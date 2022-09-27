ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

Hospice Announces Volunteer Training

Hospice Serving Davis and Wapello Counties announced a volunteer training scheduled for late October and early November. The free training is slated for Friday, Oct. 28, and Friday, Nov. 4. Persons interested in becoming Hospice volunteers need to attend both days. The training will run from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM each day and lunch will be provided.
KTWA Athlete of the Week: Shane Helmick, Moravia Football

Mahaska Health in Oskaloosa, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate Moravia Football Player Shane Helmick, our 92.7 KTWA Athlete of the Week!. The junior quarterback threw for 156 yards and four touchdowns plus ran for 24 yards and two more scores in the Mohawks’ 84-6 win over Seymour.
KKSI Athlete of the Week: Brady McWhirter, Pekin Cross Country

Josh, Brenda, and the team at Meridian Credit Union in Ottumwa, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate Pekin Cross Country runner Brady McWhirter, our 101.5 KKSI-FM Athlete of the Week!. McWhirter, a sophomore, claimed the best boys varsity time across all grade levels by posting a time of...
97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week: Davis County Boys Cross Country

Ottumwa HyVee’s: North HyVee on Court Street, South HyVee on Quincy Avenue, and Drugstore on the corner of Pennsylvania and Jefferson, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate the Davis County boys’ cross country squad, our 97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week!. The Mustang freshman, sophomore, and...
