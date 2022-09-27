Read full article on original website
73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
mpdc.dc.gov
Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 3800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast
(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 26, 2022, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. At...
nypressnews.com
Man shot inside D.C.’s Union Station, suffered minor injury; two suspects arrested
A man was taken to the hospital and two suspects were arrested Wednesday after authorities said a shooting took place inside D.C.’s Union Station. The U.S. Capitol Police said they responded to a shooting inside Union Station shortly before 4 p.m. after one of the department’s sergeants heard gunshots inside the building.
57-Year-Old Victim Identified In D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has identified the victim in Thursday’s...
Bay Net
Suspect In Custody In Connection With June Homicide In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in June. The suspect is 24-year-old Travon Marquis Ingram of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton. On June...
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspect Sought in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1300 Block of Half Street, Southwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking that occurred on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in the 1300 block of Half Street, Southwest. At approximately 7:39 am, the suspect approached the victim at...
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1400 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. At approximately 4:29 am, the suspect gained entry...
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1300 Block of H Street, Northeast
(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022, in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast. At approximately 6:00 am, the suspects...
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Robbery in Silver Spring; Photos of Suspect Released
The Montgomery County Police Department continues to investigate an Aug. 14 robbery in Silver Spring and has released photos of the suspect. Police ask for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. At approximately 9:40 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of East-West Highway for the report of...
Detectives Identify and Arrest Shooting Suspect
On September 17, at approximately 2:31 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of St. Andrews Way and St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf for the report of an incident between two vehicles, which involved a collision and shots being fired. The two vehicles fled before police arrival. One vehicle was abandoned on Pine Cone Circle a […]
mpdc.dc.gov
Updated Reward Wanted Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 5100 Block of Call Place, Southeast on Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, seek assistance in locating a suspect wanted in a homicide offense. On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at approximately 3:41 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. Despite all life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead.
Northwestern HS Placed On Lockdown As Police Investigate Stabbing At Nearby Apartment Complex
Students were safely dismissed from a Maryland high school that was temporarily locked down due to a stabbing in the area, authorities announced. At approximately 3:30 p.m. in Prince George's County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Northwestern High School was placed on lockdown after a stabbing was reported at a nearby apartment complex outside of Hyattsville, according to the police.
fox5dc.com
Double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for the gunman they say shot a man and a juvenile Tuesday night in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road. Both were conscious and breathing at the scene. Authorities say the gunman was...
Police Investigating Suicide Near Sligo Creek Trail
Fox 5 reports that the death investigation near Sligo Creek Trail on Monday afternoon is now being investigated as a suicide. Maryland-National Capital Park Police reopened Sligo Creek Parkway Monday afternoon following what they called a death investigation. The investigation was turned over to Montgomery County Police. According to the...
Suspect charged in shooting death of Clinton man in June 2022
UPDATE September 28, 2022: The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting in June. The suspect is 24-year-old Travon Marquis Ingram of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton. On June 19, 2022, at approximately 9:05 pm, patrol officers were called to […]
WUSA
Students shot at while walking home from DC school, police say
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating after students say they were shot at Wednesday. Police said it happened while the students were walking home from school, but they could not confirm what school they attended. On Wednesday afternoon, two students were walking home from school in the...
Police tighten perimeter around NE DC neighborhood after homicide suspect shoots at officers
WASHINGTON — An armed suspect wanted on murder charges shot at police officers before running away into a residential building in Northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning, according to DC Police. Officials are keeping a tight perimeter around the neighborhood where he was last seen. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) received...
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
Woman Murdered In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman was found murdered Sunday afternoon in the northwest section of...
Hughesville man killed following hit and run
On September 26 at approximately 10:33 p.m., officers responded to the area of Old Washington Road and Bad Dog Alley for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located a man deceased in the roadway. Initial investigation revealed that the man, later identified as Jeremy Alexander Parks, 30, of Hughesville, was […]
