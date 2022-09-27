ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

Comments / 0

Related
ottumwaradio.com

Hospice Announces Volunteer Training

Hospice Serving Davis and Wapello Counties announced a volunteer training scheduled for late October and early November. The free training is slated for Friday, Oct. 28, and Friday, Nov. 4. Persons interested in becoming Hospice volunteers need to attend both days. The training will run from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM each day and lunch will be provided.
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week: Davis County Boys Cross Country

Ottumwa HyVee’s: North HyVee on Court Street, South HyVee on Quincy Avenue, and Drugstore on the corner of Pennsylvania and Jefferson, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate the Davis County boys’ cross country squad, our 97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week!. The Mustang freshman, sophomore, and...
OTTUMWA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy