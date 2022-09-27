Read full article on original website
5 Halloween Couple Costumes That Only Work In Buffalo
Today is officially the start of the Halloween season and this year if you want to do a couple's costume, why not go as something that will only play well here in Western New York?. Halloween is just a couple of weeks away and now is the time you need...
Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo
Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
A group of 10 people from Buffalo are stuck at a Disney hotel
Millions bracing for Hurricane Ian including many people from Buffalo. WNY family booked the vacation months ago and never imagined it would turn out like this.
15 Hilarious Buffalo-Themed Coffee Mugs For Bills Fans And More
Now that Western New Yorkers are getting off the couch and headed back to the office, it’s time to stake a claim on your mug. You know…YOUR mug. The mug no one else is allowed to use. The mug that every co-worker knows is yours and yours alone, and if anyone dares to touch it - let alone use it - oh boy. There’s gonna be some serious stink-eye with a side of passive-aggressiveness.
13 Outstanding Places To Spend Money When You Win Cash In Buffalo, NY
We've got chances for you to win cash every day here. So where would Western New York spend their money if they had to spend it TODAY?. Every day we give you 10 cash codes to hopefully get some money in your wallet. While you could win our grand prize of $30,000, we are constantly giving away daily prizes of $100 every day that we play.
Tips To Lower Your Heating Bill To Help Survive Winter In Buffalo
Now that autumn has arrived in Western New York, people are starting to prepare for cold weather and all that winter brings. One thing you can guarantee in Buffalo is that winter in the 716 is always coming. Lots of people feel that we actually only have only 2 seasons...
Checking in with Buffalo natives about impact from Hurricane Ian
The path of Hurricane Ian is impacting millions, including Buffalo natives. Hurricane Ian has taken a devastating toll on Florida's southwestern coast.
Afternoon News Brief
Veterans have recently become the target of a scam to pay outlandish fees for copies of their military discharge papers. A company out of Phoenix, Arizona, named DD214 DIRECT, charges veterans $79 for a copy of their papers or $119 for an e-mail copy with a hard copy to follow. However, they should never have to pay anything. After leaving military service, veterans should file their discharge papers with the Clerk’s Office in the county where they reside. The original papers are always returned to the veteran. A FREE certified copy will be provided to the veteran, or parent, spouse, dependent or child of the veteran at any time. There is never any reason to pay fees for these records. NYS Military Law prohibits disclosure of information on the discharge papers to anyone else without the written authorization of the veteran. These papers are preserved permanently and will always be available when needed.
Advice For Lowering Your Heating Bill This Winter From Buffalo Dads
The cold weather is headed to Western New York and National Grid is already warning people about an increase in their heating bills. So of course we all want to save money and still stay warm, so we went and ask the experts on how to do this. We asked dads from all over Western New York for some advice on how to keep our heating bill low this winter.
7 News spoke with numerous people from Buffalo who have homes in Florida
Hurricane Ian officially the "fourth strongest hurricane" to ever make landfall in Florida. Buffalo natives say the damage in Florida is unbelievable and will take a long time to clean up.
9 Best Places for Wings in Buffalo That Tourists Don’t Visit
The number one food in Western New York are chicken wings; there is absolutely zero doubt about that. Beef on weck, Buffalo-style pizza and sponge candy get plenty of love, as they should, but Buffalo and chicken wings go hand-in-hand. Other than the Bills (and the snow), it's what we're most famous for.
United States Pumpkin Record To Be Broken in Lancaster, New York
A family in Lancaster, New York is trying to break the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever recorded in the United States of America. You might be shocked to learn that the pumpkin was born on June 16 this year and is already knocking on the door of 2,500 pounds. That means the pumpkin was growing, at one point, 50 POUNDS A DAY!
Flights from Florida to Buffalo getting canceled as Ian strengthens
Here's what you need to know.
Famous ’90s Movie Took Place in Lockport and We Had No Idea
Western New York loves when the region and the City of Buffalo is in the national spotlight. It's due to the small-town mentality. The underdog thinking that Buffalo has and there truly is no city in the country that is more proud than Buffalo, New York. It's even more awesome...
Very Early Frost Warning in Buffalo, New York
Is there a frost warning for Western New York in SEPTEMBER? It seems very early, right? Yes, there is a frost advisory. Channel 2 meteorologist, Patrick Hammer took to twitter to tell us there is a frost advisory for the last day of September, which is TOMORROW. This frost advisory is a month ahead of last year.
Every Western New York Town Should Do What Akron Did
Every Western New York town should follow this example. It’s not going to be easy, but if everyone in the town comes together, we can make this happen. Only a select few people choose to put their life on the line for our country, and for that, we should be eternally grateful. To show how few people serve, the Council on Foreign Relations looked at the demographics of the U.S. Military, and they found out that there are about 1.3 million active-duty personnel, which makes up less than one half of 1 percent of the U.S. population. https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/demographics-us-military.
WNY Food System Report released Thursday morning
BUFFALO, NY — Due to food insecurity that was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic ,the Western New York Foundation and the Southern Tier West Development Foundation launched the Regional Food System report that began in 2021 and officially was unveiled on Thursday. “Somebody asked me, ‘Why now, why today?...
Best-Selling Author Of ‘Hush Money’ Book To Speak At Buffalo Library
You're invited to attend 'A Conversation with Bestselling Author Jacquie Abram.' The event will also feature a question and answer session, reception, and community employment resources. It will take place this Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Buffalo Central Library in downtown, at 1 Lafayette Square. You can attend this free event from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm in the Central Library Auditorium, presented by the Library Foundation of Buffalo & Erie County, Ladybug Sharin' and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library.
Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
Glass so strong it stops bullets is coming from a newly-expanded plant in North Buffalo, courtesy of science and cheap electricity
Surmet’s Buffalo operations aren’t all that visible in a North Buffalo business park, flanked by a line of trees which obscures a very busy railroad line. Yesterday, it was much more visible because the company was having a ribbon cutting for a $14.5 million expansion. That was being...
