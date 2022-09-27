Read full article on original website
Hospice Announces Volunteer Training
Hospice Serving Davis and Wapello Counties announced a volunteer training scheduled for late October and early November. The free training is slated for Friday, Oct. 28, and Friday, Nov. 4. Persons interested in becoming Hospice volunteers need to attend both days. The training will run from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM each day and lunch will be provided.
97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week: Davis County Boys Cross Country
Ottumwa HyVee’s: North HyVee on Court Street, South HyVee on Quincy Avenue, and Drugstore on the corner of Pennsylvania and Jefferson, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate the Davis County boys’ cross country squad, our 97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week!. The Mustang freshman, sophomore, and...
