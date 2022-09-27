Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe Mertens
Related
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1400 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. At approximately 4:29 am, the suspect gained entry...
73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspect Sought in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1300 Block of Half Street, Southwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking that occurred on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in the 1300 block of Half Street, Southwest. At approximately 7:39 am, the suspect approached the victim at...
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Fairfax County Police searching for ATM robbery suspects
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects wanted for multiple ATM robberies. Two men forced entry into the Exxon gas station located at 5211 Ox Road in the West Springfield area on July 19 at 4:06 a.m. Police say they used a dolly, loaded an ATM machine onto the van and left in an unknown direction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mpdc.dc.gov
Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 3800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast
(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 26, 2022, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. At...
nypressnews.com
Man shot inside D.C.’s Union Station, suffered minor injury; two suspects arrested
A man was taken to the hospital and two suspects were arrested Wednesday after authorities said a shooting took place inside D.C.’s Union Station. The U.S. Capitol Police said they responded to a shooting inside Union Station shortly before 4 p.m. after one of the department’s sergeants heard gunshots inside the building.
Bay Net
Suspect In Custody In Connection With June Homicide In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in June. The suspect is 24-year-old Travon Marquis Ingram of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton. On June...
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detectives Identify and Arrest Shooting Suspect
On September 17, at approximately 2:31 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of St. Andrews Way and St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf for the report of an incident between two vehicles, which involved a collision and shots being fired. The two vehicles fled before police arrival. One vehicle was abandoned on Pine Cone Circle a […]
57-Year-Old Victim Identified In D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has identified the victim in Thursday’s...
Two people in custody following shooting at Union Station
UPDATE 11:56 p.m. — Two people are in custody in connection with a shooting Wednesday afternoon at Union Station. An Amtrak spokesperson told DC News Now that one person suffered a minor foot injury in the attack. They believe the attack took place inside the West Hall, where some restaurants are located. “It’s really sad. […]
mpdc.dc.gov
Updated Reward Wanted Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 5100 Block of Call Place, Southeast on Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, seek assistance in locating a suspect wanted in a homicide offense. On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at approximately 3:41 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. Despite all life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Search underway for suspect after double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for the gunman they say shot a man and a juvenile Tuesday night in southeast D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road. Both were conscious and breathing at the scene.
Police Investigating Suicide Near Sligo Creek Trail
Fox 5 reports that the death investigation near Sligo Creek Trail on Monday afternoon is now being investigated as a suicide. Maryland-National Capital Park Police reopened Sligo Creek Parkway Monday afternoon following what they called a death investigation. The investigation was turned over to Montgomery County Police. According to the...
CBS News
Reward increased to $55,000 for information leading to arrest in murder of Baltimore man in Washington, D.C.
BALTIMORE - A reward has been increased to $55,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of 27-year-old Avery Miler, who is accused of killing a Baltimore man who was installing solar panels in Washington D.C. in August. Miler is facing charges in the death of 25-year-old Aryeh...
fox5dc.com
Double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for the gunman they say shot a man and a juvenile Tuesday night in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road. Both were conscious and breathing at the scene. Authorities say the gunman was...
Northwestern HS Placed On Lockdown As Police Investigate Stabbing At Nearby Apartment Complex
Students were safely dismissed from a Maryland high school that was temporarily locked down due to a stabbing in the area, authorities announced. At approximately 3:30 p.m. in Prince George's County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Northwestern High School was placed on lockdown after a stabbing was reported at a nearby apartment complex outside of Hyattsville, according to the police.
Police investigating suspected Road Rage incident near Oxon Hill
(Oxon Hill, MD) – Maryland State Police continue investigating an alleged road rage shooting that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Prince George’s County. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Volkswagen 4-door sedan with tinted windows. The driver is described as a black male, 20-30 years old, with slight facial hair. It […]
Bay Net
28 Grams Of Marijuana Recovered From Student At Lackey High School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On September 28, a school administrator at Lackey High School detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from a locker in the hallway. A subsequent search of the locker revealed a plastic bag containing 28 grams of marijuana. The School Resource Officer was notified, and...
clayconews.com
Possible Shooting Investigation after State Police arrest a Washington, D.C. Man on Multiple Gun Charges in Anne Arundel County, Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland State Police (MSP) is reporting that MSP Troopers from the Annapolis Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region are investigating a possible shooting in the area of Route 50 after arresting a Washington, D.C. man on multiple gun charges. The accused is...
Comments / 0