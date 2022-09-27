Read full article on original website
Decedent Identified: Homicide: 5100 Block of 2nd Street, Northwest
(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in the 5100 block of 2nd Street, Northwest. At approximately 12:11 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for a check on...
Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1600 Block of 14th Street, Northwest
(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in the 1600 block of 14th Street, Northwest. At approximately 3:24 am, the...
Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1400 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. At approximately 4:29 am, the suspect gained entry...
Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 3800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast
(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 26, 2022, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. At...
Suspect Sought in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1300 Block of Half Street, Southwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking that occurred on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in the 1300 block of Half Street, Southwest. At approximately 7:39 am, the suspect approached the victim at...
Arrest Made in a Burglary One and Credit Card Fraud Offense: 2800 Block of R Street, Northwest
(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One and Credit Card Fraud offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in the 2800 block of R Street, Northwest. At approximately 5:05 am, the suspect...
