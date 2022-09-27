Read full article on original website
Riverview martial arts instructor accused of molesting multiple students
A Riverview martial arts instructor was arrested Monday after he was accused of molesting his students, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Part of tree falls on home in Lakeland
A portion of a tree fell on a home in Lakeland during Hurricane Ian and now the homeowner is living in an RV because they do not have power.
Clearwater officer meets Hulk Hogan after Hurricane Ian
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater police officer met a well-known wrestling star after Hurricane Ian. The Clearwater Police Department shared a photo of Officer Bingham meeting Hulk Hogan on the beach. “You never know who you might run into after a hurricane — none other than Hulk Hogan on Clearwater Beach,” the police […]
WATCH: Transformers blow up in Riverview after Ian
Several transformers blew up in Riverview on Thursday in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian: When will your Publix store reopen?
Publix said Thursday that it had decided to reopen some stores in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Lake, Hernando, Manatee and Osceola counties.
VIDEO: Tampa traffic light yanked off line by Hurricane Ian, crashes in front of cops
An Tampa traffic light did not survive the harsh winds of Hurricane Ian, according to police.
blackchronicle.com
Why did the water in Tampa Bay recede?
TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the metropolis of Venice present the uncovered ground of Tampa Bay after waters receded previous to Hurricane Ian’s anticipated landfall. Tampa police launched photos taken alongside the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter submit...
Latest Ian update and track has Tampa Bay still under hurricane and storm surge watches
The eye is forecast to move across and up central Florida before entering the Atlantic on Thursday night.
WATCH: Valrico family narrowly escapes being crushed by falling tree during Hurricane Ian
A video shows the scary moment a tree came crashing down onto a home in Valrico on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian battered the area.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO: Dispute leads to shooting in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA- Pasco County detectives are investigating a shooting on Corson Avenue in New Port Richey. According to deputies, the call came in Saturday afternoon around 1PM after an adult male was shot following a dispute and was transported to the hospital. There is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available at this time.
Generator explosion critically injures man in Pinellas Park after Hurricane Ian; another hurt
One of the men is currently in critical condition.
Bay News 9
Damage from Hurricane Ian impacts South Tampa
SOUTH TAMPA, Fla. — Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen in many areas in Florida. Even South Tampa felt its wrath. Two of South Tampa’s major thoroughfares, Dale Mabry Highway and Kennedy Boulevard, took hits. A large tree branch blocked two lanes of traffic on Dale Mabry just...
Hulk Hogan spotted playfully wrestling police officer at Clearwater Beach
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A familiar face was spotted with an officer at Clearwater Beach Thursday after Hurricane Ian tore through. Former wrestler and TV reality star Hulk Hogan was seen having a playful moment with Clearwater Police Officer Bingham. The two were seen smiling, while Hogan jokingly had his arms wrapped around the officer.
Man smashed windows of Largo Walmart closed for Hurricane Ian, police say
The Largo Police Department arrested a man Thursday who they said smashed the windows of a Walmart closed for Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian: Video shows washed-out roadway in Plant City
A video shows a washed-out roadway in Plant City after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage across Florida.
3 shot at Tampa show bar
Three people were shot at a Tampa show bar overnight, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Tropical Storm Ian aftermath: Conditions in your community
As the sun rises over southwest Florida Thursday morning, communities are left to grapple with the magnitude of Hurricane Ian's monstrous impact. Homes concealed beneath feet of flood surge, roofs ripped apart, trees strewn about, and many left wondering when things will return to normal.
Plant City business looted during Hurricane Ian
It's an unfortunate reality: Looters often show up when a hurricane hits, taking advantage of businesses and homes that have been evacuated.
Yard waste and adjusted trash pickup times for Tampa following Hurricane Ian
Oh yes. the garbage man can!
Person found floating in body of water in Largo: police
A person was found floating in a body of water located in front of the military memorial area of Largo Central Park, the Largo Police Department said Friday.
