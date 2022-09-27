ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

goucher.edu

Beringer Scores Twice, Gophers Blank Chargers

LANCASTER, Pa. - Senior Bobby Beringer (Okinawa, Japan/Richard Montgomery) scored twice and Ale Sternini (Rome, Italy/Williston Northampton) recorded five saves as the Goucher College men's soccer team blanked Lancaster Bible College 3-0 Wednesday evening at Donald H. Funk Field. Goucher (5-1-3) scored just 2:10 into the contest as Beringer collected...
BALTIMORE, MD
goucher.edu

Hood Slips Past Gophers

TOWSON, Md. - Visiting Hood College made a goal in each half stand up as it shutout Goucher College 2-0 in non-conference field hockey Wednesday evening at Beldon Field. Hood (3-6) tested Goucher (1-6) goalie Julia Foster (Pylesville, Md./North Harford) with a shot on goal just 3:30 into the game that Foster saved.
BALTIMORE, MD
goucher.edu

Gophers Fall to Gallaudet on the Road

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Host Gallaudet University swept a non-conference women's volleyball contest from Goucher College 3-0 Wednesday evening at the Gallaudet Field House. Set scores were 25-19, 25-14, 25-16. After trailing 8-4 early, Goucher (3-12) took an 11-10 lead following an Amel Lightfoot (Columbia, Md./Oakland Mills) kill and a Bison...
BALTIMORE, MD
goucher.edu

Men's Basketball to Face Catholic at The Palestra January 15

TOWSON, Md. – All eight Landmark Conference member institutions will have the opportunity to play at The Palestra at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pa. on Sunday, January 15 in an all-day affair. Key conference matchups will be showcased throughout the day with four total games taking place,...
