Charleston County, SC

Tropical storm watch issued for parts of the Lowcountry

By Sophie Brams
 5 days ago

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Some Lowcountry counties are now under a Tropical Storm Warning. This story is no longer being updated. Please click here for the latest information .


CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for parts of the Lowcountry ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian, now a Category 3 storm , is currently battering Cuba with strong winds and life-threatening storm surge as it makes its way toward the Tampa Bay area where it is expected to make a second landfall on Thursday.

What impacts will Charleston see from Hurricane Ian?

The greatest impacts on the Charleston area will likely happen Thursday night into Saturday according to forecasters with the National Weather Service (NWS).

The following areas are under a Tropical Storm Watch

  • Charleston County
  • Coastal Colleton County
  • Inland Berkeley County
  • Tidal Berkeley County
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mINUv_0iD1MBwB00

Charleston County and Coastal Colleton County are also under a Storm Surge Watch.

A storm surge watch means inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline is possible within the next 48 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJtb9_0iD1MBwB00

Now is a good time to review your family’s hurricane plan and download the Storm Team 2 Hurricane Ready Guide for tips and important information you may need. You can also download the News 2 and Storm Team 2 apps for the latest weather and breaking news alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Hurricane Ian brings strong winds, flooding to Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane just after 2:00 p.m. Friday, bringing with it damaging winds and flooding throughout the Lowcountry. The strong winds began Thursday night, but conditions really began to deteriorate around 9:00 a.m. Friday as some of the hurricane’s worst bands […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Hurricane Warnings in effect for the Lowcountry coast

The National Weather Service has issued Hurricane Warnings for the South Carolina coast. This includes Beaufort, Charleston, coastal Colleton and Georgetown counties. This is because hurricane conditions will be likely as Ian moves toward the Lowcountry Friday. Winds could gust over 74 mph, especially along the coast. Tropical Storm Warnings...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

What is storm surge and how will it impact me?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian is bearing down on the Florida coast bringing heavy rain and life-threatening storm surge with it. It has put most of Florida under a storm surge warning, meaning the storm could raise water levels above normal tides–in some places as high as 12 feet. And as Ian is expected to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

After the big storm, the cleanup begins

The Lowcountry dodged a hurricane bullet – this time. Now begins the storm cleanup following harrowing hours of Friday winds and rain from Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm that made landfall 55 miles northeast of Charleston in Georgetown County. “We’ll be back to normal Monday,” said Charleston Mayor...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCNC

Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ian makes landfall as Category 1 hurricane near Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD)- Ian made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane along the South Carolina coast on Friday afternoon. The National Hurricane Center confirmed Hurricane Ian made landfall at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown, S.C. with maximum sustained winds of nearly 85 miles per hour. Hurricane-force winds extended up to 70 miles from the center of […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
holycitysinner.com

Dorchester County Information Regarding Reporting Downed Trees and Power Outages

Dorchester County continues to closely monitor Tropical Storm Ian which is expected to impact South Carolina later today, September 29, 2022. Impacts to Dorchester County are likely to be heavy rainfall, flooding, and strong winds late Thursday through Friday afternoon. As with most tropical systems, the potential for isolated tornadoes does exist. Tropical tornadoes are typically weak and short-lived and thus may occur with little to no warning as they are difficult to identify on radar. If a tornado should occur, seek shelter in an interior room and away from doors and windows.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg County officials prepping for six to eight inches of rain

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County leaders are expecting some severe flooding as Hurricane Ian strengthens which could make it difficult for emergency vehicles to make it out to certain parts of the county. WIS spoke with the county administrator and a spokesperson with the Regional Medical Center about what you should do if there’s a medical emergency.
ORANGEBURG, SC
holycitysinner.com

Dorchester County Announces Government Closures Due to Storm Impacts

A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for Dorchester County until further notice. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that Dorchester County will begin to experience deteriorating weather as early as Thursday evening (9/29/22) with worsening conditions lasting until early Saturday (10/1/22) morning. As a...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston leaders preparing for heavy flooding from Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A state of emergency has been declared in the City of Charleston as leaders prepare for the potential of heavy flooding from Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, Mayor John Tecklenburg and other city officials held a press conference to discuss their latest preparation efforts. “We are taking this storm seriously and we […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Hurricane Ian: SC governor urges caution as landfall ‘imminent’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster urged South Carolinians to remain inside and “be smart” as National Weather Service meteorologist John Quagliariello called Hurricane Ian landfall “imminent.” In a briefing Friday just before 1 p.m., McMaster and a number of state officials laid out what to expect as Hurricane Ian heads toward […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County: Bus transportation to emergency shelters is suspended due to wind speeds

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County said Thursday bus operations to the two emergency shelters have been suspended due to wind speeds. The shelters will remain open for those seeking a safe place to stay during the storm. But county leaders said they will no longer provide transportation. Officials urged residents to consider relocating […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Last-minute preparations underway ahead of storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People across the Lowcountry are making final preparations ahead of any impacts we may see from what is currently Hurricane Ian. Sandbag stations are set up all across the Lowcountry and people are preparing their homes for impact. A local home restoration expert, Kevin Smith, owner of ServPro in Mt. Pleasant, […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Folly Beach braces for Hurricane Ian’s arrival

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- People on Folly Beach are filling up sandbags and taking their last chance to get out of the house before Hurricane Ian comes to the Lowcountry. The beach is another barrier island that will most likely have severe flooding issues. “For us out here, flooding for sure. Storm surge is a […]
FOLLY BEACH, SC
