ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
Bay Net

Suspect In Custody In Connection With June Homicide In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in June. The suspect is 24-year-old Travon Marquis Ingram of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton. On June...
CLINTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Dc Fire
mymcmedia.org

Police Investigate Robbery in Silver Spring; Photos of Suspect Released

The Montgomery County Police Department continues to investigate an Aug. 14 robbery in Silver Spring and has released photos of the suspect. Police ask for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. At approximately 9:40 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of East-West Highway for the report of...
SILVER SPRING, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Detectives Identify and Arrest Shooting Suspect

On September 17, at approximately 2:31 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of St. Andrews Way and St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf for the report of an incident between two vehicles, which involved a collision and shots being fired. The two vehicles fled before police arrival. One vehicle was abandoned on Pine Cone Circle a […]
WALDORF, MD
mpdc.dc.gov

Updated Reward Wanted Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 5100 Block of Call Place, Southeast on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, seek assistance in locating a suspect wanted in a homicide offense. On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at approximately 3:41 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. Despite all life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Northwestern HS Placed On Lockdown As Police Investigate Stabbing At Nearby Apartment Complex

Students were safely dismissed from a Maryland high school that was temporarily locked down due to a stabbing in the area, authorities announced. At approximately 3:30 p.m. in Prince George's County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Northwestern High School was placed on lockdown after a stabbing was reported at a nearby apartment complex outside of Hyattsville, according to the police.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
fox5dc.com

Double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured in southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Police are searching for the gunman they say shot a man and a juvenile Tuesday night in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road. Both were conscious and breathing at the scene. Authorities say the gunman was...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Suspect charged in shooting death of Clinton man in June 2022

UPDATE September 28, 2022: The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting in June. The suspect is 24-year-old Travon Marquis Ingram of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton.  On June 19, 2022, at approximately 9:05 pm, patrol officers were called to […]
CLINTON, MD
WUSA

Students shot at while walking home from DC school, police say

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating after students say they were shot at Wednesday. Police said it happened while the students were walking home from school, but they could not confirm what school they attended. On Wednesday afternoon, two students were walking home from school in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hughesville man killed following hit and run

On September 26 at approximately 10:33 p.m., officers responded to the area of Old Washington Road and Bad Dog Alley for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.  Upon arrival, officers located a man deceased in the roadway. Initial investigation revealed that the man, later identified as Jeremy Alexander Parks, 30, of Hughesville, was […]
HUGHESVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy