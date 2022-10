ATLANTA — One big breakdown by the Browns defense gave the Atlanta Falcons exactly the opening they needed to pull off a 23-20 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. An issue that had gone away for at least one game reappeared for the Browns at a most inopportune time. With Atlanta backed up on its own 9, facing second-and-10 in a tie game with less than three minutes remaining, Falcons receiver Olamide Zaccheaus found a wide-open gap...

