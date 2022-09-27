ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
mpdc.dc.gov

Decedent Identified: Homicide: 5100 Block of 2nd Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in the 5100 block of 2nd Street, Northwest. At approximately 12:11 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for a check on...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy