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone SE 4: New leak reveals details of Apple's next compact phone including a lack of Face ID
Apple seems to already have the fourth-gen iPhone SE in the works. A new leak from a generally solid source has now revealed some important details of the compact phone, with Face ID expected to be absent—while a price bump from the iPhone SE (2022) appears to be on the cards as well.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla's wireless charger reappears in its online store in car-matching colors
During the supply chain crunch last year, some Tesla car batches had to ship without various accoutrements such as equipped USB ports and even working wireless charging pads. While they were called to be retrofitted later, some who missed the pad could get the next best thing - Tesla's own portable wireless charging accessory which quickly went out of stock.
notebookcheck.net
Electrified Ford Mustang with 1,120 lb-ft of torque comes to the US
Although the Michigan-based automaker has already brought its legendary Ford Mustang into the age of electric mobility, most muscle car fans are likely dissatisfied with the rather expensive Ford Mustang Mach-E, which has strangely become a crossover SUV. Therefore, a UK-based automotive company is now picking up a slack by building a true electric Mustang.
CARS・
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Pro arrive with LDAC support, ANC and a dual driver set-up
Xiaomi has brought the Redmi Buds 4 Pro to Europe following a launch in the company's home market. Released alongside the Redmi Buds 4 and other products, the Redmi Buds 4 Pro feature a 10 mm + 6 mm dual driver design, allegedly to leverage Hi-Res Audio and LDAC at 990 kbit/s when paired to an Android smartphone. For reference, the earbuds support AAC and SBC codecs too, as well as Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.
notebookcheck.net
ECOFLOW RIVER Mini portable power station discounted by over US$150
The ECOFLOW RIVER Mini portable power station is currently discounted at the company's online store and on Amazon. In the US, you can save US$120 off the typical retail price of US$349 and purchase the device for US$229 at the ECOFLOW store. At Amazon, you can save 43% or US%151.11, with the gadget priced at US$197.89.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 arrive with 30 hours of battery life and ANC for €59.99
Xiaomi has brought the Redmi Buds 4 to Europe, having already presented the earbuds in China. Unsurprisingly, the Redmi Buds 4 cost more in Europe than in China. Still, the earbuds are cheaper than the Redmi Buds 4 Pro, discussed separately. At the heart of the Redmi Buds 4 are...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G72 released with a 120 Hz pOLED display and a 108 MP triple camera set-up
Motorola has introduced another Moto Gx2 series smartphone, having already released numerous models like the Moto G82 this year. Unsurprisingly, the Moto G72 resembles its siblings, albeit with a few differences. For one, Motorola has equipped the Moto G72 with a different camera housing than other Moto Gx2 smartphones. However, the curved back panel, flat display and centred punch-hole camera should feel familiar to those who have used recent Moto G smartphones.
notebookcheck.net
Asus ExpertCenter D7 SFF PC offers Intel Alder Lake and Nvidia GeForce GT 730 or Quadro T600 combination for businesses
Asus has launched the ExpertCenter D7 D700SD small form factor PC with Alder Lake processors and a tool-less chassis design. The ExpertCenter D7 is built with durability in mind and meets MIL-STD-810H standards. The ExpertCenter D7 can also be configured with Nvidia GeForce GT 730, GT 1030, and Quadro T600 dGPU options.
notebookcheck.net
Raptor Lake vs Zen 4 price war supposedly results in thinner retailer profit margins for Intel chips and horrible sales for AMD Zen 4 CPUs
Intel launched the Raptor Lake CPUs on September 27. The chips include the Core i5-13600K/KF, the Core i7-13700K/KF, and the Core i9-13900K/KF. Prices of the 13th gen processors start at US$294 for the Core i5-13600KF and go up to US$589 for the Core i9-13900K. Hardware leaker Tom from the Moore’s Law is Dead YouTube channel reports that Intel has achieved these prices by significantly reducing profit margins for the retailers.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Smart Blender with OLED screen and 1,600 ml capacity arrives in Europe
Xiaomi has announced the Smart Blender, which has been launched in Europe. The gadget is designed to help you to make hot and cold drinks across nine-speed modes. You can use the device to mix, juice, puree, crush ice and blend at hot or cool temperatures. The Xiaomi Smart Blender can process up to 1,200 ml of hot liquid or 1,600 ml of a cold food or drink.
Comments / 0