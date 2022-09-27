ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo

Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
Power 93.7 WBLK

15 Hilarious Buffalo-Themed Coffee Mugs For Bills Fans And More

Now that Western New Yorkers are getting off the couch and headed back to the office, it’s time to stake a claim on your mug. You know…YOUR mug. The mug no one else is allowed to use. The mug that every co-worker knows is yours and yours alone, and if anyone dares to touch it - let alone use it - oh boy. There’s gonna be some serious stink-eye with a side of passive-aggressiveness.
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

Veterans have recently become the target of a scam to pay outlandish fees for copies of their military discharge papers. A company out of Phoenix, Arizona, named DD214 DIRECT, charges veterans $79 for a copy of their papers or $119 for an e-mail copy with a hard copy to follow. However, they should never have to pay anything. After leaving military service, veterans should file their discharge papers with the Clerk’s Office in the county where they reside. The original papers are always returned to the veteran. A FREE certified copy will be provided to the veteran, or parent, spouse, dependent or child of the veteran at any time. There is never any reason to pay fees for these records. NYS Military Law prohibits disclosure of information on the discharge papers to anyone else without the written authorization of the veteran. These papers are preserved permanently and will always be available when needed.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Advice For Lowering Your Heating Bill This Winter From Buffalo Dads

The cold weather is headed to Western New York and National Grid is already warning people about an increase in their heating bills. So of course we all want to save money and still stay warm, so we went and ask the experts on how to do this. We asked dads from all over Western New York for some advice on how to keep our heating bill low this winter.
96.1 The Breeze

Very Early Frost Warning in Buffalo, New York

Is there a frost warning for Western New York in SEPTEMBER? It seems very early, right? Yes, there is a frost advisory. Channel 2 meteorologist, Patrick Hammer took to twitter to tell us there is a frost advisory for the last day of September, which is TOMORROW. This frost advisory is a month ahead of last year.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Every Western New York Town Should Do What Akron Did

Every Western New York town should follow this example. It’s not going to be easy, but if everyone in the town comes together, we can make this happen. Only a select few people choose to put their life on the line for our country, and for that, we should be eternally grateful. To show how few people serve, the Council on Foreign Relations looked at the demographics of the U.S. Military, and they found out that there are about 1.3 million active-duty personnel, which makes up less than one half of 1 percent of the U.S. population. https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/demographics-us-military.
WKBW-TV

WNY Food System Report released Thursday morning

BUFFALO, NY — Due to food insecurity that was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic ,the Western New York Foundation and the Southern Tier West Development Foundation launched the Regional Food System report that began in 2021 and officially was unveiled on Thursday. “Somebody asked me, ‘Why now, why today?...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best-Selling Author Of 'Hush Money' Book To Speak At Buffalo Library

You're invited to attend 'A Conversation with Bestselling Author Jacquie Abram.' The event will also feature a question and answer session, reception, and community employment resources. It will take place this Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Buffalo Central Library in downtown, at 1 Lafayette Square. You can attend this free event from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm in the Central Library Auditorium, presented by the Library Foundation of Buffalo & Erie County, Ladybug Sharin' and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York.

