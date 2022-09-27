ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade City, FL

WFLA

Clearwater officer meets Hulk Hogan after Hurricane Ian

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater police officer met a well-known wrestling star after Hurricane Ian. The Clearwater Police Department shared a photo of Officer Bingham meeting Hulk Hogan on the beach. “You never know who you might run into after a hurricane — none other than Hulk Hogan on Clearwater Beach,” the police […]
blackchronicle.com

Why did the water in Tampa Bay recede?

TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the metropolis of Venice present the uncovered ground of Tampa Bay after waters receded previous to Hurricane Ian’s anticipated landfall. Tampa police launched photos taken alongside the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter submit...
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO: Dispute leads to shooting in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA- Pasco County detectives are investigating a shooting on Corson Avenue in New Port Richey. According to deputies, the call came in Saturday afternoon around 1PM after an adult male was shot following a dispute and was transported to the hospital. There is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available at this time.
Bay News 9

Damage from Hurricane Ian impacts South Tampa

SOUTH TAMPA, Fla. — Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen in many areas in Florida. Even South Tampa felt its wrath. Two of South Tampa’s major thoroughfares, Dale Mabry Highway and Kennedy Boulevard, took hits. A large tree branch blocked two lanes of traffic on Dale Mabry just...
